Here's Another Reason Not top Open Your Door to the FBI

Just yesterday, we showed you a video of an FBI agent showing up at a woman's house over a Facebook post — something code-named the "Baton Rouge Subject."

A day later we have another video of the FBI showing up at someone's home, allegedly over a Facebook post. We don't know the whole story … some people say it was an anti-Biden post angry about his allowing Israel to commit genocide in Gaza.

Whatever the reason, isn't there a pipe bomb investigation to work on? Or are we done with that?

BREAKING: The FBI admits to spending all day visiting people's homes about their Facebook posts.



Is the U.S government using intimidation to silence citizens? pic.twitter.com/x3thkg12Kb — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 30, 2024

Absolutely it’s intimidation. The Biden administration doesn’t care about stopping actual crime. They only care about intimidating and imprisoning political opponents and their supporters — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) March 30, 2024

I’m definitely getting a visit 😬 — Trump.AI (@Obielicious) March 30, 2024

This is very alarming.

America is in real trouble — ULTRA MAGA KEVIN (@KEVINMAGA2024) March 30, 2024

Walk away. They said you did nothing wrong. They don't have a warrant.



Walk away. — Devil's Child 🚜🇺🇸 (@CJDanielsFarms) March 30, 2024

Aren’t these guys a little bit ashamed? I can’t believe that they grew up thinking “one day I want to be a bully for the regime.” — Sextant (@Almeisan100) March 30, 2024

I’ve seen that agent in other videos before. This agent must do these all the time….. they probably use him because he lies and pretends to be nice. — rokeetleeger (@rokeetleeger) March 30, 2024

Is FB feeding this info directly to the FBI? — Leonard Campagna Freedom=Happiness=Freedom (@LeonardCampagna) March 30, 2024

The Twitter Files recently revealed that a startling number of upper-level executives at X had been recruited from the FBI.

Come back with a warrant, then I will call my attorney. You can chat with him all you like. Not saying a word to you without him or her being present, and I advise all you all to do the same. Say nothing to them. Lying to the FBI is a felony. https://t.co/3oy7UMYCI4 — Paul Moreno (@Kalor1965) March 30, 2024

Just say have a nice day and shut the door. — Paul G 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@Paulgman47) March 30, 2024

In the meantime, violent crime is quiet and the border is secure… — John 🇮🇱 (@noahsflood_) March 30, 2024

I would eat up an opportunity like this. — Josh Taylor (@Josh5F) March 30, 2024

They are intentionally spreading fear to the public. They know that this will be posted everywhere. — Tom Spencer (@trsmiami) March 30, 2024

Looks like the FBI is really cracking down on those memes! — aleida unica (@aleidaunica) March 30, 2024

That's not even the only FBI video today:

Feds will allegedly now show up at your house for posting offensive memes about Joe Biden. Orwell warned you about this. pic.twitter.com/EqSiEXQlMO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 29, 2024

This woman is an inspiration. Facebook supposedly sends @FBI screenshots of her political opinions, people claiming to be FBI agents come to her house but won't let her view and understand their IDs, then they basically ask if she'll inform on their neighbors.



The woman handled… https://t.co/Gac4aWrUV7 — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 29, 2024

Contractors basically federal version of mall cops that’s why they didn’t want any pictures of their credentials



This is harassment and intimidation and is uncalled for — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) March 29, 2024

Welcome to Bidens american...here is the goon squad. Time to hold the FBI accountable and defund that corrupt organization. — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) March 29, 2024

Who were these people? FBI Unwilling to show their badges? Something smells Rotten in Stillwater, Oklahoma. — Minnesota Muskie (@1hotcovfefeplz) March 29, 2024

Can someone get more details about this encounter? — Boots (The Judgmental Border Collie) (@LeelandTaylor) March 29, 2024

Yeah, we're awfully curious about what you could post that could lead to a visit by the FBI.

Last summer the FBI broke down the front of an elderly man's house and shot him over something he'd posted to Facebook about the president's upcoming visit. Something about saying, "Oh, I'd better get my gun ready. Biden's coming to town."

