'Some Pig!' Liberals in Uproar Over Mascot Pig Named 'Ozempig', Claim Fat-Shaming. Team...
Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Journos Got Sticky Fingers: Politico Reports on Media's Rampant Stealing From Air Force...
Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'
Distraught Lizzo Claims She's Done Being Dragged Publicly -- Hilarity Ensues
NY Gov. Hochul's Post About Slain NYPD Officer Gets Ratioed for What It...
'Worst Take Yet'! Try Not to Laugh at the AP's Latest Attempt to...
Biden 'Priorities' Took Another Beating After the WH Released This Proclamation About Sund...
Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Explains Plan to Monitor Crime (and Everything/Everybody Else) in Oaklan...
Politico Serves Up an Electric Way Biden Can Win the Presidential Race
Eggs-tra Dumb: 'Overtly Religious Themes' Banned at Biden White House Easter Event
The Claim That Black People Can’t Be Racist Requires a Slander on the...
Someone Needs to Tell Her: Kathy Griffin Still Thinks It's About Trump

Here's Another Reason Not top Open Your Door to the FBI

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on March 30, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Just yesterday, we showed you a video of an FBI agent showing up at a woman's house over a Facebook post — something code-named the "Baton Rouge Subject."

A day later we have another video of the FBI showing up at someone's home, allegedly over a Facebook post. We don't know the whole story … some people say it was an anti-Biden post angry about his allowing Israel to commit genocide in Gaza.

Advertisement

Whatever the reason, isn't there a pipe bomb investigation to work on? Or are we done with that?

The Twitter Files recently revealed that a startling number of upper-level executives at X had been recruited from the FBI.

Recommended

Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's not even the only FBI video today:

Advertisement

Yeah, we're awfully curious about what you could post that could lead to a visit by the FBI.

Last summer the FBI broke down the front of an elderly man's house and shot him over something he'd posted to Facebook about the president's upcoming visit. Something about saying, "Oh, I'd better get my gun ready. Biden's coming to town."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: FACEBOOK FBI SOCIAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Brett T.
Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'
Brett T.
'Some Pig!' Liberals in Uproar Over Mascot Pig Named 'Ozempig', Claim Fat-Shaming. Team Keeps Pig.
Chad Felix Greene
Journos Got Sticky Fingers: Politico Reports on Media's Rampant Stealing From Air Force One
Grateful Calvin
NY Gov. Hochul's Post About Slain NYPD Officer Gets Ratioed for What It DOESN'T Say
Doug P.
Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are as Good as an All Star Special
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility Brett T.
Advertisement