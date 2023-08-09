Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook

Democrats didn't seem to care when a man actually traveled cross-country to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's neighborhood to kill him and his family … after all, he chickened out and turned himself in. No big deal, then.

Reportedly, the FBI killed an elderly man in Utah who had been posting death threats against President Joe Biden on Facebook, just as Biden was preparing to visit the state. The mainstream outlets have picked up the story, but we thought this bit from The Cougar Chronicle told it best:

Report in Utah: Courageous @FBI agents use vehicle-mounted ram to smash into elderly man’s house, and shoot the man to death. The apparent reason: A threatening Facebook post. https://t.co/FRGQaL1ejr — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) August 9, 2023

The Cougar Chronicle reports:

Eyewitnesses reported that the FBI team approached the victim’s home and attempted entry. Initially, they tried to gain access through the door using a battering ram. Unsuccessful in that attempt, they subsequently utilized a vehicle-mounted ram to enter via the front window. During the course of their entry, gunshots were heard and the victim was shot. His body was subsequently removed from the house by law enforcement officers and placed on the sidewalk. In his late 70s, the elderly man had been a long-time resident of Provo. A retired weld inspector, he shared his home with his disabled adult son, who he cared for. The circumstances leading up to the operation remain unclear. Upon review of the victim’s Facebook, it appears he was making violent threats toward President Biden in light of his upcoming visit to Utah. It is believed this may have been the reason for the search.

"The search."

The man was in his late 70s, caring for his disabled son. @FBI SWAT team raided his house at 6:15 AM to serve him a warrant and shot him dead. https://t.co/LFUvS39cur — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) August 9, 2023

We don’t know all the facts or any real threat the killed man might have posed. If this was a local law enforcement incident, I would give the local cops the benefit of the doubt. @FBI’s pattern of conduct has stripped the Bureau of any such benefit. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) August 9, 2023

The Justice Department is making this look like a failed presidential assassination attempt. It seems like just an old coot with a cane who said something foolish on social media. FBI reportedly monitored him in church. Looking to see what the facts (and spin) really are. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) August 9, 2023

Looking at the dead man’s extreme social media posts, it’s understandable that authorities would investigate any potential threat. I don’t recall FBI making raids and shooting people who said such things about President Trump, though. Something stinks. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) August 9, 2023

Remember when the @FBI raided this extremist and her production crew and everyone who cheered her on? I don’t. pic.twitter.com/TAl3s4Q0CV — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) August 9, 2023

We do believe Kathy Griffin did get a visit from the Secret Service for that one.

We can all sleep easier at night, knowing this threat was neutralized… pic.twitter.com/d0L5JafLyR — Fernando Solorzano (@BlueBloodNicoya) August 9, 2023

We'll probably learn that the man owned more than a few guns, which is a sure sign of an assassin.

"We are investigating ourselves, and will let you know when no wrongdoing by FBI agents is found." — Mutant Dwarf (@Charles61592281) August 9, 2023

And all questions from now on will be answered with “I cannot comment on an ongoing investigation” — RogLem (@RogLem0186) August 9, 2023

Zero justification for that sort of raid over a stupid FB post. The is no chance of any accountability, but that is basically murder. — William Keane (@largebill68) August 9, 2023

Judge for yourself: Did these Facebook posts warrant whatever went down?

Hard to imagine why the FBI would confront such a sweet harmless elderly man. pic.twitter.com/uAGPpfS0N9 — Scrub Jay (@DystopiaEsq) August 9, 2023

