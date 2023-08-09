Report: FBI team kills man who threatened President Biden on Facebook

Black activists concerned people are 'weaponizing' a school principal's suicide against DE...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Democrats didn't seem to care when a man actually traveled cross-country to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's neighborhood to kill him and his family … after all, he chickened out and turned himself in. No big deal, then.

Reportedly, the FBI killed an elderly man in Utah who had been posting death threats against President Joe Biden on Facebook, just as Biden was preparing to visit the state. The mainstream outlets have picked up the story, but we thought this bit from The Cougar Chronicle told it best:

The Cougar Chronicle reports:

Eyewitnesses reported that the FBI team approached the victim’s home and attempted entry. Initially, they tried to gain access through the door using a battering ram. Unsuccessful in that attempt, they subsequently utilized a vehicle-mounted ram to enter via the front window. During the course of their entry, gunshots were heard and the victim was shot. His body was subsequently removed from the house by law enforcement officers and placed on the sidewalk.

In his late 70s, the elderly man had been a long-time resident of Provo. A retired weld inspector, he shared his home with his disabled adult son, who he cared for. The circumstances leading up to the operation remain unclear.

Upon review of the victim’s Facebook, it appears he was making violent threats toward President Biden in light of his upcoming visit to Utah. It is believed this may have been the reason for the search.

We do believe Kathy Griffin did get a visit from the Secret Service for that one.

We'll probably learn that the man owned more than a few guns, which is a sure sign of an assassin.

Judge for yourself: Did these Facebook posts warrant whatever went down?

***

