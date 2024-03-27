Dr. Jill Biden: Before WWII, Berlin Was the Center of European LGBTQ Culture

What Could Go Wrong? Israel Asked to Protect US Forces at Gaza Pier...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We're not sure why the Human Rights Campaign kicked off this post with, "JUST IN." It was back on March 13 that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma had ruled the death of Dagny "Nex" Benedict a suicide from an overdose of Prozac and Benadryl. This ran contrary to the story that Benedict had been beaten to death in a school bathroom because she was nonbinary.

Benedict was supposed to have been the LGBTQ community's George Floyd. California State Senator Scott Wiener tweeted that "aggressive gender policing in restrooms" had "deadly consequences." Others blamed Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma state legislature for creating an environment of hate.

But anyway, just in:

There's no proof that Benedict overdosed because she was bullied. She admitted to a police officer that she had instigated the fight. But the Human Rights Campaign and others are still going to blame the climate of hate against LGBTQ people in the state.

A few days ago, first lady Dr. Jill Biden was the featured speaker at the Human Rights Campaign 2024 Los Angeles Dinner and did her best to pander to the LGBTQ community.

Biden told the crowd:

History teaches us that democracies don’t disappear overnight.

They disappear slowly. Subtly. Silently.

A book ban. A court decision. A “don’t say gay” law.

Before World War II, I’m told, Berlin was the center of LGBTQ culture in Europe.

One group of people loses their rights. And then another, and another.

Until one morning you wake up – and you no longer live in a democracy.

"A book ban" meaning removing a sexually explicit book from the school library. A "Don't Say Gay" law that never existed. This is how the Nazis took over the center of LGBTQ culture in Europe.

It's just her way of calling conservatives Nazis without actually using the word Nazi. NBC News just reported on the passing of "Don't Say Gay" laws (there was never even one law by that name). Vote for her husband so we can enjoy more trans women flashing their fake boobs at the White House's pride picnic.

***

