MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Lashes Out at Comparisons With Ronna McDaniel

It seems as though NBC News is already backtracking on hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor after just about every host on NBC News and MSNBC had a meltdown on air. McDaniel wasn't even going to appear on MSNBC. Nicolle Wallace said in her meltdown that McDaniel couldn't be a badge-carrying employee on "our sacred airwaves."

Nicolle Wallace meltdown on MSNBC about Ronna McDaniel hiring:



'What we've said to election deniers is not just that they can do that on our airwaves, but that they can do that as one of us - as badge-carrying employees of NBC News. As paid contributors to our sacred airwaves.' pic.twitter.com/udFu5046aX — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 25, 2024

"Our sacred airways." Come on.

Mediaite reports that MSNBC's Jen "Circle Back" Psaki lashed out at people comparing her hiring directly from the Biden White House to McDaniel being hired as a contributor.

Jen Psaki Lashes Out at 'Right Wing Ecosystem' Comparing Her and NBC Colleague Ronna McDaniel: 'This Is About Truth Vs. Lies' https://t.co/jKhI0p2CBU — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 26, 2024





Zachary Leeman writes:

“You may have seen some news over the last few days about the hiring of former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as an NBC News contributor, and some, mainly in the right-wing ecosystem, have made the comparison to others who have come from government or politics into the media, including me, and that is a comparison I felt like I had to address,” Psaki told her audience. … Psaki went on to quote an X post from Liz Cheney when finishing her objection to McDaniel’s hiring, and those comparing their positions in media. “To quote Liz Cheney, Ronna facilitated Trump’s corrupt fake elector plot and his effort to pressure Michigan officials not to certify the legitimate election outcome,” Psaki said. “She spread his lies and called January 6th ‘legitimate political discourse.’ Look, this isn’t about Republicans versus Democrats. This isn’t about red versus blue. This is about truth versus lies. Service to the country versus service to one man committed to toppling our democratic system.

She cites Liz Cheney as proof.

It's really a simple question: Was Jen Psaki negotiating with NBC News while still WH press secretary and taking questions from reporters at her future employer? She fails to circle back to that rather important tidbit. https://t.co/iRX945FW1G — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 26, 2024





She was hired while still working for the admin. She lied repeatedly. Come on, at least try to be honest when it's so obvious. — MrHumpty_MC (@MrHumpty_) March 26, 2024

Psaki went directly from lying in the White House briefing room to lying on MSNBC.

This is about the sad state of "journalism". Fill your ranks with political hacks and this is what you get. — Searching for sanity (@CfCaridi) March 26, 2024





This is about truth versus lies, she said.

Jen would know a thing or two about lies. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) March 26, 2024

She spread the “laptop is Russian disinformation” lie relentlessly. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 26, 2024

Hilarious. Today @jrpsaki said there's a difference between NBC hiring her right from the Biden WH and hiring Ronna McDaniel right from the RNC: namely, that Pskai doesn't lie like McDaniel does.



The same Jen Psaki spread this CIA lie two weeks before the 2020 election: https://t.co/YwuWN537sx pic.twitter.com/INdwezr0Da — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2024

"I don't lie like she does. My lies are different." — Shaun (@shaunpmartin) March 26, 2024

Psaki doesn’t lie like McDaniels does; she’s a much more skilled liar than McDaniels. — Patrick Reed (@patjreed) March 26, 2024

The entire job of the WH press secretary is to lie and obfuscate. Like that’s the whole job. There is no amount of contempt too great for these “journalists” and their corporate media overlords. — tmyers (@gillingh3) March 26, 2024

So lemme get this right: She lied about whether she lies after being hired for lies. I wonder why trust in media is so low. — Levi Leatherberry (@Levi_LCL) March 26, 2024

It’s ok when Dems do it 🤡 — Michelle Snyder (@mrjrsnyder1) March 26, 2024

And you’re not even getting into her comments on the Afghanistan withdrawal and Covid. — Biff McTannen (@biffmctannen) March 26, 2024

Using Liz Cheney as her defender and bastion of truth, honesty, and integrity is tragically hilarious. — Philip Otto (@PhilipOtto11) March 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Psaki has on Nancy Pelosi to ask her what Putin has on Trump. We thought this was about the truth versus lies; what truth is there that Putin has something on Trump?

***

