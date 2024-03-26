Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual...
'Go Look in the Mirror': Liz Cheney Gets MAJOR Ratio After Defending Biden-Harris...
Trump: Cash King, Buttigieg: Bridge Bust!
Is Kennedy Done? RFK Jr. Announces Nicole Shanahan As His VP Pick and...
Thieves of Joy: LEGO Tells CA Cops to Stop Using Brick Heads on...
Fired Fraudulent Fabricator Dan Rather Takes Hypocritical Shots at the Termination of Ronn...
Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His...
'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the...
We're Your Huckleberry: Ted Lieu Finds Out the Hard Way It's DUMB to...
Trans Activists Are Mad That Straight Men Only Want to Date Biological Women
We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday...
Why Was Operation Thor Shut Down by the Biden Admin?
Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country, Like Racist Brid...

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Lashes Out at Comparisons With Ronna McDaniel

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It seems as though NBC News is already backtracking on hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor after just about every host on NBC News and MSNBC had a meltdown on air. McDaniel wasn't even going to appear on MSNBC. Nicolle Wallace said in her meltdown that McDaniel couldn't be a badge-carrying employee on "our sacred airwaves."

Advertisement

"Our sacred airways." Come on.

Mediaite reports that MSNBC's Jen "Circle Back" Psaki lashed out at people comparing her hiring directly from the Biden White House to McDaniel being hired as a contributor. 


Zachary Leeman writes:

“You may have seen some news over the last few days about the hiring of former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as an NBC News contributor, and some, mainly in the right-wing ecosystem, have made the comparison to others who have come from government or politics into the media, including me, and that is a comparison I felt like I had to address,” Psaki told her audience.

Psaki went on to quote an X post from Liz Cheney when finishing her objection to McDaniel’s hiring, and those comparing their positions in media.

“To quote Liz Cheney, Ronna facilitated Trump’s corrupt fake elector plot and his effort to pressure Michigan officials not to certify the legitimate election outcome,” Psaki said. “She spread his lies and called January 6th ‘legitimate political discourse.’ Look, this isn’t about Republicans versus Democrats. This isn’t about red versus blue. This is about truth versus lies. Service to the country versus service to one man committed to toppling our democratic system.

Recommended

'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She cites Liz Cheney as proof.


Psaki went directly from lying in the White House briefing room to lying on MSNBC.


This is about truth versus lies, she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Psaki has on Nancy Pelosi to ask her what Putin has on Trump. We thought this was about the truth versus lies; what truth is there that Putin has something on Trump?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: JEN PSAKI MSNBC RONNA MCDANIEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)
Sam J.
'Go Look in the Mirror': Liz Cheney Gets MAJOR Ratio After Defending Biden-Harris Campaign
Amy Curtis
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual Hard Hitting Questions
justmindy
Is Kennedy Done? RFK Jr. Announces Nicole Shanahan As His VP Pick and It Gives Big WOMP WOMP Energy
justmindy
Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His Face As He BOLTS)
Sam J.
Thieves of Joy: LEGO Tells CA Cops to Stop Using Brick Heads on Criminals' Faces
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement