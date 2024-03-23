Fears of Islamophobia Rise as ISIS Takes Credit for Moscow Terror Attack

The death toll of a terrorist attack on a Russian concert hall has risen to above 130. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. Some of the gunmen have been arrested and taken into custody.

BREAKING:



ISIS claims responsibility for the terror attack in Moscow pic.twitter.com/izIzHUHIZF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 22, 2024

ISIS claims responsibility for 115 dead at a music concert in Moscow.

You remember ISIS, they’re the terrorist organization Obama ignored, Trump eliminated, and Biden helped rebuild losing our weaponry in our botched Afghanistan withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/KYav1wRJiQ — John D (@jtd_gameon12) March 23, 2024

I have a strong suspicion that Russia’s view on a proper response to Islamist terrorists slaughtering civilians will differ when the targets are Russians as compared to their dismissive attitude when the targets were in Israel. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2024

It's unfortunate that Russia didn't follow America's lead in establishing the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia. Just a week ago, President Joe Biden marked the International Day to Combat Islamophobia by denouncing the "ugly resurgence of Islamophobia following the war in Gaza."

There are plenty of conspiracy theories out there as to whether ISIS was truly responsible:

ISIS: “We did it.”

Russia: “ISIS did it.”

USA: “ISIS did it.”



People on social media:

“Israel did it.”

“Ukraine did it.”

“The CIA did it.”

“The Russians did it to themselves.”

“It didn’t even happen.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 23, 2024

This is an interesting find: NSA Spokesman John Kirby just a couple of weeks ago said the U.S. embassy in Moscow had put out a warning to Americans to avoid large gatherings like concerts. Kirby doesn't think this attack was related.

Two weeks ago, John Kirby said the State Department “put out a notice to all Americans in Moscow to avoid any large gatherings, concerts, shopping malls.”



Following yesterday’s events in Moscow, Kirby said he was “unaware” of any imminent terrorist threats in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/mF0ZU1iqhG — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) March 23, 2024

Canadian professor Gad Saad did the Norm Macdonald bit about the backlash against Muslims.

If it is confirmed that this was carried out by Islamic terrorists, it will be important that we redouble our efforts to combat Islamophobia. The real tragedy when Islamic terrorists kill innumerable Muslims and non-Muslims alike is that it taints the otherwise Peace, Love, and… https://t.co/8VqufEdOvg — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 22, 2024

If it is confirmed that this was carried out by Islamic terrorists, it will be important that we redouble our efforts to combat Islamophobia. The real tragedy when Islamic terrorists kill innumerable Muslims and non-Muslims alike is that it taints the otherwise Peace, Love, and Tolerance that these terrorists constantly misunderstand and misinterpret. The 44,000+ terror attacks that have been committed in nearly 70 countries since 9/11 alone by Islamic terrorists proves how important it is for all of us to combat Islamophobia.

Now that ISIS has apparently taken credit for the Moscow terror attack, let's remember:



1) To redouble our efforts to combat Islamophobia;

2) To recognize that ISIS has absolutely nothing to do with Islam; its leader who held a PhD in Islamic Studies completely misunderstood the… — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 22, 2024

Now that ISIS has apparently taken credit for the Moscow terror attack, let's remember: 1) To redouble our efforts to combat Islamophobia; 2) To recognize that ISIS has absolutely nothing to do with Islam; its leader who held a PhD in Islamic Studies completely misunderstood the Noble Faith; 3) To reaffirm that the true culprit is Zionism.

It is of critical importance that reality be ignored, temporarily, otherwise one is at risk of Islamophobia. — Arrogant Sanatani (@arrgnt_sanatan) March 22, 2024

At this time, the most important thing we should be discussing is Islamophobia. — Jamie (@Jamie_TXS) March 22, 2024

Brutal sarcasm. — Daniel (@AboutDmnTime) March 23, 2024

I see what you did there. Well played sir. — Equilibrist (@GaryLeigh007) March 22, 2024

We should be safe, it's not like we just let them walk right into the country, unchecked or anything. — Matt Rose (@OldMrRose) March 22, 2024

Carry weapons America. This is coming here. https://t.co/w54pu9b5gH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 22, 2024

As we said above, there are plenty of conspiracy theories going around. It was the Zionists:

Israeli Secret Intelligence Service: ISIS — Miftah 米芾 (@TheRealMiff) March 22, 2024

We'll see what they can get out of the terrorists they captured.

