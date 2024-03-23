Frank Luntz Warns That Seizing Trump’s Property Will Make Him More Popular
Here's Byron Donalds (Thread AND Video) 'Making an Unquestionable Case Proving Biden’s Cor...
Biden WH's O-Care Propaganda Video Featuring Obama and Pelosi Makes BS Detectors Explode
Brian Stelter Boosts Atlantic's Attempt to Help WH Spin 'Bidenomics' Mess and NOBODY'S...
Judgment-Free Zone? Things Keep Getting Worse for Planet Fitness After Locker Room Policy...
What a Coincidence! DOJ Moves to Drop Lawsuit After CEO Donated Big $$$...
Least Surprising News EVER: NY AG Letitia James Is Exposed As a MAJOR...
'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags
You Don't Know What You've Got Til It's Gone: Joni Mitchell Returns to...
Amy Klobuchar Says 'You're Welcome' for Huge Spending Bill the Senate Passed at...
'Unbelievable'! Here's the Sign That's Been Put Up at TX Border Area Overrun...
Laughs in Gen X: TikTok 'Nuclear Disarmament Consultant' Shares Unicorn Dreams of a...
So He WAS the Leaker: Justice Breyer Tells Meet the Press He Hoped...
Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process

Fears of Islamophobia Rise as ISIS Takes Credit for Moscow Terror Attack

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov

The death toll of a terrorist attack on a Russian concert hall has risen to above 130. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. Some of the gunmen have been arrested and taken into custody.

Advertisement

It's unfortunate that Russia didn't follow America's lead in establishing the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia. Just a week ago, President Joe Biden marked the International Day to Combat Islamophobia by denouncing the "ugly resurgence of Islamophobia following the war in Gaza."

There are plenty of conspiracy theories out there as to whether ISIS was truly responsible:

Recommended

Here's Byron Donalds (Thread AND Video) 'Making an Unquestionable Case Proving Biden’s Corruption'
Doug P.
Advertisement

This is an interesting find: NSA Spokesman John Kirby just a couple of weeks ago said the U.S. embassy in Moscow had put out a warning to Americans to avoid large gatherings like concerts. Kirby doesn't think this attack was related.

Canadian professor Gad Saad did the Norm Macdonald bit about the backlash against Muslims.

If it is confirmed that this was carried out by Islamic terrorists, it will be important that we redouble our efforts to combat Islamophobia.  The real tragedy when Islamic terrorists kill innumerable Muslims and non-Muslims alike is that it taints the otherwise Peace, Love, and Tolerance that these terrorists constantly misunderstand and misinterpret.  The 44,000+ terror attacks that have been committed in nearly 70 countries since 9/11 alone by Islamic terrorists proves how important it is for all of us to combat Islamophobia.

Advertisement

Now that ISIS has apparently taken credit for the Moscow terror attack, let's remember:

1) To redouble our efforts to combat Islamophobia;

2) To recognize that ISIS has absolutely nothing to do with Islam; its leader who held a PhD in Islamic Studies completely misunderstood the Noble Faith;

3) To reaffirm that the true culprit is Zionism.

Advertisement

As we said above, there are plenty of conspiracy theories going around. It was the Zionists:

We'll see what they can get out of the terrorists they captured.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ISIS MASS SHOOTING MOSCOW RUSSIA TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Byron Donalds (Thread AND Video) 'Making an Unquestionable Case Proving Biden’s Corruption'
Doug P.
Judgment-Free Zone? Things Keep Getting Worse for Planet Fitness After Locker Room Policy Fallout
Amy Curtis
Frank Luntz Warns That Seizing Trump’s Property Will Make Him More Popular
Brett T.
Least Surprising News EVER: NY AG Letitia James Is Exposed As a MAJOR HYPOCRITE
Amy Curtis
Biden WH's O-Care Propaganda Video Featuring Obama and Pelosi Makes BS Detectors Explode
Doug P.
Brian Stelter Boosts Atlantic's Attempt to Help WH Spin 'Bidenomics' Mess and NOBODY'S Buying It
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Byron Donalds (Thread AND Video) 'Making an Unquestionable Case Proving Biden’s Corruption' Doug P.
Advertisement