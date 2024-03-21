Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’

The New Republic is still sad that they aren't censoring and shadow-banning conservatives on X anymore:

Elon Musk is turning X into a safe space for far-right propaganda.https://t.co/YeA7p7XRmt — The New Republic (@newrepublic) March 21, 2024

Anything that isn't a non-stop drum circle calling for the elimination of all Jews is "far-right propaganda" to these people. https://t.co/TBW3JIXFbq — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 21, 2024

And that's just the point. Remember when mediocre white man Elon Musk created a stir by posting an image of a Democrat and a Republican on a horizontal line? And then the little Democrat stick figure moved so far left that the Republican was just right of center. Musk, who voted for Joe Biden, has been red-pilled. Musk visited the border before the president did to see for himself, and you probably saw the video of a mob of illegal immigrants overpowering the Texas National Guard today. Again, cite any evidence that the border invasion isn't intentional and that Biden has done one thing to stop it.

Musk posted a list of his policies Thursday and asked if they're right-wing.

going back in time to try to explain how crazy it is that we have a guy who makes electric cars and rocket ships and brain computer interfaces yet a bunch of people hate him because they dont like his politics or whatever & having them show me a cave drawing of the astronaut meme — sophie (@netcapgirl) March 21, 2024

They all loved Elon until they realized that Elon wasn't woke and he purchased Twitter. Then he became their arch nemesis. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 21, 2024

Here are Musk's "extremist" views:

This is a battle to the death with the anti-civilizational woke mind virus.



My positions are centrist:

- Secure borders

- Safe & clean cities

- Don’t bankrupt America with spending

- Racism against any race is wrong

- No sterilization below age of consent



Is this right-wing? https://t.co/QgRkoem2u4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024

Sadly, it is.

It is now. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 21, 2024





And, although it shouldn’t need to said, I believe in the Constitution and freedom of speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024

Elon Musk may think his positions are centrist but they’re definitely to the right of center as far as people to the left are concerned.



So while Elon’s positions haven’t really changed dramatically over the years the extremes have.



And the leftist extreme has gone nuclear. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 21, 2024

Thank you for shifting Overton Window back to the center 🫡 — Byte (@ByteEcosystem) March 21, 2024

This isn’t centrist anymore. The left has gone so far left that this is considered to be FAR right now. Truly insane. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 21, 2024

The Woke Mind Virus is destroying this country

That's a feature for the Left

Not a bugpic.twitter.com/WTzB1rQ2lO — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 21, 2024

The battle against the woke mind virus is a defining moment in our history. — Tarciso Morais (@TarcisoRenova) March 21, 2024

All eminently common sense.



And, just a few years ago, used to be a bipartisan consensus. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 21, 2024

None of these should even be considered political positions, they are rational positions. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 21, 2024

"Right wing" has become a meaningless placeholder signifying everything that is good, healthy, and normal. — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) March 21, 2024

This makes you a conservative nowadays. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 21, 2024

These are pretty reasonable beliefs.



You and I both would have been considered liberals 20 years ago.



It’s not our fault the Dems have gone so far Left, they are unrecognizable. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 21, 2024

Anti-civilization is a side effect of the oldest battle in history. The fight between absolute truth and relativism



Civilized society is based upon a shared set of core values and the agreement that reality is absolute, not subjective



Relative truth erodes the societal fabric — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) March 21, 2024

You sound like Biden from 2007. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 21, 2024

This is spot on. I considered myself a lifelong Democrat until around 2017. I became completely ostracized for believing in the aforementioned. The lack of self-awareness about their flawed trajectory mixed w/ an off the charts hubris completely pushed me away from the left. — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) March 21, 2024

Oh, here's the meme that made everyone so angry:

15 years ago, no. Even Obama wanted to secure the border and deported plenty of illegals. There was a time when both parties talked about balanced budgets, now just one does. Racism is the domain of the left. You said it best yourself with this meme: pic.twitter.com/Jx9EOV1kpA — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) March 21, 2024

Welcome to our world. That’s all we want too, but we’re labeled as an extremist for wanting those things. — Michelle B (@sschoolbern) March 21, 2024

Biden — the 2024 version — would consider that ultra-MAGA. Even "Make America Great Again" is offensive to the Left because Donald Trump cribbed it from the Nazis and America was never great anyway.

