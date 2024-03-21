Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’

David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle...
Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on March 21, 2024
The New Republic is still sad that they aren't censoring and shadow-banning conservatives on X anymore:

And that's just the point. Remember when mediocre white man Elon Musk created a stir by posting an image of a Democrat and a Republican on a horizontal line? And then the little Democrat stick figure moved so far left that the Republican was just right of center. Musk, who voted for Joe Biden, has been red-pilled. Musk visited the border before the president did to see for himself, and you probably saw the video of a mob of illegal immigrants overpowering the Texas National Guard today. Again, cite any evidence that the border invasion isn't intentional and that Biden has done one thing to stop it.

Musk posted a list of his policies Thursday and asked if they're right-wing.

Here are Musk's "extremist" views:

Sadly, it is.


Oh, here's the meme that made everyone so angry:

Biden — the 2024 version — would consider that ultra-MAGA. Even "Make America Great Again" is offensive to the Left because Donald Trump cribbed it from the Nazis and America was never great anyway.

