Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing

Brett T.  |  4:33 PM on March 20, 2024
Twitchy

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski tried to tell us before the 2020 election, but he couldn't get any of the mainstream media outlets to listen to his charge that Joe Biden was directly involved in his son's foreign business dealings. The only person who gave Bobulinski a platform was Tucker Carlson, whose interview with Bobulinski drew more than 3 million viewers.

Now Bobulinski is testifying before the House Oversight Committee (Hunter didn't show) and caused many heads to explode, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman, whom he called out for lying. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also melted down after asking what crimes he'd seen Joe Biden commit and got a laundry list, including RICO, which is a crime.

You'll see the ABC News chyron says, "House Oversight Hearing on Biden Impeachment," but nothing in this video clip from Rep. Shontel M. Brown has anything to do with Biden. Brown prepared a book report on the "indisputable facts" about former President Donald Trump. We guess her way of deflecting from Biden's alleged crimes was to list a bunch of hoaxes about Trump, including the "Muslim ban" and the "Good People" hoax and the "All Mexicans are rapists" hoax, adding that he wants to terminate the Constitution.

Yes, it's an indisputable fact that Trump tried to ban all Muslims from the United States. What was debunked in her mind was the "Russian disinformation campaign" that tried to influence the 2020 election by planting a fake laptop full of fake emails.

This could be the first day of class of TDS 101.

She's just saying that these are the indisputable facts we know about Trump, while no facts are pointing to Joe Biden's involvement in his son's overseas business ventures.

That's a good question. She won a congressional election by voters who wanted her to represent them in Congress. This is who the people chose.

***

