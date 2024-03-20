Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski tried to tell us before the 2020 election, but he couldn't get any of the mainstream media outlets to listen to his charge that Joe Biden was directly involved in his son's foreign business dealings. The only person who gave Bobulinski a platform was Tucker Carlson, whose interview with Bobulinski drew more than 3 million viewers.

Now Bobulinski is testifying before the House Oversight Committee (Hunter didn't show) and caused many heads to explode, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman, whom he called out for lying. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also melted down after asking what crimes he'd seen Joe Biden commit and got a laundry list, including RICO, which is a crime.

You'll see the ABC News chyron says, "House Oversight Hearing on Biden Impeachment," but nothing in this video clip from Rep. Shontel M. Brown has anything to do with Biden. Brown prepared a book report on the "indisputable facts" about former President Donald Trump. We guess her way of deflecting from Biden's alleged crimes was to list a bunch of hoaxes about Trump, including the "Muslim ban" and the "Good People" hoax and the "All Mexicans are rapists" hoax, adding that he wants to terminate the Constitution.

Representative Shontel M. Brown goes on an unhinged rant about Donald Trump spewing nearly every debunked hoax the leftist media has spread throughout the last decade.



"These are facts indisputable facts, a thing that is known and proven to be true. pic.twitter.com/dgehzVY0MH — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 20, 2024

Yes, it's an indisputable fact that Trump tried to ban all Muslims from the United States. What was debunked in her mind was the "Russian disinformation campaign" that tried to influence the 2020 election by planting a fake laptop full of fake emails.

Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown has total TDS meltdown 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BAZW3uNHWw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2024

This could be the first day of class of TDS 101.

She even mentions the bloodbath hoax, one debunked trope after another. This is all they’ve got — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) March 20, 2024

She somehow fit all the hoaxes and lies about Trump into one statement! Thats pretty impressive 🤣 — Jarrett Sitton aka Gate Bart (@gate_bart) March 20, 2024

Hey gossip girl. How about using your large platform for something important? — Juvenile Johnny (@T1DJohnny) March 20, 2024

Wow. Longest string of lies I’ve ever heard. The epitome of “say something enough times people will start to believe it’s true.” — Scott charles (@Dscottch) March 20, 2024

So their defense for Biden's obvious corruption is "Orange Man Bad"!



That's essentially an admission of guilt. — Rogelio Borgia (@ContraSocialist) March 20, 2024

She's just saying that these are the indisputable facts we know about Trump, while no facts are pointing to Joe Biden's involvement in his son's overseas business ventures.

Those were in fact not facts — Ken (@danic_98) March 20, 2024

Did anyone actually listen to all that shrill lol I couldn’t — Ca Conservative (@gardner_do1954) March 20, 2024

I could only give it 40 seconds — Dudicus Maximus 🗣 (@DudicusM) March 20, 2024

She’s basically reading fantasies from her diary. 😅



Hot air 💨 — Paul (@grownupmedicine) March 20, 2024

I'm already voting for him - she didn't have to sell me — WhiskeyRiver (@tyl51887932) March 20, 2024

What else is new! All these DEI congressional people have raging TDS! — Brave Little Taco (@MesoAmerican60) March 20, 2024

That's 4 minutes everyone in that room would like to have back! — Pest (@Pest32419877) March 20, 2024

She has it bad for Trump. She really, really wants to date him. — J Kim (@jkfromcali1) March 20, 2024

Best Trump ad campaign ever — Prince Dracula (@acebob9991) March 20, 2024

Why do we allow these people in our government — Dan Bodman (@DanBodman5) March 20, 2024

That's a good question. She won a congressional election by voters who wanted her to represent them in Congress. This is who the people chose.

