Tony Bobulinski Was THIS Close to Making AOC's Head Explode at House's Biden Corruption Hearing

Today former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is testifying at a House hearing looking into all the corruption allegations about the president and his family, and if the power of Democrats running interference for Biden could be harnessed the nation's energy problems would be solved for centuries.

Earlier we told you about Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin getting triggered after Bobulinski said he and Rep. Dan Goldman are liars (Tony certainly wasn't lying under oath with that comment).

Next up was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who asked Bobulinski to list the crimes he alleged Biden has committed, and then didn't want to hear the answers.

Rep. AOC asks Tony Bobulinski to list the crimes he witnessed Joe Biden commit.



Tony Bobulinski lists the crimes: corruption statutes, RICO, conspiracy, FARA.



AOC then says RICO is not a crime.🤦



(HINT: RICO is a federal law codified at 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961-68) pic.twitter.com/HCNsSkgCjg — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

Heated exchange between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Tony Bobulinski.



.@RepAOC: "Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today."



Tony Bobulinski: "Yes."



Rep. @AOC: "What crime have you witnessed?"



Bobulinski: "How much time do I have?" pic.twitter.com/vqZUBUN6kR — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2024

AOC - "RICO is not a crime." pic.twitter.com/YcTusJAaP4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 20, 2024

Whoops! AOC set what she thought was a trap, then stumbled into it herself before trying to play stupid (or maybe she's not playing).

AOC: "Bobulinski, what specific crimes did you see Biden commit?!"



Bobulinski: "He violated corruption and RICO statutes."



AOC: "But what crimes did he commit?!"



Bobulinski: "I just told you..."



AOC: https://t.co/oDwtuJbRR2 pic.twitter.com/fDRIDwtc5k — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2024

AOC completely melts down during the hearing.



AOC: "RICO isn't a crime."



Tony Bobulinski: "It's a category of crimes." pic.twitter.com/1e0CbRSKiY — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 20, 2024

Just when you think AOC couldn't be dumber than a box of Biden's, she said "RICO is not a crime."

::Fani enters chat::



She proceeds with a hissy fit tantrum, because Bobulinski gloriously embarrassed the crap out of her 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7r6sL6eWAa — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 20, 2024

But is it even possible to embarrass somebody who is absolutely shameless?

I have to ask: Did AOC actually say that RICO wasn't a crime? Because even for someone as dimwitted as she is, that's pretty amazing. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 20, 2024

And yet here we are.

