Tony Bobulinski Was THIS Close to Making AOC's Head Explode at House's Biden Corruption Hearing

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on March 20, 2024

Today former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is testifying at a House hearing looking into all the corruption allegations about the president and his family, and if the power of Democrats running interference for Biden could be harnessed the nation's energy problems would be solved for centuries.

Earlier we told you about Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin getting triggered after Bobulinski said he and Rep. Dan Goldman are liars (Tony certainly wasn't lying under oath with that comment). 

Next up was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who asked Bobulinski to list the crimes he alleged Biden has committed, and then didn't want to hear the answers.

Whoops! AOC set what she thought was a trap, then stumbled into it herself before trying to play stupid (or maybe she's not playing).

But is it even possible to embarrass somebody who is absolutely shameless?

And yet here we are.

