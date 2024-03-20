Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and Dan Goldman) are Liars

Senator Kennedy Just Made a Fool Out of Another Biden Nominee
Doug P.  |  12:32 PM on March 20, 2024
Screenshot

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is testifying before a House committee today, and it's a hearing that the president's son chose not to attend. Perhaps Hunter Biden didn't want to be there in person to hear Bobulinski accuse him of lying under oath at his previous deposition:

And with that you just knew the Democrats on the committee would be spending all their time running cover for the Bidens and most likely bringing up the name Trump as often as possible. 

Bobulinski calling Dem Reps. Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman liars didn't sit well with them either (the truth hurts):

Rep. Raskin: Mr. Chairman, he called members of this committee liars, and I just want to know whether the order and decorum requirements of House Rule Eleven apply to witnesses appearing before the committee.

Raskin just wanted to try and ensure that only he is allowed to call somebody a liar but that person can't sling the claim right back at him. 

Rep. Goldman's reaction was 100 percent pure projection (via Rebecca Downs over at Townhall):

Goldman then also tried to jump in, despite having no clear actual point to bring up. "We have a very important hearing here, and we don't have time for stunts," he told the Democratic member. The hearing then moved on to hearing Lev Parnas' opening statements, the witness called by the minority who mostly addressed unrelated matters such as former and potentially future President Donald Trump and concerns about Russia and Ukraine. 

"We don't have time for stunts," said Rep. Goldman, and that should be enough to keep us laughing for the rest of the day.

Bobulinski would have been saying names all day if he called out ALL of them.

"Only WE are allowed to lie in here, sir!"

*** 

