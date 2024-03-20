Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Meltdown When Tony Bobulinski Says He (and Dan Goldman) are Liars

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is testifying before a House committee today, and it's a hearing that the president's son chose not to attend. Perhaps Hunter Biden didn't want to be there in person to hear Bobulinski accuse him of lying under oath at his previous deposition:

Tony Bobulinski says Hunter Biden PERJURED himself during his deposition. pic.twitter.com/fkEGECQPeP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

And with that you just knew the Democrats on the committee would be spending all their time running cover for the Bidens and most likely bringing up the name Trump as often as possible.

Bobulinski calling Dem Reps. Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman liars didn't sit well with them either (the truth hurts):

Tony Bobulinski, testifying today about the Biden family "business," goes right after Democrats Raskin and Goldman in his opening statement. Raskin freaks out and interupts, "He called members of this Committee liars!" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 20, 2024

House Oversight Committee hearing goes off the rails when Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski calls out Reps. Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman for lying on behalf of the Biden Crime Family. pic.twitter.com/Xny4VTbhVc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2024

Rep. Raskin: Mr. Chairman, he called members of this committee liars, and I just want to know whether the order and decorum requirements of House Rule Eleven apply to witnesses appearing before the committee.

Raskin just wanted to try and ensure that only he is allowed to call somebody a liar but that person can't sling the claim right back at him.

Rep. Goldman's reaction was 100 percent pure projection (via Rebecca Downs over at Townhall):

Goldman then also tried to jump in, despite having no clear actual point to bring up. "We have a very important hearing here, and we don't have time for stunts," he told the Democratic member. The hearing then moved on to hearing Lev Parnas' opening statements, the witness called by the minority who mostly addressed unrelated matters such as former and potentially future President Donald Trump and concerns about Russia and Ukraine.

"We don't have time for stunts," said Rep. Goldman, and that should be enough to keep us laughing for the rest of the day.

Bobulinski destroying the Democrat liars Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman. pic.twitter.com/DEhPqSEUVO — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 20, 2024

C’mon man, Tony was being nice, he only called out 2 of the lying Democrats in Congress. — Joe “I'll take Ultra MAGA over Mega Moron" Friday (@InsurancePlanX) March 20, 2024

Bobulinski would have been saying names all day if he called out ALL of them.

Tony Bobulinski testified under oath.



Jamie Raskin enjoys immunity due to the Speech and Debate Clause.



Raskin is a liar. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 20, 2024

"Only WE are allowed to lie in here, sir!"

***

