'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look'...
Axios Notices Elon Musk Is Painting Biden’s Re- Election as a Threat to...
Axios Goes All In on Godwin's Law, Claims Ron DeSantis is Persecuting Gay...
'You just made it up' - Democrats Claim You Can't Make Up Made...
WA Supreme Court Eliminates Bar Exam Requirement in Pursuit of Equity
God Bless America! German Man Unintentionally Reminds Us How GREAT it is That...
'See Say Pwod-Way': Biden-Harris Campaign Announces Outreach Program to Latino Voters
LIVE Primary 2024 Results in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Kansas, AND California from...
'The World Is Beautiful': Being 'Woke' Is Self-Inflicted Misery
New York Times Decides the Deep State Is 'Actually Kind of Awesome'
Rep. Ted Lieu Says the Best Way to Avoid Disinformation Is to Watch...
'Provincial Buffoon': Bill Kristol's Take on Kate Middleton Is BEYOND Weird
‘View’ Host Tells Christine Blasey Ford That Some Remain Skeptical of Her Story
NYT Admits What the Rest of Us Knew Long Ago: Remote Learning Harmed...

Sen. Chuck Schumer Upset That Donald Trump Is Making Israel a Partisan Issue

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

For a while there, it looked like support for Israel was bipartisan, with Sen. Chuck Schumer speaking at the massive March for Israel in Washington, D.C. We wrote numerous posts praising President Joe Biden for standing firm with Israel. But as the war in Gaza went on longer than they would have preferred, the Democrats started calling for Israel to tone it down a bit. 

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, Schumer did some election interference and called for new elections in Israel, calling Benjamin Netanyahu "an obstacle to peace." Biden praised Schumer, saying "he made a good speech." No, Hamas not surrendering and returning the hostages is an obstacle to peace.

Schumer is upset that Donald Trump is turning support for Israel into a partisan issue.

Really?

Recommended

'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look' Legislation
Amy Curtis
Advertisement


And what is our Democrat president doing right now to support Israel? The New York Sun reports: "Biden, in a Major Political Move, Weighs Leaving Israel Short of Arms With Which To Fight Hamas."

Advertisement

Schumer calling for regime change in Israel from the Senate floor certainly seems partisan. Now he's upset that Trump is calling him out on the campaign trail.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look' Legislation
Amy Curtis
God Bless America! German Man Unintentionally Reminds Us How GREAT it is That We DON'T Live in Germany
Coucy
WA Supreme Court Eliminates Bar Exam Requirement in Pursuit of Equity
Brett T.
Axios Notices Elon Musk Is Painting Biden’s Re- Election as a Threat to America
Brett T.
LIVE Primary 2024 Results in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Kansas, AND California from Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
Axios Goes All In on Godwin's Law, Claims Ron DeSantis is Persecuting Gay People Just Like the Nazis Did
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look' Legislation Amy Curtis
Advertisement