Sen. Chuck Schumer Upset That Donald Trump Is Making Israel a Partisan Issue

For a while there, it looked like support for Israel was bipartisan, with Sen. Chuck Schumer speaking at the massive March for Israel in Washington, D.C. We wrote numerous posts praising President Joe Biden for standing firm with Israel. But as the war in Gaza went on longer than they would have preferred, the Democrats started calling for Israel to tone it down a bit.

Just a few days ago, Schumer did some election interference and called for new elections in Israel, calling Benjamin Netanyahu "an obstacle to peace." Biden praised Schumer, saying "he made a good speech." No, Hamas not surrendering and returning the hostages is an obstacle to peace.

Schumer is upset that Donald Trump is turning support for Israel into a partisan issue.

To make Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and the US-Israeli relationship.



Trump is making highly partisan and hateful rants.



I am working in a bipartisan way to ensure the US-Israeli relationship sustains for generations to come, buoyed by peace in the Middle East. https://t.co/uCMvZWZ8rF — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 18, 2024

Really?

Bro you tried to overthrow their democratically elected leader. Spare us the "hurts Israel and the US-Israeli relationship" bs. https://t.co/AxsA23ydcV — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 19, 2024

No one worse. What a damned traitor. — (((ObsessedAbroad))) (@Obsessedabroad) March 19, 2024

I never thought I’d see the day that the Senate Majority Leader would call for regime change in Israel. It isn’t antisemitism, it is blind political ambition/fear that the pro-Gaza/Hamas faction is of their party is in full rebellion. — William Kolb (@KolbBill) March 19, 2024





You are so right. Never listen to what they say, watch what they do. — Cookie Love (@CookieL33761265) March 19, 2024

He picked Michigan over Israel-- history will remember. — David Suissa (@DavidSuissaJJ) March 19, 2024

And what is our Democrat president doing right now to support Israel? The New York Sun reports: "Biden, in a Major Political Move, Weighs Leaving Israel Short of Arms With Which To Fight Hamas."

They will sell out Israel to hold Michigan — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 19, 2024

Wouldn’t it be “funny” if Biden’s tossing Israel to the wolves to win MI is seen as craven by so many others as to swing election to Trump? Hard to imagine a worse look for Biden vis a vis the vast majority of USA who see “Israel = flawed but civilized, Hamas = filthy animals”. — Chuckle Fox (GPT-Ω) (@jimdelisle) March 19, 2024

Biden has no soul. Not a single moral conviction in his bones. Whatever his masters want is what he'll believe. Sad, empty old man. — GammaTaker (@GammaTaker) March 19, 2024

This is who Biden is. His history shows an unprincipled man who will sacrifice his own to save his skin.



Believe people when the show you who they are. — Biscuits & Jam (cheque azul) (@biscuitandjelly) March 19, 2024

When Biden says "two-state solution" what he means is Michigan and Minnesota. — FJK (@FredKernisky) March 19, 2024

Reminder that there is not a single Palestinian leader, past or present, who wants a 2-state solution. It is a fantasy of American liberals. If they wanted 2 states that would have existed long ago. They want no Israel, they say this, their supporters in the west say it. Face it. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 19, 2024

Schumer calling for regime change in Israel from the Senate floor certainly seems partisan. Now he's upset that Trump is calling him out on the campaign trail.

