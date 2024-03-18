New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué

Color Us COMPLETELY Unsurprised: LAPD Task Force is Created to Deal with Gangs...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 18, 2024
Ultra Right Beer

We had to check the date on this piece, because it says, "In the Trump era, a surprising number of evangelicals are rejecting modesty and turning toward the risqué." We thought we were in the Biden era, but maybe the New York Times has called it for Donald Trump already.

The Biden era means men using the women's locker rooms at Planet Fitness and revoking the membership of women who have a problem with it. And since when does the New York Times, which champions Drag Queen Story Hour, clutch its pearls over something risqué?

This editor did a couple of posts about Conservative Dad's Real Women of America calendar. It sexualized women by having Riley Gaines, a swimmer, posing in a swimsuit. There was a minor uproar:

First of all, it wasn't "marketed to dads," as a lot of the new Puritans claimed. Conservative Dad is the guy who put the calendar together. And no, it didn't feature any pregnant women or photos of women with kids … just "the most beautiful conservative women in America." It was a pin-up calendar for beer.

The New York Times has decided to revive the calendar "controversy" for its new piece on the "raunchy Christians" who are turning to profanity in the Trump era.

The story's behind a paywall, so we're not sure what these evangelicals are doing that's so offensive to the Times. But they did run photos from the "risqué" calendar.

"In one image," the Times reports, "a BlazeTV host in a short skirt lights a copy of the New York Times on fire with a cigar. Another model, former N.R.A. spokeswoman Dana Loesch, hoists two rifles."

A short skirt!

We know, right? This was "news" last December.

"The calendar was clearly meant to provoke liberals," reports the Times. No, it was meant to promote beer, after Bud Light and the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco. It's funny how the Times trashes Christians all the time and yet holds them to a higher standard of "piety."

***

