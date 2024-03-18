New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué

We had to check the date on this piece, because it says, "In the Trump era, a surprising number of evangelicals are rejecting modesty and turning toward the risqué." We thought we were in the Biden era, but maybe the New York Times has called it for Donald Trump already.

The Biden era means men using the women's locker rooms at Planet Fitness and revoking the membership of women who have a problem with it. And since when does the New York Times, which champions Drag Queen Story Hour, clutch its pearls over something risqué?

This editor did a couple of posts about Conservative Dad's Real Women of America calendar. It sexualized women by having Riley Gaines, a swimmer, posing in a swimsuit. There was a minor uproar:

The "conservative" calendar doesn't feature any pregnant women or photos of women with their kids because it was never actually about "real women" or conservative values. Just sex appeal. Featuring married women, marketed to dads. We all know it. Enough gaslighting. pic.twitter.com/0FcLTDQ7Mf — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 26, 2023

First of all, it wasn't "marketed to dads," as a lot of the new Puritans claimed. Conservative Dad is the guy who put the calendar together. And no, it didn't feature any pregnant women or photos of women with kids … just "the most beautiful conservative women in America." It was a pin-up calendar for beer.

The New York Times has decided to revive the calendar "controversy" for its new piece on the "raunchy Christians" who are turning to profanity in the Trump era.

Piety and Profanity: The Raunchy Christians Are Here https://t.co/JWJMLGs56S — Lori Perkins (@LoriPerkinsRAB) March 17, 2024

The story's behind a paywall, so we're not sure what these evangelicals are doing that's so offensive to the Times. But they did run photos from the "risqué" calendar.

Oh look everyone, the radical left wing rag that wants to show p*rn to kids, kill babies in the 9th month of pregnancy, and chop off children’s healthy body parts wants to lecture us on morals.



And for the record, my dress isn’t short. pic.twitter.com/46cso16bKI — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 17, 2024

"In one image," the Times reports, "a BlazeTV host in a short skirt lights a copy of the New York Times on fire with a cigar. Another model, former N.R.A. spokeswoman Dana Loesch, hoists two rifles."

A short skirt!

This is tame af.

You know you guys never grew up with a mechanic for a father spending your childhood hanging out in car shops.... and it shows.

Beautiful pics tastefully done. pic.twitter.com/VgFTh4cHZa — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) December 28, 2023

Notice the author purposely doesn’t name me even though the name is right there, nor does she name @sethweathers even though it’s HIS COMPANY.



Also wtf is wrong with @DLoesch “hoisting two rifles?” Like…okay? And? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 17, 2024

I DO love that the NYT had to say that I was setting the NYT on fire 😂 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 17, 2024

Is the calendar drama a rerun or a reboot? — Deadweight Gaming (Clutch) (@Clutch_DWG) March 17, 2024

You can tell when a lefty loses an argument bc all of the sudden they become monks and uphold all the standards for virtue, which they clearly know and ignore, for everyone else, but they can't seem to master the silence part for themselves. — Uncooperative at Best (@yuuki_attack) March 17, 2024

Well darn. I guess I missed the "Heated squabble on the Right" about this. Must have needed to wash my hair that day or something.



The Left are such lousy liars. — JcT (@txJCTtx) March 17, 2024

When has it become raunchy to wear a normal fashionable dress. Then they present world class swimmer Riley Gaines in a swimsuit. — JSRFrench 🇺🇸 (Ret. International Oil Driller) (@jsrfrench) March 17, 2024

Unreal. NYT of all places, lecturing others on modesty? Wow. After all the filth and corruption the push. This only proves one thing, they haven’t discovered the mirror. — Eli S (@00cyborg00) March 17, 2024

Absolutely done with this garbage and the chip-on-their-shoulder clout chasers mad they weren’t asked. https://t.co/HTv33LqDXh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 17, 2024

Yeah, I have two rifles. Of the HUNDREDS I have already. Cry harder. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 17, 2024

No your dress was perfect. Along with all the others in the calendar. They are just mad because they will never look as good as conservative women who take care of themselves. — Nathan Estep (@NE12change) March 17, 2024

How is this still a story? — Libertophian ✝️ 🇮🇱 (@Libertophian) March 17, 2024

We know, right? This was "news" last December.

You’re sexy and you’re actually a woman so they hate you… — The Native Conservative (@rightwingnative) March 17, 2024

"The calendar was clearly meant to provoke liberals," reports the Times. No, it was meant to promote beer, after Bud Light and the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco. It's funny how the Times trashes Christians all the time and yet holds them to a higher standard of "piety."

***

