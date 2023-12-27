Calendar of Conservative Women Not About Conservative Values, Just Sex Appeal

Twitchy sister site RedState reported this week that Conservative Dad, the guy behind Ultra Right Beer, released a "Real Women of America" calendar, featuring Riley Gaines on the cover, and donated 10 percent of sales to the Riley Gaines Center to defend women's sports. RedState's Brandon Morse wrote, "You've probably seen some on the left attempt to say that the calendar represents the hypocrisy of conservative Christians by objectifying women and putting some of them in skimpy clothing."

Hol up, I'm about to post some ankle. Get your kids out of the room. pic.twitter.com/GCXn4zLj2L — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 26, 2023

Abby Libby argues that the calendar isn't about conservative values at all.

The "conservative" calendar doesn't feature any pregnant women or photos of women with their kids because it was never actually about "real women" or conservative values. Just sex appeal. Featuring married women, marketed to dads. We all know it. Enough gaslighting. pic.twitter.com/0FcLTDQ7Mf — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 26, 2023

A real Real Conservative Women calendar that wasn't just about titillating men would def have included something like this gorgeous photo of @Liz_Wheeler. pic.twitter.com/gGH6qT7JTP — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 26, 2023

A real Real Conservative Women calendar would have them all barefoot and pregnant.

I mean that's a literal professional swimmer but yes it's about marketing sex appeal.



Are we really going to be pretend to be mad about women in bikinis?



There's gotta be other issue worth fighting than this one. — Dylan (@Dylanmooersr) December 26, 2023

Who cares. Being conservative doesn't mean being dead. It's about not letting people in power not having control over our lives. Next you'll be asking women to wear hijabs. — TAM (@tm4csons) December 27, 2023

Maybe you could create a karen calendar? There’s still time 🤣😂 — Ana Braga🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@TheAnaBraga) December 27, 2023

Okay but where do I get the calendar — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) December 27, 2023

I'm sorry a pecan pie offended you. — G_Mac an t-Saoir (@7Gmac7) December 27, 2023

I'm sorry this calendar happened to you. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) December 27, 2023

How disgusting! Two please. — Dc (@DanCherne) December 27, 2023

You do realize “conservative Dad’s” is the brand right?



It’s not marketed to dads. Pretty simple concept that @TRHLofficial has made pretty clear several times. — JY James (@ibeJYJ) December 27, 2023

I would have thought this level of outrage would come only from a liberal. 🙄 — EQ 🐎 🇺🇸 (@patriottmom2one) December 27, 2023

Why are women so hateful to each other? Don't ya'll have lives to live or families to love? — Farmer Fran (@Pickle_Charts) December 27, 2023

Conservatism is an economic and political ideology, it’s not a fashion statement. There are modest conservatives and there are immodest conservatives.



There is nothing anti-conservative about a calendar of hot women. Take a chill pill. — NASA Shill Nuclear MAGA Laird Agnew (@Stephen_Agnew) December 27, 2023

I'm not married and don't have kids and I'm a real woman. The point of the calendar is that they are real women, not men in women's clothing? I think. — jen (@jennaluhoo) December 27, 2023

It's OK for conservative women to be hot. — Jeffrey Nasta (@NastaJeffrey) December 27, 2023

I need to see more examples to draw a fair conclusion. — Jack (@Capt_Jack_Hayes) December 27, 2023

