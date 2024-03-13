Rep. Pramila Jayapal Posts Definition on ‘Exonerate’ for Some Reason

Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his report on President Joe Biden willfully retaining classified documents in his house. You know this already, but it seems some people need to hear it again: Biden had classified documents dating back to his days as a senator in boxes in his garage and even read some classified material to his ghostwriter (who suspiciously deleted the recordings).

Hur was the object of derision by the Democrats because of the reason he did not recommend that charges be brought against Biden — Biden was guilty as hell, but he thought a jury would find him to be nothing more than a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Hur didn't recommend charges because he didn't think a jury would convict.

As we reported Tuesday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal declared to Hur that he'd exonerated Biden, which was an outright lie.

The word "exonerate" doesn't appear anywhere in Hur's report. Biden got off easy — it was only because he appeared so confused during the interview that Hur didn't recommend charging him.

Jayapal, always jockeying for a spot on our top 10 dumbest members of Congress, belabored the point by posting the definition of "exonerate" to X.

Jayapal even got his with a Community Note citing Reuters:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Per Reuters: 

“US prosecutor says classified document report does NOT exonerate Biden”

He was not exonerated … he was pitied. Of course, had Hur recommended charges, the Democrats would still be after him.


As we suggested on Tuesday, maybe Jayapal should take a cognitive test alongside Biden. Is she just lying, or is she really so deluded that she thinks Biden was exonerated? She's doubling down it, so we guess the special prosecutor saying "I did not exonerate him" just flew over her head.

***

