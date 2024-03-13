Rep. Pramila Jayapal Posts Definition on ‘Exonerate’ for Some Reason

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his report on President Joe Biden willfully retaining classified documents in his house. You know this already, but it seems some people need to hear it again: Biden had classified documents dating back to his days as a senator in boxes in his garage and even read some classified material to his ghostwriter (who suspiciously deleted the recordings).

Hur was the object of derision by the Democrats because of the reason he did not recommend that charges be brought against Biden — Biden was guilty as hell, but he thought a jury would find him to be nothing more than a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Hur didn't recommend charges because he didn't think a jury would convict.

As we reported Tuesday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal declared to Hur that he'd exonerated Biden, which was an outright lie.

Rep. Jayapal: "You exonerated [Biden]"



Hur: "I did not exonerate him"



Rep. Jayapal: "“Sir, it’s my time. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/q6w5Cq2vnG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2024

The word "exonerate" doesn't appear anywhere in Hur's report. Biden got off easy — it was only because he appeared so confused during the interview that Hur didn't recommend charging him.

Jayapal, always jockeying for a spot on our top 10 dumbest members of Congress, belabored the point by posting the definition of "exonerate" to X.

Exonerate (verb)

ex·on·er·ate



Definition: To clear from accusation or blame.



Example: Robert Hur exonerated President Biden with his 345-page report and testimony before Congress. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 13, 2024

Jayapal even got his with a Community Note citing Reuters:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Per Reuters: “US prosecutor says classified document report does NOT exonerate Biden”

He was not exonerated … he was pitied. Of course, had Hur recommended charges, the Democrats would still be after him.

Yesterday wasn’t embarrassing enough for you? — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 13, 2024

He literally did not do that. — Louie (@reallouiehuey) March 13, 2024





#CommunityNotes better exemplifies #TruthToPower every day than the vast majority of activists do during their lifetimes. https://t.co/Qb0Ps14ZZe — ryuge (@0ryuge) March 13, 2024

Denial (noun)

de•ni•al



Definition: A refusal to grant the truth of a statement or allegation; a contradiction.



Example: Robert Hur’s testimony before Congress clearly did not exonerate Biden. Jayapal: "You exonerated [Biden].”, Hur: "I did not exonerate him.” — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) March 13, 2024

Just… stop. JUST STOP. https://t.co/zC1HqV6anl — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 13, 2024

No. He. Didn’t.



He personally refuted your assertion, and HE WROTE THE DAMN REPORT.



As a matter of fact the White House pressured the Hur investigation to change it when they were sent the pre-release draft.



I watched the entire thing.

Biden is guilty!pic.twitter.com/okqT2ZKm3t — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) March 13, 2024

This isn’t the MSM where you can get away with lying — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) March 13, 2024

The report did not clear Biden of accusation or blame, Pramila.



How are you this dishonest? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 13, 2024

"My team and I conducted a thorough, independent investigation," Hur testified. "We identified evidence that the President willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency, when he was a private citizen." — DDALEX (@DDALEX20) March 13, 2024

That’s a lie. He didn’t exonerate him. He said he’s non compos mentis. That means he has dementia and belongs in a memory care unit. — EllaTheCentrist (@nuancedcentrist) March 13, 2024

Nope, he made a determination that a prosecution would would be unsuccessful. Not because of the facts of the case, which are damning. But because he isn't aware enough of where he is in time and space to convince a jury to convict him. — Will Pulsipher (@WmPulsipher) March 13, 2024

Thanks for being both stupid and loud, Pramila. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 13, 2024

I love that you’re doubling down on this instead of just admitting you’re wrong.



Very on-brand for a leftist politician. — Free Speech Is Not Hate Speech (@FreeSpeechMonk) March 13, 2024

As we suggested on Tuesday, maybe Jayapal should take a cognitive test alongside Biden. Is she just lying, or is she really so deluded that she thinks Biden was exonerated? She's doubling down it, so we guess the special prosecutor saying "I did not exonerate him" just flew over her head.

