Elon Musk: More Electoral Votes Will Go to Illegals Than the Population of 40 States

Elon Musk has made no secret of his concern about the millions of illegal immigrants crossing the border into the United States. "They are importing voters," he posted. "This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote." Even with voter ID requirements, some states are issuing driver's licenses to illegals. The naysayers call Musk a conspiracy theorist and assure him that illegal immigrants can't vote.

But illegals are counted in the census, which helps determine representation in the House of Republicans.

.@BillHagertyTN: "[Democrats] want these illegal migrants in here to create more electoral power...Since Joe Biden came into office, the estimates are as high as 10 million people that have come in here — that would be 13 extra congressional districts...."



🎥 @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/CxK6DW7b5Z — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) March 11, 2024

More Presidential and House of Representatives electoral votes will be assigned to the new illegals Biden has let in than the population of 40 US states.



Let that sink in. https://t.co/V8MhMFOzNS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

They are purposely trying to destroy America as we know. There is no other explanation. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) March 11, 2024

Democrats know how to game the system. If Americans won’t vote democrat they will import people who will.



It’s a tax funded invasion. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 11, 2024

This is straight up treasonous. How can an Administration flagrantly and purposefully dilute the power of the American people using illegal aliens without being held accountable? — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) March 11, 2024

It's quite the plan. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 11, 2024

The plan is being executed perfectly.



We’re giving away our great nation.



Once lost, lost forever. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) March 11, 2024

They are illegal, they can't vote



*laughs at my own statement* — TheTradingViking (@TradingViking) March 11, 2024

Illegals can already vote in some local and state contests.

This should be a crime. https://t.co/p8i1WOnBmR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 12, 2024

It IS. But they do it anyway … — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) March 12, 2024

They are here. That is the crime. — Orange Man Vlad (@RightisRightPA) March 12, 2024

Agree, a crime. But, currently no effective way of stopping the criminals making the rules. It is their ball and they are taking it home with them. — texnbob (@texnbob1) March 12, 2024

Relax, all of these illegals crossing the border wearing Biden-Harris T-shirts aren't going to be eligible to vote in 2024. But there's always that "path to citizenship" the Democrats have cooking.

