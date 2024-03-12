Elon Musk: More Electoral Votes Will Go to Illegals Than the Population of 40 States

President Joe Biden's Ghostwriter Offered Innocent Reasons for Deleting the Recordings
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File

Elon Musk has made no secret of his concern about the millions of illegal immigrants crossing the border into the United States. "They are importing voters," he posted. "This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote." Even with voter ID requirements, some states are issuing driver's licenses to illegals. The naysayers call Musk a conspiracy theorist and assure him that illegal immigrants can't vote.

But illegals are counted in the census, which helps determine representation in the House of Republicans.

Illegals can already vote in some local and state contests.

Relax, all of these illegals crossing the border wearing Biden-Harris T-shirts aren't going to be eligible to vote in 2024. But there's always that "path to citizenship" the Democrats have cooking.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
