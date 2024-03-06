Check Out Politico's Framing of Defunding of LGBTQ Community Center 'Amid Partisan Standof...
Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

What are they going to do, go after Elon Musk's businesses? They're already doing that.

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a new report says that President Joe Biden has flown in 320,000 illegal immigrants from Latin America and then sent them to 43 U.S. cities all over the country, and they won't say which ones. The mayors of the sanctuary cities must have known that Gov. Greg Abbott's buses weren't the only source of illegal immigrants. As we understand, these "Biden parole flights" were arranged ahead of time with the Border Patrol's CBP One cell phone scheduling app. "The government characterizes these programs as “family reunification programs,” wrote the Center for Immigration Studies.

Poster Collin Rugg called it treason, and Elon Musk agreed:

"Former Obama guy" Brandon Friedman is aghast that a major U.S. defense contractor is falsely accusing the president of treason.

Isn't it the president's job to protect the border from invasion?

Things aren't going well in the replies for the former Obama guy.

Notice how this story hasn't gotten any traction in the mainstream media.

***

