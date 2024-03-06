Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason

What are they going to do, go after Elon Musk's businesses? They're already doing that.

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a new report says that President Joe Biden has flown in 320,000 illegal immigrants from Latin America and then sent them to 43 U.S. cities all over the country, and they won't say which ones. The mayors of the sanctuary cities must have known that Gov. Greg Abbott's buses weren't the only source of illegal immigrants. As we understand, these "Biden parole flights" were arranged ahead of time with the Border Patrol's CBP One cell phone scheduling app. "The government characterizes these programs as “family reunification programs,” wrote the Center for Immigration Studies.

Advertisement

Poster Collin Rugg called it treason, and Elon Musk agreed:

Treason indeed! Ushering in vast numbers of illegals is why Secretary Mayorkas was impeached by the House.



They are importing voters. This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote. https://t.co/WhtVFyS6sa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

"Former Obama guy" Brandon Friedman is aghast that a major U.S. defense contractor is falsely accusing the president of treason.

A major U.S. defense contractor is falsely accusing the commander-in-chief of treason pic.twitter.com/CmZVd0PNfj — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) March 6, 2024

I’m going to play a game and type “treason” into your search history. pic.twitter.com/qJg2VGToAp — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 6, 2024

Where’s the lie? — Lisa Alexander (@LisaLAlexander_) March 6, 2024

He’s right. It is treason. — Troy M. Olson 🇺🇸🗽🦅 (@TroyMOlson) March 6, 2024

Except for the pesky part of it being true. — Drunk News Anchor (@DrunkNewsHQ) March 6, 2024

Elon is just an African American immigrant. He is not a military contractor. — @amuse (@amuse) March 6, 2024

100% treason — Mammoth (@MammothUSA) March 6, 2024

Explain how it's not treason — Nick🇺🇸 (@NickPoulin96) March 6, 2024

Isn't it the president's job to protect the border from invasion?

Looks like you did not get the responses you were hoping for 😂 — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) March 6, 2024

The truth really triggers you far lefties — Brandon (@HighlyRetired) March 6, 2024

“Falsely” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here you hack — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) March 6, 2024

Cope harder. — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) March 6, 2024

"Falsely"? I'm sorry, what exactly is false about that statement? — James (@notquitethere76) March 6, 2024

Of all the examples you could choose about false accusations of treason, this ain’t one. — Patriot Institute (@PatriotInstitu1) March 6, 2024

I don't see an accusation. Feeling a bit defensive are we? — John McDonell (@Mcdonell426J) March 6, 2024

Things aren't going well in the replies for the former Obama guy.

Notice how this story hasn't gotten any traction in the mainstream media.

Advertisement

***