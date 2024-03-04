ATF Director Still Doesn't Know the Difference Between a Magazine and a Clip

Last fall, the White House tweeted, "Extreme House Republicans want to take 70 ATF agents off the beat as a condition of keeping the government open." Yeah, and? There are plenty of Republicans who aren't extreme who'd like to see the ATF defunded and disbanded.

Last Spring, ATF Director Steven Dettelbach was asked by a congresswoman to describe, in 15 seconds, what an "assault weapon" is. He couldn't do it. "I'm not a firearms expert," he admitted. That wasn't the end, though. At another hearing, Dettelbach told Congress, "I don't hold myself out as a technical expert in every aspect of firearms."

He can't define assault weapons, but he wants to ban them.

Dettelback went on "Face the Nation" Sunday to show off a table full of scary-looking guns and proved once again he's not a firearms expert.

ATF Director Steven Dettelbach went on CBS's Face The Nation & displayed a shocking ignorance of firearms while trying to gin up fear to strip us of our Second Amendment rights.



It should scare everyone that Dettelbach doesn't know the difference between a clip & a magazine. pic.twitter.com/0cABaCZ2sT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2024

Dettelbach also doesn't know what a pistol brace is.



It's an understatement to call it an embarrassment. He is the head of the ATF.



The ATF in conjunction with CBS also made a belt fed machine gun the centerpiece on the table to scare folks who aren't familiar with firearms. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2024

He specializes in the alcohol and tobacco areas. — Vantilian (@Vantilian113572) March 4, 2024

I'm more offended at the outright lies more than a silly misuse of nomenclature. — Chris Benavidez (@ChrisBenavidez) March 4, 2024

It is dangerous to free people to put into a policy-making position a stooge who can’t even define the things he wants to regulate. https://t.co/b51ccOFkrj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 4, 2024

Eloquently put. Certainly more eloquent than Dettelbach's ability to remove the slide of a firearm. — Peter S. Lee (@pleemirage) March 4, 2024

I'm no "expert" but I'll say this, Glocks are quite possibly one of the easiest semi-auto handguns to disassemble and reassemble ever made. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) March 4, 2024

He acts like it's the first time he's ever handled a firearm — John T (@JohnWT263) March 4, 2024

That’s The Big Guy’s entire administration … from the top down. — John Nero (@realjohnnynero) March 4, 2024

No kidding. Name one competent person in the Biden administration. Just one.

Good lord, these people are not proficient in anything and should not be able to try to tell the rest of us what should and should not be allowed — Rick Bittle (@REB117) March 4, 2024

This guy makes Alejandro Mayorkas look competent.

