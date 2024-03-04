ATF Director Still Doesn't Know the Difference Between a Magazine and a Clip

Team Biden Thinks the Biggest Images Voters Will Have Are of January 6
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 04, 2024
Oliver Contreras/Pool via AP

Last fall, the White House tweeted, "Extreme House Republicans want to take 70 ATF agents off the beat as a condition of keeping the government open." Yeah, and? There are plenty of Republicans who aren't extreme who'd like to see the ATF defunded and disbanded. 

Last Spring, ATF Director Steven Dettelbach was asked by a congresswoman to describe, in 15 seconds, what an "assault weapon" is. He couldn't do it. "I'm not a firearms expert," he admitted. That wasn't the end, though. At another hearing, Dettelbach told Congress, "I don't hold myself out as a technical expert in every aspect of firearms."

He can't define assault weapons, but he wants to ban them.

Dettelback went on "Face the Nation" Sunday to show off a table full of scary-looking guns and proved once again he's not a firearms expert.

No kidding. Name one competent person in the Biden administration. Just one.

This guy makes Alejandro Mayorkas look competent.

