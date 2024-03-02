Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist

Fox News' Bill Melugin reached out to ICE for comment and didn't get any after it was learned that Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole. Headlines referred to him as simply an "Athens resident."

Advertisement

Florida's Voice reports that pressure from the DeSantis administration and Rep. Brian Mast has led to the re-arrest of an alleged rapist after ICE said they had no "bed space" for him.

BREAKING: Undocumented, alleged rapist re-arrested in Martin County after pressure from @GovRonDeSantis' administration and @RepBrianMast



ICE said they have no "bed space" for the man, but after facing pressure, federal authorities reversed coursehttps://t.co/Y9D3qTxEjE — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 2, 2024

Eric Daugherty reports:

After pressure on federal authorities from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and Florida Republican Rep. Brian Mast, authorities in Martin County were able to re-arrest an undocumented Guatemalan man with an out-of-state warrant for rape and sexual abuse. … Mast was also heavily involved, pressuring top U.S. immigration authorities into rectifying the situation, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told Florida’s Voice. The congressman had called out federal authorities Friday night, calling the release of the suspect “stupidly dangerous.” Snyder said that his hands were tied by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement into releasing Juan Jose-Sebastian, 26, back into his community. He said both DeSantis and Mast helped ensure the man was re-arrested.

They've made bed space for illegal immigrants in hotels and senior centers and airports — certainly they could find room for an alleged rapist.

Governor DeSantis has zero tolerance for illegal alien criminals who shouldn't even be in this country in the first place. At @GovRonDeSantis' direction, senior state law enforcement officials immediately reached out to ICE to insist local law enforcement had the authority to… https://t.co/EJI9IpYeLv — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 2, 2024

Governor DeSantis has zero tolerance for illegal alien criminals who shouldn't even be in this country in the first place. @GovRonDeSantis' direction, senior state law enforcement officials immediately reached out to ICE to insist local law enforcement had the authority to re-detain this individual and ensure he wouldn't be able to bring harm to Floridians.

But the problem isn't illegal immigration, it's male violence.

“DeSantis’ administration took the issue all the way to the top of ICE, the sheriff said.”



That’s my Governor. 🎯 https://t.co/GH8FsUvrsl pic.twitter.com/b9FqikmXei — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 2, 2024

"ICE said they have no "bed space" for the man"



Then let him sleep on the floor. — Keyboard Commando (@KeyboardCommndo) March 2, 2024

Floors have made great beds for centuries. — Kilo Harrison 🇺🇸 (@kil071art) March 2, 2024

Advertisement

Free up some bed space by deporting them. — Raymond Luxury-Yacht (@HoodroR) March 2, 2024

In wonder how the woman (possibly three women) he's accused of raping feel about Oregon state not wanting to drag him back to face justice ? — Tony C (@TonyC09089) March 2, 2024

Bet they have plenty of bed space in Guatemala — Psyops1 (@BrianE594932) March 2, 2024

No space for him. Put him in a woodchipper, problem solved. — For Pete’s Sake (@KAmungus) March 2, 2024

Deportation sounds good. Why are these criminals not immediately deported? They're not supposed to be here.

***