Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 02, 2024
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

Fox News' Bill Melugin reached out to ICE for comment and didn't get any after it was learned that Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole. Headlines referred to him as simply an "Athens resident."

Florida's Voice reports that pressure from the DeSantis administration and Rep. Brian Mast has led to the re-arrest of an alleged rapist after ICE said they had no "bed space" for him.

Eric Daugherty reports:

After pressure on federal authorities from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and Florida Republican Rep. Brian Mast, authorities in Martin County were able to re-arrest an undocumented Guatemalan man with an out-of-state warrant for rape and sexual abuse.

Mast was also heavily involved, pressuring top U.S. immigration authorities into rectifying the situation, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told Florida’s Voice. The congressman had called out federal authorities Friday night, calling the release of the suspect “stupidly dangerous.”

Snyder said that his hands were tied by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement into releasing Juan Jose-Sebastian, 26, back into his community. He said both DeSantis and Mast helped ensure the man was re-arrested.

They've made bed space for illegal immigrants in hotels and senior centers and airports — certainly they could find room for an alleged rapist.

Governor DeSantis has zero tolerance for illegal alien criminals who shouldn't even be in this country in the first place. @GovRonDeSantis' direction, senior state law enforcement officials immediately reached out to ICE to insist local law enforcement had the authority to re-detain this individual and ensure he wouldn't be able to bring harm to Floridians.

But the problem isn't illegal immigration, it's male violence.

Deportation sounds good. Why are these criminals not immediately deported? They're not supposed to be here.

***

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RON DESANTIS

