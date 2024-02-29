Vice President Kamala Harris Says They're Trying to Do to DEI What They Did to 'Woke'

Christopher Rufo has been very effective at exposing critical race theory and queer theory in schools and in dismantling DEI programs. His opponents always think they've got him when he says out loud what he's trying to do. He's not hiding it. For example, he said opponents of critical race theory needed to "adopt language that is trenchant, persuasive, and resonates with the public." Call it what it is: race-based Marxism and state-sanctioned racism. He follows the Left's own strategy by taking a word and making it toxic.

Vice President Kamala Harris has taken notice, and says that "they" are trying to do to DEI what they successfully did with "woke."

Woke once had a positive connotation, but not anymore. The American public doesn't want "Woke Kindergarten," for example.

VP HARRIS: "They're trying to do with 'DEI' what they sadly, successfully, did with 'woke.'"



pic.twitter.com/ddXaaMM9sH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 29, 2024

They are successfully doing with DEI what they did with woke. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example, cut off funding for DEI departments in Florida state schools. There was an extended argument on X over DEI in the airline industry — do you want the most qualified person flying the plane, or a diverse person?

As we reported Wednesday, following an X thread by Ben Shapiro about DEI in health care, Duke Medical School took down a video of a doctor who said at a DEI lecture that hospitals were "abandoning ... all sort[s] of metrics" in hiring surgeons for the sake of DEI.

6/ [Duke surgical resident Vignesh] Raman adds that post-George Floyd, Duke made a concerted effort to stop hiring so many “walls of white men.” He says the team is now "abandoning ... all sort[s] of metrics" and adopting a "completely holistic" application practice in order to recruit more women and non-white… pic.twitter.com/Jxo93giLoQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

The DEI scam is out in the open. Everyone knows that it exists to place diversity over merit. Was Harris herself a "DEI hire" by President Joe Biden? How about Karine Jean-Pierre?

Sorry, but you've already lost DEI.

Exposing it for what it is, she means. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 29, 2024

Reverse discrimination is discrimination. This isn’t rocket science. — Just Some Lady (@justsomelady_) February 29, 2024

Yes, woke is dead, DEI soon will be. — Angela (@AngelaM39710892) February 29, 2024

Kamala understands what's happening.



She won't be able to stop it, tho.



DEI is done. — Laurie (@laurieinri) February 29, 2024

Says the DEI hire. — Jeff (@Chunkhead) February 29, 2024

It was suspicious when Biden picked as vice president another former presidential candidate who'd dropped out before Iowa because she was so unpopular.

DEI is self destructing on its own — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) February 29, 2024

Yes, because these are both childish and ruinous concepts which should be swept into the dustbin of history — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) February 29, 2024

How DEI is allowed in the workforce considering its blatant discrimination is incredible….. Where are the lawsuits? — Facts Over Feelings (@FactOverFeelins) February 29, 2024

She’s the poster child of it. Unqualified spewing empty word salads. — Veniceoriginal (@AfroJew84) February 29, 2024

Sanity will win, the rebranded racism and apartheid will lose. — J̷̘̃̉̀̍̏͐͊͌̌̿̈́̋̂̄̃̃̌͌̑͂̈̋̀̀̓̾̐̄̍̐̐̊̾͆͐̈́́̋̍̅͑̕̚͘͝ (@JustinTuthill) February 29, 2024

She's too late … DEI is already toxic now that the public is aware of it. Who wants to be known as a DEI hire?

