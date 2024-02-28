KJP Says President Biden Passes a Cognitive Test Every Day

We learned a couple of weeks ago that President Joe Biden would not be taking a cognitive test as part of his routine physical. This came on the heels of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report that did not recommend charges against President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents because a jury would see him as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.

BREAKING: White House confirms Biden will not take a cognitive test as part of his upcoming physical exam.



Biden will be first U.S President in history to refuse a cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/q11OkJHxEP — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) February 13, 2024

The topic came up again Wednesday in the White House briefing room, and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave pretty much the same response: Biden passes a cognitive test every day. Why, Biden does more in an hour than most people do in a day. Just last spring the first lady challenged us to find a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Folks need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day!" pic.twitter.com/1lrI4c3fiz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2024

That's 15 minutes he just can't spare, he's so busy.

KJP: Biden didn’t take a cognitive test as part of his physical because he “doesn’t need one.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 28, 2024

Actually, he fails it just about every time he’s on camera — Jimmi Pratt (@RedRising2020) February 28, 2024

We've been assured that behind closed doors in the White House, Biden is the sharpest person in the room, always asking questions and probing for more information.

Tend to agree. He doesn't need one because everybody already knows the deal. — AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) February 28, 2024

We don't really need one. As Gutfeld said "that ship has sailed" — GaylMarie (@GaylMarie) February 28, 2024

He absolutely should have had the three word memory test at his age. This effort to protect him is infuriating. @PressSec — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) February 28, 2024

We've been assured by the media that we need to start looking at memory in a different way.

No, we do not believe he is the one making decisions — Faye (@Fayevalentino2) February 28, 2024

Everyday? Is he so far gone that he forgets he took one the day before? — Dogestradamus⚡️ (@bigNewman) February 28, 2024

"Why would he need a cognitive test? His cogs are fine."



"What do you mean, his..."



"HIS COGS ARE FINE." — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) February 28, 2024

Everyone whose employment depends of Biden being re-elected this year knows he's fine.

Fine, if that’s true he’s fit to stand trial — funw_kevin (@funw_kevin) February 28, 2024

He should not be the one who determines that. Congress should enact a law presidents over 80 years old must have a cognitive exam administered by a geriatric neuropsychologist with witnesses present. Mandatory — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) February 28, 2024

Or we could stop nominating 80-year-olds.

Then it's time to charge him with mishandling of classified documents - he can't have it both ways. If he's competent, he's able to mount his own defense which is the issue for the special counsel decision not to prosecute. He needs to be asked if he agrees. — Janet Brooks (@JanetBrooks20) February 28, 2024

Then he should stand trial for the documents case — Stephen,Trump Won- AS,MS , PA-C. (@orthoman63) February 28, 2024

Biden supporters say he was "exonerated" by the report, but the only reason the special counsel didn't recommend charges is because he pitied Biden and didn't think he could withstand a trial.

Just take the test.

