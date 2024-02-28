KJP Says President Biden Passes a Cognitive Test Every Day

CNN Opinion Columnist Doesn't Want Laken Riley's Murder Exploited for Xenophobia and Hate
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We learned a couple of weeks ago that President Joe Biden would not be taking a cognitive test as part of his routine physical. This came on the heels of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report that did not recommend charges against President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents because a jury would see him as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.

The topic came up again Wednesday in the White House briefing room, and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave pretty much the same response: Biden passes a cognitive test every day. Why, Biden does more in an hour than most people do in a day. Just last spring the first lady challenged us to find a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

That's 15 minutes he just can't spare, he's so busy.

We've been assured that behind closed doors in the White House, Biden is the sharpest person in the room, always asking questions and probing for more information.

We've been assured by the media that we need to start looking at memory in a different way.

Everyone whose employment depends of Biden being re-elected this year knows he's fine.

Or we could stop nominating 80-year-olds.

Biden supporters say he was "exonerated" by the report, but the only reason the special counsel didn't recommend charges is because he pitied Biden and didn't think he could withstand a trial.

Just take the test.

***

