'Mental Health Counselor' Doesn't Think a Therapist Could Have Helped Aaron Bushnell

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 27, 2024
Sarah D.

As you know, an airman has died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. Sunday. "Rest in power" was trending for Aaron Bushnell, which caused a slight controversy over whether or not "Rest in power" belonged to the black community exclusively.

Advertisement

Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern tweeted this:

As we reported, Wajahat Ali claimed there was no evidence that Bushnell suffered from mental illness, aside from the setting himself on fire part. Self-immolation is just the "most extreme" sort of protest, Ali argued, adding that Bushnell's final words were, "Free Palestine."

A self-described mental health counselor called Stern's tweet "cowardly, dishonest, and dehumanizing."

PATIENT: "I'm thinking of setting myself on fire in protest."

MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR: "That's awesome, here, take my lighter!"

Perhaps a competent counselor could have steered Bushnell to express his feelings on Palestine in a more productive, less lethal way. Let's not pretend his death (or "act of protest") changes anything anywhere.

Are you really helping, though, by trying to prevent someone from setting themselves on fire because it's the right cause?

***

