Lefties Launch into Civil War About Important Question: Can You Say 'Rest in Power' About White People?

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:30 PM on February 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we wrote earlier, a lot of folks on the left are bizarrely boosting the nut job Air Force guy, Aaron Bushnell, who immolated himself while yelling 'Free Palestine!' on Saturday, claiming him as a martyr for their Hamas-sympathetic cause. It's a truly horrifying and sickening turn of events and speaks to a worrying degree about the overall mental state of the far left these days, but what speaks even more to their mental state is that just as they'd begun to really rally around the horrific event fights began to break out amongst these lunatics because of the language being used in commemorating him... specifically around the use of the term 'Rest in Power':

Now the term certainly has recently been used for BLACK people, but you'll doubtless be shocked to find out that this take is as ignorant as it is absurd. Apparently the phrase 'Rest in Power' was first used to commemorate not a black man but rather a Filipino man, Mike 'Dream' Francisco, a graffiti artist who was gunned down in an armed robbery in Oakland, California in 2000. This usage was on a random message board though, so maybe it's only been used in print for black people? Well, no. The first time the term was used in print was it seems in 2003 to commemorate Rachel Corrie, a white woman who was run over by an Israeli bulldozer in Gaza while trying to prevent it from destroying a house. 

But despite the obvious problems with this whole narrative it's one that the wackadoos on the extreme end of the left are going with. The best part is that you apparently don't even have to be black to get up in arms about it!

Now obviously the whole phrase 'Rest in Power' is kinda stupid and nonsensicle, especially when the topic under discussion is a guy who clearly should be being viewed as a reminder of the importance of mental health outreach efforts and suicide prevention, but getting into fights gatekeeping who it can and cannot be used for is beyond stupid... it's almost parodic in the level of stupid it's exhibiting. 

No... no, not really. It's one of those kind of weird nonsense phrases that the left likes to pop up with sometimes like 'I am woman, hear me roar' that is incredibly cringe inducing but also sounds kind of good chanted at a march so they go with it. The best guess at a meaning that we have is that it's going for Dickensian a 'It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done' thing, that the person will be remembered beyond and for their death 'for the cause' and it will spur others to action and victory... but nah. It's just dumb.

That's a good point!

Of course not everybody is against this treatment... It seems that even killing yourself for a liberal cause du jour isn't enough to wash you of the sins or your race and profession for some.

Isn't that charming?

Apparently nothing.

The funniest thing about this whole 'Rest in Power' business that the right is pointing and laughing and a lot of people on the left are begging them to stop this, but this kind of racial grievance is so engrained at this point that some people on the left are clearly incapable of thinking beyond it. Even when the folly of this whole tactic is pointed out to them by their own side they still have to double down... because at the end of the day for the racial identitarians this kind of racial grievance is all they have. It's kind of sad, really.

***

