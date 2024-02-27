Hamas Issues Its Condolences and Full Solidarity to Family of Airman Who Burned Himself Alive

LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

As Twitchy readers know, a man in U.S. military fatigues set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, reportedly as a way to protest against Israel and their so-called "genocide" in Palestine. No, he was not mentally ill — he was a man with "extraordinary courage and commitment." Aaron Bushnell has become a hero to Hamas sympathizers, and we call them Hamas sympathizers is this case especially because Hamas has expressed its sympathy to Bushnell's friends and family.

Hamas writes:

We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) express our heartfelt condolences and our full solidarity with the family and friends of the American pilot Aaron Bushnell, whose name has been immortalized as a defender of humanitarian values and the plight of the oppressed Palestinian people who are suffering due to the U.S. administration and its unjust policies, like the American activist Rachel Corrie who was crushed by a zionist bulldozer in 2003 in Rafah, the same city for which Bushnell paid for with his life to pressure his country's government to prevent the criminal zionist army from attacking it and committing massacres and violations in it.

The administration of US President Joe Biden bears full responsibility for the death of the American military pilot Aaron Bushnell due to its policy that supported the Nazi zionist entity in the genocide war against our Palestinian people, as he gave his life in order to highlight the massacres and zionist ethnic cleansing against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The heroic pilot Aaron Bushnell will remain immortal in the memory of our Palestinian people and the free people of the world, and a symbol of the spirit of global humanitarian solidarity with our people and their just cause.

Does Hamas ever have second thoughts about invading Israel on October 7 and slaughtering over a thousand civilians and taking more than 200 captive? Not starting a war they couldn't win — did anyone suggest that? What did they think Israel was going to do?

Hamas could always surrender and return the hostages. So many people seem to forget that.

Is he considered a martyr, or do you have to be Muslim for that? Does he get 72 virgins?

When Hamas considers you a hero, you're definitely on the wrong side.

***

