Cornel West Praises the 'Extraordinary Courage and Commitment' of Man Who Died by Self-immolation

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:30 PM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Sison

There was a time, not long ago, when we expected our college professors and politicians to be serious folk... or you know, to act like serious folk in public. In politics the American people were assumed to be likely to oust someone who had terrible judgement in what they did and said, and while our colleges and universities have for a long time trumpeted 'academic freedom' there were certain lines one didn't cross. 

Those days are, sadly, very much over in both spheres as evidenced every day by the way people in politics and academia act in both their personal and professional lives. It seems that today nothing is disqualifying for someone who would have once been expected to act respectably because of their 'respectable' job. Example one million three hundred thousand two hundred and sixteen of this phenomenon (so far this year) comes to us from current third-party Presidential candidate and Dietrich Bonhoeffer Professor of Philosophy and Christian Practice at Union Theological Seminary in New York City Cornel West:

Yes, in case you missed it Professor West is praising the 'courage and commitment' of 'brother Aaron Bushnell', the guy who lit himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. in protest of the Israeli's fighting Hamas. West, who while always coming off as somewhat insane is nonetheless a highly respected figure in liberal intelligentsia circles, is actively condoning people killing themselves in gruesome public factions by calling Bushnell's act one of 'extraordinary courage and commitment'... West even seems to be willing to settle the debate on if it's cool to say 'Rest in Power' about Bushnell by welcoming him into the 'brotherhood', we guess. 

Thankfully most people appear to have a cooler head than lauded philosopher Cornel West.

It's hard to say what the more disturbing possibility is, that Dr. West didn't think through the implications of what he's saying here or that he did think them through. Either way this is terrible all around.

One doesn't get the impression that Aaron Bushnell had thought through much of anything. Despite his having left some sort of manifesto his actions aren't the ones of someone who's mentally well and capable of rational thought.

They just don't make philosophers like they used to, apparently.

Cornel West has always been a bit fringy, but he's been on the fringe of the intellectual academic mainstream of the American left. To have a figure like this appearing to actively boost the idea of fellow-travelers imitating Aaron Bushnell's tragic stunt as a means of gaining the praise and acknowledgment of the people they look up to is sickening in every way. It also lays the groundwork for  other, darker things... after all, a cause that's worthy of killing yourself over is surely even more worthy of killing others over, right? You'd think that a 'philosopher' like Cornel West could see the moral implications of sending impressionable people down this road. But who knows, maybe he does see the implications but doesn't care?

As of this time his praise of Bushnell remains up on his Twitter feed, and the longer it stays there the more is seems like maybe he just doesn't care about what his words may lead to. We're just saying.

