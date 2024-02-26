NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun

Apparently, the Russians didn't interfere in the 2020 election, which garnered an unheard-of 81 million votes for Joe Biden. As the editor reported, CBS News' Major Garrett even wrote a book about, saying the 2020 election was"'the greatest success of American democracy in history." 2016 was rigged by the Russians for Donald Trump, but what about 2024? Vladimir Putin is already trying to interfere in our election because Putin has already said outright that he hopes Biden gets a second term: "He is a more experienced, predictable person, an old-school politician,” Putin said in an interview.

With Putin's recent endorsement of Biden, NBC News decided to investigate Russian interference in the 2024 election. What is Putin planning to put Biden back in the White House?

Dan De Luce and Kevin Collier report:

Russia is already spreading disinformation in advance of the 2024 election, using fake online accounts and bots to damage President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, according to former U.S. officials and cyber experts. The dissemination of attacks on Biden is part of a continuing effort by Moscow to undercut American military aid to Ukraine and U.S. support for and solidarity with NATO, experts said. "Experts said." … Moscow and its proxies have long sought to exploit divisions in American society. But experts and former U.S. officials said Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, the country's deepening political polarization and sharp cuts in disinformation and election integrity teams at X and other platforms provide fertile ground to spread confusion, division and chaos.

Russian disinformation, like the Hunter Biden laptop story. It's that kind of foreign influence that inspired DHS to create its own Disinformation Governance Board and chair it with a woman who called the laptop story a "fairy tale."

Running the same lies as last time. Will it work? Who knows? But lying for Democrats is always good for media careers — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) February 26, 2024

Seriously?! Russian Collison again? You people don't live in reality. — Colter Owen NO DM (@ColterOwen) February 26, 2024

That sounds pretty insurrectiony for you to say. I thought our elections were sound and free of any issues? — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) February 26, 2024

They were in 2020, despite all of the Republican efforts at election interference.

sure, i'll listen. what's your evidence?



"former U.S. officials and cyber experts"



ah, riiiiiight. eat my unit. — Barking Toad (@BarkingToad) February 26, 2024

The contempt people have for the corporate media will never be enough. — burner account (@politicssuckD) February 26, 2024

Note that Putin just said he prefers Biden as president — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) February 26, 2024

Putin just said a Biden presidency is better for him. Hitlary sold Russia our uranium. Why would they have wanted Trump then? Zero critical thought from the sheeple. Zero 🙄 — Herder of cats 🇺🇸 (@sixtytomone) February 26, 2024

Don't forget that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had that big "reset button" prop made up to make things right with Russia.

Are there Russians in the room with you now? — Ungovernable Redneck (@WhatnextEthel) February 26, 2024

The media is one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies second only to the U.S. government. — Whats is it, exactly, you do around here? (@TheFudgelator) February 26, 2024

Oh no. More Facebook memes? How will Democracy survive? — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) February 26, 2024

It's even more dangerous now that social media platforms like X have cut back on their "misinformation" staff during an election year, not to mention a lot of reporters getting laid off.

So we guess anyone tweeting no more aid for Ukraine until we secure our own border is a Russian bot?

