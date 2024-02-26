Author Outraged That MSNBC Offers Suicide Prevention Resource During Coverage of a Story...
Lefties Launch into Civil War About Important Question: Can You Say 'Rest in...
What Happened!? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Does a 'Stunning Turnaround' From Sanctuary City...
Well, THAT'S a Relief: UK Board Raises Rating for Mary Poppins Due to...
Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Da...
The Cut: Can We Keep Our Sons From Turning Conservative?
Gag! The New York Post Attempts to Convince American Women to Embrace 'Babygirl'...
'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their...
The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is...
Bill Kristol Has a Special Reminder for the Supreme Court
Ring Doorbell Camera Catches FBI Raid on January 6 Suspect
If District Attorney Fani Willis Were White, None of This Would Matter
Virginia State Senator Playing Pretend STORMS Out After Winsome Sears Accurately Genders H...
Students Stage Walk Out to Protest Bullying as Cause of Nex Benedict's Death...

NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 26, 2024
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Apparently, the Russians didn't interfere in the 2020 election, which garnered an unheard-of 81 million votes for Joe Biden. As the editor reported, CBS News' Major Garrett even wrote a book about, saying the 2020 election was"'the greatest success of American democracy in history." 2016 was rigged by the Russians for Donald Trump, but what about 2024? Vladimir Putin is already trying to interfere in our election because Putin has already said outright that he hopes Biden gets a second term: "He is a more experienced, predictable person, an old-school politician,” Putin said in an interview.

Advertisement

With Putin's recent endorsement of Biden, NBC News decided to investigate Russian interference in the 2024 election. What is Putin planning to put Biden back in the White House?

Dan De Luce and Kevin Collier report

Russia is already spreading disinformation in advance of the 2024 election, using fake online accounts and bots to damage President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, according to former U.S. officials and cyber experts. 

The dissemination of attacks on Biden is part of a continuing effort by Moscow to undercut American military aid to Ukraine and U.S. support for and solidarity with NATO, experts said.

"Experts said."

Moscow and its proxies have long sought to exploit divisions in American society. But experts and former U.S. officials said Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, the country's deepening political polarization and sharp cuts in disinformation and election integrity teams at X and other platforms provide fertile ground to spread confusion, division and chaos. 

Russian disinformation, like the Hunter Biden laptop story. It's that kind of foreign influence that inspired DHS to create its own Disinformation Governance Board and chair it with a woman who called the laptop story a "fairy tale."

Recommended

The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is Forced to Testify
justmindy
Advertisement

They were in 2020, despite all of the Republican efforts at election interference.

Don't forget that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had that big "reset button" prop made up to make things right with Russia.

Advertisement

It's even more dangerous now that social media platforms like X have cut back on their "misinformation" staff during an election year, not to mention a lot of reporters getting laid off.

So we guess anyone tweeting no more aid for Ukraine until we secure our own border is a Russian bot?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ELECTION MISINFORMATION NBC NEWS VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is Forced to Testify
justmindy
What Happened!? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Does a 'Stunning Turnaround' From Sanctuary City Awesomeness
Doug P.
'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their Argument Has a Big Problem
Coucy
Well, THAT'S a Relief: UK Board Raises Rating for Mary Poppins Due to 'Discriminatory Language'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lefties Launch into Civil War About Important Question: Can You Say 'Rest in Power' About White People?
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is Forced to Testify justmindy
Advertisement