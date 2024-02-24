Brother of Alleged Murderer Arrested for Having a Fake Green Card

As Twitchy reported earlier, Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole. Not surprisingly, the headlines are burying the fact that Ibarra is an illegal immigrant. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution referred to him in its headline as "a 26-year-old Athens man."

WSB-TV in Atlanta is reporting that Ibarra's brother has now been arrested after being caught with a fake green card.

The brother of a man accused of murdering a 22-year-old nursing student on University of Georgia’s campus has been arrested after officials say he was caught with a fake green card. https://t.co/N4M90TpjsT — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 24, 2024

Mary Alice Royse Ginther reports:

The brother of a man accused of murdering a 22-year-old nursing student on University of Georgia’s campus has been arrested after officials say he was caught with a fake green card. According to court documents, 29-year-old Diego Ibarra of Venezuela was caught Friday with the fake card after Athens-Clarke County police officers approached him because he matched the description of his brother, 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, who was wanted for homicide.

… Authorities said since being in Athens, Diego Ibarra had been arrested three times for multiple charges, such as driving under the influence, shoplifting, and failure to appear for a fingerprintable offense. An investigation into Diego Ibarra’s criminal background remains ongoing.

So police encountered the older brother of the suspected murder because he matched the description, and he tried to use his fake green card as ID.

"Authorities said that Homeland Security investigators were aware of Diego Ibarra’s undocumented presence in the U.S."

So, no thought of deporting an illegal alien who's been arrested three times.

Is green hair a legitimate substitute for a green card? — My2Cents (@phpmatt) February 24, 2024

Deport this one and terminate the other — Stick1817 (@stick1817) February 24, 2024

Newsweek did a story on MAGA demanding the death penalty for Jose Antonio Ibarra.

Yep they are sending their best! SMH — Theresa Ladenburger (@TheresaLadenbu2) February 24, 2024

In my opinion: American media isn’t honest with viewers when reporting news about possible origins for the current increases in national crime and diseases. Using terms “asylum seekers or international travelers” instead of ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS is often intentionally misleading. — Joe (@JOEnATL) February 24, 2024

A family of criminals. Shocker. — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) February 24, 2024

Wow you mean a media outlet is going to cover this story — Benji (@bowiebridge) February 24, 2024

What an idiot. Having a fake green card is a crime. Having no identification at all is a pay day. This guy clearly didn't read any of the NGO handouts. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) February 24, 2024

Will he be deported? He's here illegally with a fake green card. Is that not enough to send him back to Venezuela?

