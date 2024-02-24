Brother of Alleged Murderer Arrested for Having a Fake Green Card

The Power of Propaganda. What We've Learned in the Nex Benedict Case About...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on February 24, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, Jose Antonio Ibarra,  the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole. Not surprisingly, the headlines are burying the fact that Ibarra is an illegal immigrant. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution referred to him in its headline as "a 26-year-old Athens man."

Advertisement

WSB-TV in Atlanta is reporting that Ibarra's brother has now been arrested after being caught with a fake green card.

Mary Alice Royse Ginther reports:

The brother of a man accused of murdering a 22-year-old nursing student on University of Georgia’s campus has been arrested after officials say he was caught with a fake green card.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Diego Ibarra of Venezuela was caught Friday with the fake card after Athens-Clarke County police officers approached him because he matched the description of his brother, 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, who was wanted for homicide.

Authorities said since being in Athens, Diego Ibarra had been arrested three times for multiple charges, such as driving under the influence, shoplifting, and failure to appear for a fingerprintable offense.

An investigation into Diego Ibarra’s criminal background remains ongoing.

So police encountered the older brother of the suspected murder because he matched the description, and he tried to use his fake green card as ID.

Advertisement

"Authorities said that Homeland Security investigators were aware of Diego Ibarra’s undocumented presence in the U.S."

So, no thought of deporting an illegal alien who's been arrested three times.

Newsweek did a story on MAGA demanding the death penalty for Jose Antonio Ibarra.

Advertisement

Will he be deported? He's here illegally with a fake green card. Is that not enough to send him back to Venezuela?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
