AOC Says Anti-Immigrant Republicans Would Prefer to Use Child Labor Than Illegals

Just recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez straightened us all out and said that illegal immigrants aren't "takers" — "they’re givers to the U.S. economy and essential to a sustainable future, especially if we want elder generations to age with dignity," she said. Democrats often argue that we need people to pick our vegetables and clean our hotel rooms.

Forbes reported last May that governors were turning to child labor due to a lack of workers:

Lawmakers in several states are embracing legislation to let children work in more hazardous occupations, longer hours on school nights and in expanded roles including serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as young as 14. The efforts to significantly roll back labor rules are largely led by Republican lawmakers to address worker shortages and in some cases run afoul of federal regulations. … In Wisconsin, lawmakers are backing a proposal to allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants. If passed, Wisconsin would have the lowest such limit nationwide, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The Ohio Legislature is on track to pass a bill allowing students ages 14 and 15 to work until 9 p.m. during the school year with their parents’ permission. That’s later than federal law allows, so a companion measure asks the U.S. Congress to amend its own laws.

AOC went off on those who want to "hermetically" seal the border and repeated the claim that states are turning to child labor to make up for the shortage.

AOC says that the migrant crisis is a hoax and a conspiracy theory that conservatives and xenophobes are using to campaign on and that securing the border would destroy the US economy, which requires a massive migrant workforce. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WubodyARPo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 24, 2024

I’m sorry, but AOC is the real hoax



🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NhIxWf2zPS — The Cyber guy 🙏🇺🇸👨‍👧‍👧👨🏼‍✈️💻☂️ (@COL_James83) February 24, 2024

It sounds like her district is aching for some busses from Texas. — TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) February 24, 2024

In other words, she saying our country is so completely screwed because of mismanagement by politicians like her, that we actually need to import people in order to fix it. Meaning, everything is broken because of them. — Bruce Michael Persiano Jr (@diehardgunner_) February 24, 2024

They use the term "conspiracy theory" to describe things that are happening right before our eyes so often that it has lost all negative connotations for me. — BRCooper⚡🔋🚀💫 (@_BRCooper) February 24, 2024

As we reported, even MSNBC's Al Sharpton called it an "invasion."

I’ll take ‘Things Lying Communists Would Say for $500, Alex” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 24, 2024

Infinitely wrong. This is treason. — Timmy Tuesday (@TimmyTues) February 24, 2024

She said one thing right. It's a political calculation, but for who? — Alex (@AlexanderMolte1) February 24, 2024

When I posted the illegal immigrants topics on FB, I got the exact same responses as well. It really is sad to see how there are those who are willingly to live in their own bubbles and refuse to see what's happening around them. — Jimmy Hong (@EV4L1FE) February 24, 2024

If she wants to come to California and take a tour of some construction sites, I would be happy to show her what illegal immigration has done to blue-collar workers in our state. — Johnny Thursday. (@Johnny_Thurs) February 24, 2024

Guess what, the migrants aren't working. That's why they get taxpayer funded debit cards. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) February 24, 2024

Reportedly, they made the trek from Africa to Mexico to the border to work in America. Meanwhile, all of the blue state mayors are saying they've reached the breaking point and are running out of money to house and feed all the illegal immigrants.

***