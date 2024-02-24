AOC Says Anti-Immigrant Republicans Would Prefer to Use Child Labor Than Illegals

LGBTQ Folks: Their Commitment to Justice Isn't Lessened by NOT Watching Nex Benedict...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 24, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Just recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez straightened us all out and said that illegal immigrants aren't "takers" — "they’re givers to the U.S. economy and essential to a sustainable future, especially if we want elder generations to age with dignity," she said. Democrats often argue that we need people to pick our vegetables and clean our hotel rooms.

Forbes reported last May that governors were turning to child labor due to a lack of workers:

Lawmakers in several states are embracing legislation to let children work in more hazardous occupations, longer hours on school nights and in expanded roles including serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as young as 14.

The efforts to significantly roll back labor rules are largely led by Republican lawmakers to address worker shortages and in some cases run afoul of federal regulations.

In Wisconsin, lawmakers are backing a proposal to allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants. If passed, Wisconsin would have the lowest such limit nationwide, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The Ohio Legislature is on track to pass a bill allowing students ages 14 and 15 to work until 9 p.m. during the school year with their parents’ permission. That’s later than federal law allows, so a companion measure asks the U.S. Congress to amend its own laws.

AOC went off on those who want to "hermetically" seal the border and repeated the claim that states are turning to child labor to make up for the shortage. 

As we reported, even MSNBC's Al Sharpton called it an "invasion."

Reportedly, they made the trek from Africa to Mexico to the border to work in America. Meanwhile, all of the blue state mayors are saying they've reached the breaking point and are running out of money to house and feed all the illegal immigrants.

***

