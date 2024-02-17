TheGrio Editor Says Fani Willis 'Did What She Needed to Do'

We're an all-white staff here at Twitchy. We're also a very small staff. So when we need an African American perspective on things, we rely on outlets like NBC BLK, The Root, and TheGrio.

On Thursday, we did a post on some "highlights" of Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis' testimony, as she stands accused of misconduct by hiring her boyfriend as special prosecutor, who then took the two on cruises and such with the cash she was paying him. Here's a sample:

They had to stop the testimony because Fani Willis just lost her composure and screamed that she was being lied about. Yikes: pic.twitter.com/Y6mzWcplOZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 15, 2024

TheGrio White House Correspondent says that people say Willis "did what she needed to do" during "defiant testimony."

Gaynor writes:

During their testimonies, however, the now-former paramours said Willis paid Wade back with cash for every trip and that the relationship did not become personal until March 2022 – five months into Wade’s hiring – and ended in the summer of 2023. “You’re confused! I am not on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” Willis fired back while being questioned. The Atlanta county’s first female district attorney lambasted Trump’s lawyers for “being intrusive into people’s personal lives” and contradicted claims they made that she and Wade lived together and that they were intimate the first night they met in 2019. Willis said the accusations were “a lie” and “highly offensive.” … Defenders of Willis have pointed out that there are gender and racial aspects related to the public dissection of her private life. Before being elected vice president, then-Sen. Kamala Harris endured similar scrutiny related to her past relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. “You have this intersectional aspect of it, where you have race, but you also have gender, and some of the aspects with gender are going to involve sexuality,” explained Gbemende Johnson, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.

Ah yes, the intersectional aspect. The New York Times interviewed several black professional women who said that the persecution of Willis was familiar to them.

Any attorney that didn't tell you to never do what she did on the stand, should be fired for incompetence or disbarred. That's all you really need to know. — Todd Andrews (@ToddAndrews44) February 17, 2024

So she acted bombastic and interrupted and talked over people, just like Trump.



It is ok for her to do it but not Trump.



The only standards liberals have are the double kind. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) February 17, 2024

Amazing. Such a low bar. — @TejasScoundrel🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tejasscoundrel) February 17, 2024

"I'm guilty but I'll use my black woman privilege card as my excuse"



How tedious. — Foghorn Leghorn (@FoghornBLeghorn) February 17, 2024

It’s hysterical that you think she did anything but embarrass herself. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) February 17, 2024

Including admit to campaign finance felonies. — SeanRinVA 🇺🇲 (@SeanRinVA) February 17, 2024

No one in the legal profession should be normalizing her behavior as acceptable. — Muad’Dib (@paulatreides99) February 17, 2024

I’m a black woman in power. How dare you notice that I broke the law. — Sheila Ward-Bilty (@BiltySheila) February 17, 2024

That's it right there. The system just can't accept a powerful black woman.

