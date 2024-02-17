TheGrio Editor Says Fani Willis 'Did What She Needed to Do'

Planned Parenthood Advises Parents to Ask Their Toddlers If They Are Girls or...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 17, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

We're an all-white staff here at Twitchy. We're also a very small staff. So when we need an African American perspective on things, we rely on outlets like NBC BLK, The Root, and TheGrio.

On Thursday, we did a post on some "highlights" of Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis' testimony, as she stands accused of misconduct by hiring her boyfriend as special prosecutor, who then took the two on cruises and such with the cash she was paying him. Here's a sample:

TheGrio White House Correspondent says that people say Willis "did what she needed to do" during "defiant testimony."

Gaynor writes:

During their testimonies, however, the now-former paramours said Willis paid Wade back with cash for every trip and that the relationship did not become personal until March 2022 – five months into Wade’s hiring – and ended in the summer of 2023.

“You’re confused! I am not on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” Willis fired back while being questioned. 

The Atlanta county’s first female district attorney lambasted Trump’s lawyers for “being intrusive into people’s personal lives” and contradicted claims they made that she and Wade lived together and that they were intimate the first night they met in 2019. Willis said the accusations were “a lie” and “highly offensive.”

Defenders of Willis have pointed out that there are gender and racial aspects related to the public dissection of her private life. Before being elected vice president, then-Sen. Kamala Harris endured similar scrutiny related to her past relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

“You have this intersectional aspect of it, where you have race, but you also have gender, and some of the aspects with gender are going to involve sexuality,” explained Gbemende Johnson, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.

Ah yes, the intersectional aspect. The New York Times interviewed several black professional women who said that the persecution of Willis was familiar to them.

That's it right there. The system just can't accept a powerful black woman.

***

