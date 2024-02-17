Adam Kinzinger Calls Trump 'Weak Weak Weak Weak Small Weak Tiny Weak Meager...
John Harwood Claims Donald Trump Is Trying to Help Vladimir Putin Conquer Ukraine

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on February 17, 2024
Townhall Media

As you know, Vladimir Putin's political foe Alexei Navalny died Friday in a Russian prison in Siberia. It's all very suspect. Was he murdered? President Joe Biden made remarks Friday about Navalny's death but spent part of his remarks blasting Donald Trump, who has criticized NATO nations for not ponying up more money for their own defense.

Former debate moderator John Harwood did the same, arguing that Putin helped Trump get elected, and Trump is paying him back by helping Russia conquer Ukraine. This contradicts reports that Putin actually favored Hillary Clinton, and the CIA "cooked the intelligence" to hide that fact. Odd that Putin didn't make a move on Ukraine while Trump was president and in a position to do something about it.

Harwood, who was booted from CNN in 2022, has it all pieced together.

Yes, they will. And Harwood might not like the result.

Harwood just starts with a flat-out lie that's been debunked and then goes into insane hypotheticals.

OK, so Americans should vote for Biden in 2024 because he's been so successful in pushing Russia out of Ukraine.

***

