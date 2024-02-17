John Harwood Claims Donald Trump Is Trying to Help Vladimir Putin Conquer Ukraine

As you know, Vladimir Putin's political foe Alexei Navalny died Friday in a Russian prison in Siberia. It's all very suspect. Was he murdered? President Joe Biden made remarks Friday about Navalny's death but spent part of his remarks blasting Donald Trump, who has criticized NATO nations for not ponying up more money for their own defense.

Advertisement

Former debate moderator John Harwood did the same, arguing that Putin helped Trump get elected, and Trump is paying him back by helping Russia conquer Ukraine. This contradicts reports that Putin actually favored Hillary Clinton, and the CIA "cooked the intelligence" to hide that fact. Odd that Putin didn't make a move on Ukraine while Trump was president and in a position to do something about it.

Harwood, who was booted from CNN in 2022, has it all pieced together.

Vladimir Putin, who caused Navalny's death, helped Donald Trump become president



Trump is trying to help

Putin conquer Ukraine, over the opposition of the free world



He has enlisted leading Republicans in his effort



American voters will decide in November which side they're on https://t.co/bP1okzMcES — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 16, 2024

Yes, they will. And Harwood might not like the result.

Navalny=Trump. The plan of the Biden regime and the Democrats is to ensure their leading political opponent dies in prison. There’s no real difference between the two cases — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 16, 2024

@CommunityNotes Putin wanted Hillary and Putin has now endorsed Joe Biden. It’s fake news to say Putin helped Trump. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 17, 2024

Putin just endorsed Biden. Time to investigate #DementiaJoe for Russian collusion. — BTownBoiler: American Metalhead 🇺🇸🤘 (@BTownBoiler) February 16, 2024

Is that why Putin endorsed Clinton in 2016, and Biden for 2024? — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) February 16, 2024

Putin says he prefers Biden over Trump, vouches for Biden's mental acuity by stating that all leaders use note cards and bump their heads sometimes. pic.twitter.com/F9GBKDwY4r — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 15, 2024

What a stupid argument. When Trump was president, which Ukrainian lands did Putin take?



Oh wait, that’s right. That happened under Obama and Biden. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) February 16, 2024

You’re back on this Russian collusion nonsense again? — Not K (@NotK_US) February 16, 2024

You’re repeating an accusation that Hillary paid for and has been proven false. — Scott Mason (@hypnoksa) February 16, 2024

Where is your evidence that Putin helped Trump become president? Do you have any? Are you relying on the same “intelligence” officers that said Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation? — Stephen (@Stambo2A) February 16, 2024

So many falsehoods in one short post. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) February 16, 2024

This is beyond mis- and disinformation, @JohnJHarwood. This is lying. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 17, 2024

Do you get to edit the state scripts they give you or just have to read verbatim? — chuck madden ☮ (@chuckmaddenpics) February 17, 2024

Advertisement

You are a horrible journalist, full stop. — vinnie payne (@vinnie_payne) February 17, 2024

Good Lord you are a liar. — DaveG (@d4vesgrill) February 17, 2024

If by “helped Donald Trump become president” you mean failed to help Hilary Clinton become president, then sure. Otherwise you’re full of shit. — Red (@MisanthropeFLA) February 17, 2024

Harwood just starts with a flat-out lie that's been debunked and then goes into insane hypotheticals.

OK, so Americans should vote for Biden in 2024 because he's been so successful in pushing Russia out of Ukraine.

***