Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam GOP for Taking Vacation

President Biden delivered remarks today after we learned about the death of Putin's opponent Alexei Navalny at a Russian prison.

In the most predictable twist of all time, Biden spent part of his remarks blasting his likely election opponent Donald Trump, who has criticized NATO nations for not ponying up more money for their own defense:

Advertisement

Biden uses his address on Navalny's death to bash President Trump, then his brain malfunctions pic.twitter.com/wOTNlzY8TK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

Joe Biden abruptly pauses for several seconds mid-speech: pic.twitter.com/ysWX13ScPv — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) February 16, 2024

That was... awkward.

This is fine. We’re not neurologist, so we can’t say that this is totally abnormal. Sharpest mind in the country. We’re in good hands. https://t.co/3o7YR9AbNy — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 16, 2024

Maybe they should tell Biden his public addresses are actually "behind the scenes" so the super-genius brilliant orator shows up instead of the president we seen out in the open.

I'm pretty sure that's the soul attempting to leave the body at the 0:02 mark https://t.co/wwqLbVL6ca — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2024

Here's what we found rather hilarious in a "projection" kind of way. Biden took a swipe at the House Republicans for taking too much time off all while doing his usual forced anger thing:

Wait -- Biden, the man who has spent more of his term on vacation than working and has been MIA on vacay during nearly every major event of the past. years -- is mad that the House is out for two weeks? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 16, 2024

Yep, that's what happened:

Joe Biden yells about Congress going into recess: pic.twitter.com/kMBKBmrUJt — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) February 16, 2024

REALITY CHECK: Joe Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation. https://t.co/GNasFlcXfN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 16, 2024

The guy that spent 40 years in the Senate is now pretending to be shocked that Congress only works 57 days a year. https://t.co/t5t9bRVy9J — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 16, 2024

One more thing: Do you find this reassuring?

BIDEN: "There is no nuclear threat to the people of America..." pic.twitter.com/p8gfw9TQ3F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2024

Well, except for Eric Swalwell. And maybe a couple of other countries.

Biden would prefer that we continue to think the entire threat America faces (and the world for that matter) is from climate change.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!