Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That...
Cue the WHINING: Gun Grabbers Will HATE Dr. Strangetweet's Solution-Filled Thread (But You...
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Warning About What Trump Will Do If Elected Melts Projection...
Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't...
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden...
Bill Melugin Shares Video Showing Just How Easy It Is for Drug Smugglers...
MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly...
Journo Tries Saving Face for Ignoring Biden's Mental Acuity by Calling It Irrelevant,...
LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You...
Literature Students Told 'Worship of the Written Word' Is White Supremacy
Illegal Who Beat Up Cops in New York Now Wanted for Robbery
MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI...
President Joe Biden Seems to Have Overlooked This Shooting
'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...

Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam GOP for Taking Vacation

Doug P.  |  1:43 PM on February 16, 2024
Meme

President Biden delivered remarks today after we learned about the death of Putin's opponent Alexei Navalny at a Russian prison. 

In the most predictable twist of all time, Biden spent part of his remarks blasting his likely election opponent Donald Trump, who has criticized NATO nations for not ponying up more money for their own defense: 

Advertisement

That was... awkward.

Maybe they should tell Biden his public addresses are actually "behind the scenes" so the super-genius brilliant orator shows up instead of the president we seen out in the open.

Here's what we found rather hilarious in a "projection" kind of way. Biden took a swipe at the House Republicans for taking too much time off all while doing his usual forced anger thing:

Yep, that's what happened:

Recommended

BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator
Sam J.
Advertisement

One more thing: Do you find this reassuring?

Well, except for Eric Swalwell. And maybe a couple of other countries.

Biden would prefer that we continue to think the entire threat America faces (and the world for that matter) is from climate change.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator
Sam J.
Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD)
Sam J.
LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)
Sam J.
Cue the WHINING: Gun Grabbers Will HATE Dr. Strangetweet's Solution-Filled Thread (But You'll Fist-Pump)
Sam J.
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Warning About What Trump Will Do If Elected Melts Projection Detectors
Doug P.
MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly for Them
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator Sam J.
Advertisement