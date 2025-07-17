MORE of This, Please! Subway Restauranteur BUSTED for Massive Immigration Fraud
You Sure About That? Axios Says ICE Is Arresting Illegals Who Don't Have Criminal Charges or Convictions

imgflip

We're not sure how we can make this any clearer to the Left, but we'll try again: every illegal immigrant is a criminal. They broke federal immigration laws when they crossed our border without the proper process or documentation.

It doesn't matter if they worked hard and lived here for years, never committing another crime or getting so much as a parking ticket. They are criminals.

And we have every right to enforce our immigration laws.

The Left would prefer we ignore those laws because it helps them politically. And the media are glad to assist them in pushing that agenda.

Even if it means lying or playing semantic games.

Like this article from Axios:

As we said above, if they're here illegally, they are criminals. Full stop.

Here's more from Axios (emphasis added):


Why it matters: The numbers illustrate a major shift that came soon after the Trump administration tripled ICE's arrest quota.


Driving the news: People without criminal charges or convictions made up an average of 47% of daily ICE arrests in early June, up from about 21% in early May, before the quota increase.

  • The average number of daily arrests for those with charges or convictions also increased in early June, but not to the same degree.
  • As of June 26 — the most recent data available — ICE was reporting an average of 930 daily arrests, about 42% of which involved people without charges or convictions.

How it works: That's according to agency data obtained by the UC Berkeley School of Law's Deportation Data Project via Freedom of Information Act requests, and based on seven-day trailing averages.

The big picture: The spike in non-criminal ICE arrests came despite the Trump administration's claimed focus on criminals living in the country illegally.

They are all criminals, Axios.

Every. Single. One.

Yup.

ILLEGAL has a meaning, Axios.

Axios should know this, too.

That's how it always happens.

Just incredible framing.

It'll blow Axios' mind.

They keep moving those goalposts.

Then they'll scream about lack of 'due process.'

They'd love that for Americans, certainly.

Axios' opinion is worth the paper it's written on.

And even if they are murderers, Axios still doesn't want them deported.

Yup.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

