You Sure About That? Axios Says ICE Is Arresting Illegals Who Don't Have Criminal Charges or Convictions

We're not sure how we can make this any clearer to the Left, but we'll try again: every illegal immigrant is a criminal. They broke federal immigration laws when they crossed our border without the proper process or documentation.

It doesn't matter if they worked hard and lived here for years, never committing another crime or getting so much as a parking ticket. They are criminals.

And we have every right to enforce our immigration laws.

The Left would prefer we ignore those laws because it helps them politically. And the media are glad to assist them in pushing that agenda.

Even if it means lying or playing semantic games.

Like this article from Axios:

ICE arrests of people without criminal charges or convictions surged in June, newly obtained data shows https://t.co/jtaCVOuyJX — Axios (@axios) July 17, 2025

As we said above, if they're here illegally, they are criminals. Full stop.

Here's more from Axios (emphasis added):



Why it matters: The numbers illustrate a major shift that came soon after the Trump administration tripled ICE's arrest quota.

Driving the news: People without criminal charges or convictions made up an average of 47% of daily ICE arrests in early June, up from about 21% in early May, before the quota increase. The average number of daily arrests for those with charges or convictions also increased in early June, but not to the same degree.

As of June 26 — the most recent data available — ICE was reporting an average of 930 daily arrests, about 42% of which involved people without charges or convictions. How it works: That's according to agency data obtained by the UC Berkeley School of Law's Deportation Data Project via Freedom of Information Act requests, and based on seven-day trailing averages. The big picture: The spike in non-criminal ICE arrests came despite the Trump administration's claimed focus on criminals living in the country illegally.

They are all criminals, Axios.

Reminder that every single person who came across the border without authorization committed a federal crime. — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 17, 2025

Every. Single. One.

Here’s the due process you ordered. 😘 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 17, 2025

Yup.

You mean, no criminal charges except with the fact that they are here ILLEGALLY? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 17, 2025

ILLEGAL has a meaning, Axios.

Yeah, convictions usually take place after arrests. Kind of how the process works. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) July 17, 2025

Axios should know this, too.

Newsflash: when they apprehended OJ Simpson he wasn't charged either. That came later. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) July 17, 2025

That's how it always happens.

"Arrested without a conviction," that's some good stuff https://t.co/BNzc5bfkFD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2025

Just incredible framing.

What if I were to tell you that arrest very often precedes criminal conviction https://t.co/lfcgNkUG1U — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 17, 2025

It'll blow Axios' mind.

"We've arrested someone for alleged criminality"



"You can't do that, they haven't been convicted yet"



New Rules keep dropping every day that apparently only exist for the benefit of illegal aliens and no one else. https://t.co/lfcgNkUG1U — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 17, 2025

They keep moving those goalposts.

Going to be pretty awkward trying to secure a conviction before the arrest. https://t.co/GfAmnyvHdK — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 17, 2025

Then they'll scream about lack of 'due process.'

Axios apparently wants the Soviet form of trial, where they secretly hold the trial without you, convict you you, and THEN arrest you. https://t.co/kDJ2zpVYXj — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) July 17, 2025

They'd love that for Americans, certainly.

“We demand due process!”



“No not like THAT!” https://t.co/9QSUFOP72d — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 17, 2025

Axios' opinion is worth the paper it's written on.

Axios prefers propaganda to journalism in July, tweet shows.



They. Are. Here. Illegally.



That itself is a crime.



The sole crime that ICE was created to combat.



That many of these criminals aren't also murderers is irrelevant in immigration enforcement.https://t.co/bKGBeYV7jB — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 17, 2025

And even if they are murderers, Axios still doesn't want them deported.

Probably because they’re here illegally, regardless of whether or not that is the only crime they’ve committed. https://t.co/En3LLrZZSw — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) July 17, 2025

Yup.

