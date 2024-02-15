President Joe Biden Seems to Have Overlooked This Shooting

On Wednesday, during a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs, an argument broke out between two gangs. Shots were fired, one innocent bystander was killed, and more than 20 were injured.
BREAKING: Police confirm that the Kansas City shooting was a dispute between several thugs, including 2 juveniles— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024
They did not release names even though the suspects are in custody pic.twitter.com/85AMxwLu4p
As Twitchy reported, whoever runs President Joe Biden's X account didn't even wait 24 hours to exploit the incident to call for Congress to finally act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, and strengthen background checks (something he should ask his son about). We don't have details about the shooting, but we doubt that the juveniles were carrying assault weapons.
We don't recall Biden tweeting about gun control after a transgender woman with an AK-15 with a "Free Palestine" sticker on it started shooting inside Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston. Dana Loesch noticed that too:
Weird how the gun control lobby isn't going crazy over the murderous trans terrorist with an extensive record that includes weapons charges who illegally obtained the rifle they hate the most and slapped a pro-Hamas sticker on it.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 13, 2024
There was also a fatal shooting in the New York subway this week. A 16-year-old opened fire, killing one person. Again, we don't recall Biden tweeting about that one.
There was a mass shootíng on the Subway in NYC on Monday. 6 were shot, one was kiIIed. This is why you didn't hear about it: pic.twitter.com/j8dwN43hjs— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024
Doesn’t fit their narrative. No surprise.— Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) February 15, 2024
Break out the broom.— Town Square (@XTownSquareX) February 15, 2024
Time to sweep another one under the rug.
Yeah this is the first time I've heard anything about it and it's Thursday 🤔. We all know why.— 🇺🇲BigTn(Jeremiah)🇺🇲 (@BigTNJones85) February 15, 2024
Nothing to see here, folks.— James Hill (@j23guitar) February 15, 2024
There’s a lot we’re not hearing about these days for the same reason.— Scott Puckett (@ScottPu52052799) February 15, 2024
Wild that super restrictive NY gun laws didn’t prevent this thug from committing crime— Bullabear (@0xBullabear) February 15, 2024
But guns are illegal in NYC. How is this possible.— Their Echo (@TheirEcho) February 15, 2024
I haven’t seen or heard a word of this shooting.— Red Bird 72 (@RedBird725) February 15, 2024
Police said it was two rival gangs. The man killed was a 35-year-old from Mexico who was shot in the chest.
As people have asked above, how could this have happened in New York where the gun laws are so strict? Congress needs to ban assault weapons now.
