Illegal Who Beat Up Cops in New York Now Wanted for Robbery
MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI...
'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...
NBC News: Biden Aides Preparing for Partisan Clash Over Hur Transcripts
Never Let a Tragedy Go to Waste: Biden Uses Kansas City Shooting to...
President Joe Biden Looks Perfectly Fine Being Led Around by His Wife, Dr....
Where Are the Feminists? Libs of TikTok Highlights Trans Activist Filming Woman in...
NYT: Case Against Fani Willis Seems Familiar to Black Women
No One Cares: NBC News Ratio'd Into Orbit for Lamenting Lack of LGBTQ...
'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are...
Nathan Wade Says He Drove Fani Willis to Tennessee for Lunch Where She...
'You Are Heinous': Rashida Tlaib Votes Present on Resolution Condemning Hamas Rape
Biden, Anti-Gun Activists Immediately Demand Gun Control After Kansas City Shooting
Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR...

President Joe Biden Seems to Have Overlooked This Shooting

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

On Wednesday, during a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs, an argument broke out between two gangs. Shots were fired, one innocent bystander was killed, and more than 20 were injured. 

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported, whoever runs President Joe Biden's X account didn't even wait 24 hours to exploit the incident to call for Congress to finally act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, and strengthen background checks (something he should ask his son about). We don't have details about the shooting, but we doubt that the juveniles were carrying assault weapons.

We don't recall Biden tweeting about gun control after a transgender woman with an AK-15 with a "Free Palestine" sticker on it started shooting inside Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston. Dana Loesch noticed that too

There was also a fatal shooting in the New York subway this week. A 16-year-old opened fire, killing one person. Again, we don't recall Biden tweeting about that one.

Recommended

MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines
Brett T.
Advertisement

Police said it was two rival gangs. The man killed was a 35-year-old from Mexico who was shot in the chest.

As people have asked above, how could this have happened in New York where the gun laws are so strict? Congress needs to ban assault weapons now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN JOE BIDEN KANSAS CITY NEW YORK SHOOTING SUBWAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines
Brett T.
'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are Some, er... Highlights
Doug P.
'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About Hamas
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Looks Perfectly Fine Being Led Around by His Wife, Dr. Jill Biden
Brett T.
NBC News: Biden Aides Preparing for Partisan Clash Over Hur Transcripts
Brett T.
'They Are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade Are Done
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines Brett T.
Advertisement