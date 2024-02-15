Never Let a Tragedy Go to Waste: Biden Uses Kansas City Shooting to Attack Gun Rights -- Again

It hasn't even been 24 hours since the awful shooting in Kansas City, following the victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Biden is using it to attack the gun rights of innocent Americans. Just like every other shooting.

At least one person died, and many more were injured. Suspects are in custody.

Yesterday’s events in Kansas City should move us into action.



How many more families need to be torn apart?



It’s time for Congress to finally act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, and keep guns out of the hands of those who… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 15, 2024

Which one of these laws would have stopped what happened yesterday?

None.

That's your answer.

But the Left never lets a tragedy go to waste.

Now is a good time to remind you that Joe Biden's own son Hunter lied on an application to get a gun illegally and then threw it away in a trashcan in close proximity to children.



Now Biden is pushing new gun laws when his own son can't follow the current ones... pic.twitter.com/uGmNiSCGUJ — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) February 15, 2024

'Laws for thee, but not for me (or my son),' Joe Biden, probably.

Exploiting tragedy for political gain. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) February 15, 2024

That's what they do best.

Did they did use assault weapons yesterday? — Appliances Buy Phone (@RubysKnish) February 15, 2024

We don't know. We don't even know the identities of the suspects yet.

Are you saying that executive actions you took and the most significant gun legislation in 30 years that you signed didn’t help? https://t.co/NphnMjKMnyhttps://t.co/v49yT79qg0https://t.co/kdvocmVq4Z — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 15, 2024

More legislation will fix it this time, though.

Once again. This is actually getting boring. https://t.co/6sm9l4HVGe — 0dinbot (@0dinbot) February 15, 2024

Boring, and predictable.

But they'll never stop, and we can't let them win.

What are the odds that those three thugs were not legally possessing their firearms, Hoss? pic.twitter.com/YOkwc9ZeYi — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 15, 2024

You know what will be very interesting? To see what sort of criminal record they had (if any), and whether or not 'criminal justice reform' got them out early (or dropped charges against them all together).

Has this worked for anybody yet? I have tried numerous times and the only time it moves is when I pick it up. Kind of similar to a car when I have to push the gas pedal. pic.twitter.com/meNGsE6cXC — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) February 15, 2024

There are about 100 million gun owners in this country. The guns aren't the problem, or we'd know it.

The criminals -- and the system that refuses to prosecute, convict, and incarcerate them -- are the problem.

Shall. Not. Be. Infringed.

Ever.

You mean like not lying on a gun background check form? https://t.co/hRTGxaEuap — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 15, 2024

That's (D)ifferent, as we are fond of saying.

Biden wants to ban guns while he’s letting in millions of illegals, which is exactly the time when you need a gun the most to protect yourself and your family, because many of these illegals will be dangerous criminals.



It’s also obvious that it will only be the law-abiding… https://t.co/npPNL8ixK0 — Marek Q. Bobytoby (@MQBobytoby) February 15, 2024

The post continues:

It’s also obvious that it will only be the law-abiding citizens who give up their guns. All the dangerous gang members Biden is letting in will flaunt the law, so you’ll end up with armed criminals, while the average citizen has no means of self-defense.Conclusion? Biden hates ordinary Americans.

A very reasonable conclusion to draw.

You don't even enforce gun crimes when you implement them. Look at DC.



All you'll do is use it to harass good people who use guns properly and legally.



Enforce the laws that we do have before creating more. https://t.co/1REhkSUrx9 — LevelOneRaccoon (@LevelOneRaccoon) February 15, 2024

It's not about enforcing the laws and holding criminals accountable. It's about punishing the law-abiding, stripping us of our rights.

Never let a good tragedy go to waste. You sound like a really, really old broken record. https://t.co/53bImHesn7 — Don2710 (@Don27101) February 15, 2024

He is.

But the fact is: the Left won't stop until they get their way, or we continue pushing back and halting this legislation.

It needs to be against the law to kill someone. Wouldn't that cover a lot of ground? https://t.co/4JWwNUohww — Larry Clark (@LarryCl75693702) February 15, 2024

There are already a slew of laws on the books, none of which stopped this shooting.

Haven’t seen commentary on the trans-identified shooter in Texas. https://t.co/zo2c68mbel — Arthur Dent 🦬 (@trashdnscattrd) February 15, 2024

That got swept under the rug quickly, didn't it?

Tell me when a new law has stopped a criminal, Joe. https://t.co/sdLlgFzd3v — Donna (@DMLrad) February 15, 2024

It never has. Criminals, by definition, don't obey laws. If they did, they wouldn't be criminals.

Weird how that works, huh?

Thank goodness for the Second Amendment, protecting us from tyrants like Biden.

***

