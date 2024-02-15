'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...
The Left’s Propaganda War Is Breaking Down

Never Let a Tragedy Go to Waste: Biden Uses Kansas City Shooting to Attack Gun Rights -- Again

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

It hasn't even been 24 hours since the awful shooting in Kansas City, following the victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Biden is using it to attack the gun rights of innocent Americans. Just like every other shooting. 

At least one person died, and many more were injured. Suspects are in custody.

Which one of these laws would have stopped what happened yesterday?

None.

That's your answer.

But the Left never lets a tragedy go to waste.

'Laws for thee, but not for me (or my son),' Joe Biden, probably.

That's what they do best.

We don't know. We don't even know the identities of the suspects yet.

More legislation will fix it this time, though.

Boring, and predictable.

But they'll never stop, and we can't let them win.

You know what will be very interesting? To see what sort of criminal record they had (if any), and whether or not 'criminal justice reform' got them out early (or dropped charges against them all together).

There are about 100 million gun owners in this country. The guns aren't the problem, or we'd know it.

The criminals -- and the system that refuses to prosecute, convict, and incarcerate them -- are the problem.

Shall. Not. Be. Infringed.

Ever.

That's (D)ifferent, as we are fond of saying.

The post continues:

It’s also obvious that it will only be the law-abiding citizens who give up their guns. All the dangerous gang members Biden is letting in will flaunt the law, so you’ll end up with armed criminals, while the average citizen has no means of self-defense.Conclusion? Biden hates ordinary Americans.

A very reasonable conclusion to draw.

It's not about enforcing the laws and holding criminals accountable. It's about punishing the law-abiding, stripping us of our rights.

He is.

But the fact is: the Left won't stop until they get their way, or we continue pushing back and halting this legislation.

There are already a slew of laws on the books, none of which stopped this shooting.

That got swept under the rug quickly, didn't it?

It never has. Criminals, by definition, don't obey laws. If they did, they wouldn't be criminals.

Weird how that works, huh?

Thank goodness for the Second Amendment, protecting us from tyrants like Biden.

***

