Multiple People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade

Doug P.  |  3:44 PM on February 14, 2024
Twitchy

There were some scary moments during a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs today as shots were fired nearby and many police rushed into Union Station:

The Kansas City Star is reporting that several people have been injured and two suspects are in custody:

Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally Wednesday, a police spokesman said. 

“At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” said Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. Officers have detained two armed people for more investigation, Becchina said.

At this time that's all the available information. 

*** 

