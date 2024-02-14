Multiple People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade

There were some scary moments during a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs today as shots were fired nearby and many police rushed into Union Station:

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

BREAKING: 'Multiple Victims' in Super Bowl Parade Shooting in Kansas City



• Police respond to shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' victory rally at Union Station.



• Kansas City Fire Department confirms shooting, labels situation as "fluid."



• Shots fired west of Union Station;… pic.twitter.com/1VZ6tbrE6u — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 14, 2024

BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting: Police order crowds away from Union Station after multiple shots ring out while Super Bowl champs celebrate win pic.twitter.com/g0vstfvaXm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2024

We have been escorted away from union station after being told to get under the stage we were hosting the parade pic.twitter.com/mlSrahS8Hu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024

"A ton of gunshots going off. I thought it was fireworks."



Eye witness describes the shooting at the Chiefs parade.



Officials report that 8 to 10 people were shot during the Super Bowl rally. Two armed individuals have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/KVMqBoAxhu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 14, 2024

The Kansas City Star is reporting that several people have been injured and two suspects are in custody:

Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally Wednesday, a police spokesman said. “At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” said Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. Officers have detained two armed people for more investigation, Becchina said.

At this time that's all the available information.

