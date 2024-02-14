Politico: Biden Administration Won’t Punish Israel for Hostage Rescue

As we reported Tuesday, the New York Times was very concerned about the "night full of horror" that Palestinians in the city of Rafah endured as the IDF rescued two of the hostages Hamas took captive on October 7. And this reportedly came after President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him to stay out of Rafah. Rep. Jamaal Bowman wrote a furious tweet about Israel's "wave of attacks" that "killed innocent civilians" but never once mentioned the hostages. The Associated Press reported that about 50 people were killed in the operation, which many took to mean "innocent civilians." Others said more than 100 were killed, most of them children, obviously.

Politico reports that the Biden administration won't "punish" Israel for the hostage rescue operation.

The Biden admin won’t punish Israel for a Rafah military operation that doesn't protect civilians.



Three U.S. officials told us no reprimand plans are in the works, meaning Israeli forces could harm civilians in the city with no American consequences. https://t.co/PRW7f5XyaS — POLITICO (@politico) February 13, 2024

Just for the record, Israeli forces could harm civilians even after being reprimanded by the Biden administration, although the IDF has gone above and beyond to reduce civilian casualties.

Politico reports:

The Biden administration is not planning to punish Israel if it launches a military campaign in Rafah without ensuring civilian safety. Three U.S. officials, granted anonymity to detail internal discussions, told NatSec Daily no reprimand plans are in the works, meaning Israeli forces could enter the city and harm civilians without facing American consequences. More than half of the enclave’s 2.3 million population has fled to Rafah, putting them in clear danger whenever the operation moves beyond the bombing phase. Public comments by senior Biden administration officials made clear there won’t be a change in approach, even though the U.S. said it wants to see a credible civilian protection plan before a ground invasion starts.

“Punish Israel” for rescuing hostages from Rafah?



This isn’t journalism—it’s lobbying to keep Hamas in power.



Shameful. https://t.co/kcBq2jr4by — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 14, 2024

What kind of framing is this idiocy?



You can’t make me feel bad about media layoffs when people like this still have jobs. https://t.co/cMh4EtTWQp — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 14, 2024

The US has not concluded Israel did anything wrong. They’re investigating. The claim that Israel is guilty is Politico’s own. — Dan Krishock (@dkrishock) February 14, 2024

Did Hamas write this?

Does the author understand that Hamas started a war with Israel and still holds hostages?

Do they understand what happens in war? — Thimble (@Luck22Hard) February 14, 2024

Goebbels would be proud of this article, @politico — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) February 14, 2024

This is psychopathic activism masquerading as a news outlet — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 14, 2024

Did Hamas release their hostages yet? — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) February 14, 2024

Hamas could just return the hostages and surrender. Problem solved - — Michelle (@OfHomoSapiens) February 13, 2024

It's such an obvious solution, but you rarely hear anyone mention it.

Israel does protect civilians, as much as possible — David Boxenhorn (@davidboxenhorn) February 14, 2024

@Israel does more to protect civilians than any army in history despite that most #Gazans support #Hamas/#ISIS and the line between civilian and Hamas is thin and difficult to define. If #Israel weren't so concerned about sparing non-combatants this would have been over long ago. — Roger D Klein, MD JD (@RogerDKlein) February 14, 2024

Why the hell WOULD there have been? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 14, 2024

Why are you writing about Israel as if it were a child? Are you projecting that you want Israel to be punished, @politico? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 13, 2024

Has anyone tried asking Hamas to protect Palestinian civilians? I mean, Israel invested hundreds of millions into the Iron Dome to protect Israeli civilians. What’s Hamas done to protect Gazans? — SciGuyRu (@SciGuyRu) February 14, 2024

This is activism, not journalism — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) February 14, 2024

We get it, you support Hamas.



The people in this country simply do not hate you enough. I'm so glad you're going the way of the newspaper, it can't happen fast enough. — Sky (@evo4g63t) February 14, 2024

The Biden administration has made it clear to Israel that this ground war is taking longer than it would prefer. Biden's base has started calling him "Genocide Joe," and it is an election year.

