Politico: Biden Administration Won’t Punish Israel for Hostage Rescue

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

As we reported Tuesday, the New York Times was very concerned about the "night full of horror" that Palestinians in the city of Rafah endured as the IDF rescued two of the hostages Hamas took captive on October 7. And this reportedly came after President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him to stay out of Rafah. Rep. Jamaal Bowman wrote a furious tweet about Israel's "wave of attacks" that "killed innocent civilians" but never once mentioned the hostages. The Associated Press reported that about 50 people were killed in the operation, which many took to mean "innocent civilians." Others said more than 100 were killed, most of them children, obviously.

Politico reports that the Biden administration won't "punish" Israel for the hostage rescue operation.

Just for the record, Israeli forces could harm civilians even after being reprimanded by the Biden administration, although the IDF has gone above and beyond to reduce civilian casualties.

Politico reports:

The Biden administration is not planning to punish Israel if it launches a military campaign in Rafah without ensuring civilian safety.

Three U.S. officials, granted anonymity to detail internal discussions, told NatSec Daily no reprimand plans are in the works, meaning Israeli forces could enter the city and harm civilians without facing American consequences. More than half of the enclave’s 2.3 million population has fled to Rafah, putting them in clear danger whenever the operation moves beyond the bombing phase.

Public comments by senior Biden administration officials made clear there won’t be a change in approach, even though the U.S. said it wants to see a credible civilian protection plan before a ground invasion starts.

Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life'
Coucy
Coucy
It's such an obvious solution, but you rarely hear anyone mention it.

The Biden administration has made it clear to Israel that this ground war is taking longer than it would prefer. Biden's base has started calling him "Genocide Joe," and it is an election year.

