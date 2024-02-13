Beau Biden's Mother Fundraising off of Special Counsel's Report on Classified Docs
Palestinians Recall ‘Night Full of Horror’ During Hostage Rescue

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on February 13, 2024
Sarah D.

As you know, the IDF recused two Hamas hostages while we were watching the Super Bowl. They were being kept in a home in Rafah, where President Joe Biden had just told them not to go.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman was incensed, posting a tweet that didn't mention the hostages at all:

How does Bowman know that those killed in the rescue were innocent civilians?

The New York Times' thoughts were also about the citizens of Rafah and the ordeal they went through.

We don't know who wrote the piece, but it was probably a Palestinian working as a freelancer for the Times.

The AP reported at least 50 killed, but most people in the replies are certain that more than 100 were murdered, most of them children.

***

