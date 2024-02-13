Palestinians Recall ‘Night Full of Horror’ During Hostage Rescue

As you know, the IDF recused two Hamas hostages while we were watching the Super Bowl. They were being kept in a home in Rafah, where President Joe Biden had just told them not to go.

Biden called Netanyahu today to tell him not to go into Rafah to avoid a collapse of hostage negotiations.



Israel just rescued two hostages in Rafah.



This is the moment for Biden and his team - and every mainstream media outlet carrying their water - to take a big step back. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) February 12, 2024





Rep. Jamaal Bowman was incensed, posting a tweet that didn't mention the hostages at all:

While we watched the Super Bowl, Netanyahu launched a wave of attacks and killed innocent civilians in Rafah - a place where many refugees fled for relative safety - despite warnings from Biden.



Netanyahu’s government is unfit to lead anything and cannot receive support.… — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 12, 2024

How does Bowman know that those killed in the rescue were innocent civilians?

What kind of Palestinians? How many were Hamas fighters? That would seem important to figure out before blasting a Hamas-provided number that never distinguishes civilians from combatants. https://t.co/HkKdazk49J — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 12, 2024

The New York Times' thoughts were also about the citizens of Rafah and the ordeal they went through.

The ultimate hot take:



Israel’s rescuing its hostages really bothered the locals. pic.twitter.com/xbtZCYfm4a — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) February 13, 2024

We don't know who wrote the piece, but it was probably a Palestinian working as a freelancer for the Times.

If only there were some way Hamas could spare Palestinians such dreadful, dreadful nights of horror!



What? They won't free the hostages? Not even the civilians? Like two older men? No to worry ... @nytimes will find a way to blame Israel for Hamas's brutality. https://t.co/GvqeUJUxAm — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 13, 2024

If there hadn't been any hostages there wouldn't have been any bother. Moral of the story, if you want your nights to be peaceful, don't take hostages. — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) February 13, 2024

I find the outrage that Western journalists have from the killing of terrorists during the rescuing of hostages confusing and disturbing. — A California Attorney (@CALIAbogado) February 13, 2024

Imagine the horror the hostages lives have been since 10/7. I’m sick if the double standard. — Nikki- Ex Queen of CA (self appointed) (@NikkiMarieDiary) February 13, 2024

Karma is a bitch. — Al-lat (@Ai_lat9) February 13, 2024

Who wrote this crap? — Omri Hurwitz (@OmriHurwitz) February 13, 2024

"I'm so sorry this hostage rescue happened to you" — shai corfas (@ShaiCorfas) February 13, 2024

Israel’s rescuing its hostages ***from the locals*** really bothered the locals — 🎗️Truth be t*ld (@ShoomShim) February 13, 2024

Imagine how those innocent Israelis felt on October 7th. No sympathy for the devil. — Michael Hill (@Michael21596072) February 13, 2024

The AP reported at least 50 killed, but most people in the replies are certain that more than 100 were murdered, most of them children.

***