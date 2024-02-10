Politico: Dems Want to See Biden Engage in Off-Script, Punchy Exchanges

Some Democrats were upset that his handlers let Joe Biden hold a press conference Thursday night after the special counsel's report was released so late at night (7:45 p.m.). OK, so he mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt while defending his mental acuity, but people forget things. Biden insisted that he did not withhold classified information, despite there being photos of classified documents lying around his garage and basement.

So what do people want from Biden? According to Politico, they want more of the old, scrappy Biden: the one who goes off-script with punchy exchanges with the press and voters.

“Democrats want to see Biden engage with the press and voters in the off-script and punchy exchanges he’s been known for in the past, which they believe will help chip away at concerns about the president’s mental acuity” https://t.co/OG3Fap27wh — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 10, 2024

Myah Ward reports:

Democrats had a forceful message for the Biden campaign amid the special counsel report fallout: It’s time to flood the zone. Top party operatives are warning Biden aides that the president cannot retreat in response to the special counsel report that fueled concerns over his age and mental faculties. They say President Joe Biden, having largely shied away from interviews and press conferences, needs to be out in public far more.

"off-script and punchy exchanges" -- like in Iowa in 2020 when he called a voter fat and challenged him to an IQ test? Oh, I'm sure more unscripted encounters is just the ticket. https://t.co/f2NtcUNMzG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 10, 2024

...or a pushup contest? But then again, I'd like to see that actually. — james hilsenbeck (@craigkevin12) February 10, 2024

Agreed. I'm here for all the "dog-faced pony soldier" blasts I can get. — Roscoe Stella (@Roscoe_Stella) February 10, 2024

LMAOOOO let dementia boy keep screaming. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 10, 2024

By all means, force him in front of the cameras "engaging" the voters. — Me (@Keefer1958) February 10, 2024

If his mental acuity is good then he should stand trial.



If his mental acuity is not good he shouldn’t be President. — Ben June (@benjune) February 10, 2024

C’mon man! The MSM, through coordinated effort, has sought to avoid all of Biden’s “punchy” moments that they could, over the past 3.2 years. Minimizing the biking, presser, escalator, podium & Marine One faux pas whenever possible. Now the media wants #PunchyDarkBrandon? Ok.🤡 — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) February 10, 2024

There are reasons why his team protects him from too many public appearances. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) February 10, 2024

He's skipping out on an interview Sunday with more than 100 million viewers.

Unsurprisingly, Republicans want this too. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) February 10, 2024

Remember during the campaign when he asked a reporter if they were a junkie?

"No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” Biden tells @errolbarnett, comparing questions about undergoing a cognitive exam to asking if a reporter had taken a drug test. “What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?" pic.twitter.com/vbC6VchpHZ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 5, 2020

Hunter Biden's father said that. More of that, please.

