Chris Cillizza Says the Media’s Doing a Terrible Job Warning Us About Donald Trump

Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza was featured most recently for insisting that no journalist or the president had ever said, "learn to code." He was met with Community Notes and screenshots of headlines saying "learn to code."

Now Cillizza, a former insider, is warning us that the mainstream media is ignoring the threat that Donald Trump poses. This is after The Atlantic published an all-Trump issue consisting of 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term. Is that not mainstream enough? Never fear — Cillizza's former employer, CNN, had the editor of that issue and several of the writers as guests on Jake Tapper's "The Lead" to talk about the dangers of a second Trump term.

As a former insider, I am here to tell you the mainstream media is making a critical mistake in election coverage in 2024.



They are ignoring the threat Donald Trump and his cohorts pose and we must address this.



Read the details in my newsletter. The link is in my bio. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 7, 2024

What “threat”? That we will return to a time of peace and prosperity? — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) February 7, 2024

Cillizza's mad that Brian Stelter can't bring on the quack psychiatrist who wanted Trump put in a 72-hour hold on every week.

Chris, that's all they can talk about--especially at @MSNBC , @CNN, @nytimes , major networks. @maureendowd "can't quit him" (to use the famous "Brokeback Mountain" line). It is overkill and it simply feeds Trump's movement. — Frederick R. Lynch (@FrederickRLynch) February 7, 2024

Cillizza is sad because he can't use CNN as a platform to express his TDS. What about the threat of another four years of Joe Biden? The mainstream media just noticed the border crisis last week.

