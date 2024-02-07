NBC News: White House 'Accelerating Plans' to Hit Republicans for Tanking Border Bill
Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
News Service Memorializes Attack on Pearl Harbor on... February 7th, 1941? That Doesn't...
Alabama Man Strikes Again - And OF COURSE He's Also Naked for Some...
Big Brain Socialist: Car Theft is a VICTIMLESS Crime
New York Times Posts Sen. James Lankford Family Photo and Talks About His...
'Are We Germany?' Gov. Ron DeSantis Forcing the Homeless Into Internment Camps
Ouch: Nikki Haley Loses Nevada GOP Primary to 'None of These Candidates'
Black Mayor Says Blacks Are Attacking Her Because She's a Black Woman in...
WATCH: 'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Climbs Las Vegas Sphere to Raise Money for a Homeless...
The Mary Sue Writes About the Gina Carano Saga That No One Cares...
'Shocker': Twitter Unsurprised by Vote Fraud Charges Against Former Atlantic City Council...
The Wall Street Journal Continues the Media Spin on Biden's Economy and NO...
Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next...

Chris Cillizza Says the Media’s Doing a Terrible Job Warning Us About Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 07, 2024
CNN

Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza was featured most recently for insisting that no journalist or the president had ever said, "learn to code." He was met with Community Notes and screenshots of headlines saying "learn to code."

Advertisement

Now Cillizza, a former insider, is warning us that the mainstream media is ignoring the threat that Donald Trump poses. This is after The Atlantic published an all-Trump issue consisting of 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term. Is that not mainstream enough? Never fear — Cillizza's former employer, CNN, had the editor of that issue and several of the writers as guests on Jake Tapper's "The Lead" to talk about the dangers of a second Trump term.

We'll pass on the newsletter, but thanks.

He really thinks the media is ignoring how a second Trump term would be the end of Democracy.

Cillizza's mad that Brian Stelter can't bring on the quack psychiatrist who wanted Trump put in a 72-hour hold on every week.

Recommended

Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
Brett T.
Advertisement

Cillizza is sad because he can't use CNN as a platform to express his TDS. What about the threat of another four years of Joe Biden? The mainstream media just noticed the border crisis last week.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHRIS CILLIZZA DANGEROUS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
Brett T.
Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)
Doug P.
Big Brain Socialist: Car Theft is a VICTIMLESS Crime
Coucy
News Service Memorializes Attack on Pearl Harbor on... February 7th, 1941? That Doesn't Seem Right
Coucy
The Babylon Bee Mocks Biden's Mitterrand Gaffe As Only They Can
Amy Curtis
Alabama Man Strikes Again - And OF COURSE He's Also Naked for Some Reason
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK Brett T.
Advertisement