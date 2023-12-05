CNN's Jake Tapper and Atlantic Writers Warn of the Dangers of a Second Trump Term

As Twitchy reported on Monday, The Atlantic has just published its "full-scale meltdown" anti-Donald Trump issue, which features 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term. Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and he also brought some of the essayists along on a visit to Jake Tapper's show on CNN. A second Trump term would be the end of democracy or something.

CNN's Jake Tapper and the cast of the ultra-elites at 'The Atlantic' want you to know they're very disppointed in you numbskulls who won't vote Democrat in 2024.



They just did 15 minutes on why America and the world will cease to exist if Trump wins.



They truly hate you and… pic.twitter.com/we7xGz8Miz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2023

"They truly hate you and don't care you know it."

The Left and The Atlantic must be in a panic to have put out its TDS edition a year ahead of the election.

'The Atlantic' really is, as @RedSteeze has said, Salon with an inside voice. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2023

Telling, isn't it, that the side most hyperbolic about Trump are also going hardest after his opponents like Ron DeSantis and demanding Trump's opponents drop out since they say they have no chance?



It's as if they want Trump. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2023

They want to "fortify" the 2024 election too.

Interesting how they all know what Trump would do. Are those the same people telling us 2016 Trump will start WW III? — Vaclav Petrik (@rl_vaclavpetrik) December 5, 2023

They’re jumping the shark with the pure Alinsky projection

Accusing the opponent of doing

WHAT THEY DO — SpikeFL🇺🇸 (@LFrundie) December 5, 2023

The list of Atlantic writers might as well be an Epstein flight log.



Equally compromised and depraved. — Sasha the Wonder Dog 🇺🇸☘️ (@livesuperior1) December 5, 2023

I hope to continue to disappoint Jake Tapper in every conceivable way possible. — TooLateBlue (@TooLateBlue) December 5, 2023

@CNN @TheLeadCNN



Journalists' last mighty stand. They seem to forget that we heard it all for 4 years. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 5, 2023

Panic mode in full swing. — “ИНСПЕКТОР” 🇺🇸🦅2A (@RWDiogo) December 5, 2023

Is this from 2015? Or now? They just repeat the, “Oh, no! Trump will….hold us accountable and get rid of worthless bureaucracy! The heavens!”



People buying $5 eggs would like Trump back — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) December 5, 2023

This level of TDS is just wild — Beefy 🥩 (@TheBeefyGinger) December 5, 2023

This is hilarious, can’t wait to see their reactions if Trump wins — BDR (@TruthBombs_R_Us) December 5, 2023

They'll be on the floor sobbing or vomiting like they did when Hillary Clinton lost.

Blatant in your face, election interference by #tapper & #CNN — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) December 5, 2023

Their world will cease to exist. Let's get it straight. — Eleven (@mr11now) December 5, 2023

The more I see horrible people warn against voting for Trump, the more it makes me want to vote for him. — David (@DaveTheNewb) December 5, 2023

That goes for this editor too.

The HORROR. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The Peon Princess 🇺🇸❤️✌🏻 (@thepeonprincess) December 5, 2023

How is it possible that America and the world are still here after the first Trump presidency? Or, will we all cease to exist only if he elected again? 🤔 — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) December 5, 2023

They said all the same things in 2016 and we ended up with lower inflation, cheap gas, and four years of no wars. And mean tweets.

