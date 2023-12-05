Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist...
Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season
Mitch McConnell Refuses to Call for Ouster of Bob Menendez and Twitter Is...
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine...
Chip Roy Demands the DOJ Apologize For Arresting Pro-Life Father in Front of...
Christopher Wray Tell Sen. Josh Hawley That FBI Agents Targeting Catholics Wasn't 'Intenti...
Here’s What George Santos Is Up to Now That He’s Been Expelled From...
'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director...
Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About...
WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec...
Dick Durbin Wants to Build an Army of Illegal Immigrants

CNN's Jake Tapper and Atlantic Writers Warn of the Dangers of a Second Trump Term

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on December 05, 2023
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported on Monday, The Atlantic has just published its "full-scale meltdown" anti-Donald Trump issue, which features 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term. Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and he also brought some of the essayists along on a visit to Jake Tapper's show on CNN. A second Trump term would be the end of democracy or something.

Advertisement

"They truly hate you and don't care you know it."

The Left and The Atlantic must be in a panic to have put out its TDS edition a year ahead of the election.

They want to "fortify" the 2024 election too.

Recommended

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They'll be on the floor sobbing or vomiting like they did when Hillary Clinton lost.

Advertisement

That goes for this editor too.

They said all the same things in 2016 and we ended up with lower inflation, cheap gas, and four years of no wars. And mean tweets.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER THE ATLANTIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
Amy Curtis
Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Brett T.
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine From Hamas
Amy Curtis
President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist As A Jewish State
justmindy
Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results Grateful Calvin
Advertisement