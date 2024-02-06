People Hating on Mayor Eric Adams Because He Has So Much 'Chocolate' in His Administration

Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on February 06, 2024
Twitter

We saw this clip earlier and had doubts that it was real. But we've watched it again, and it's real. New York City Mayor Eric Adams explains why people are hating on him; apparently, he has too much "chocolate" in his administration." That's the only possible explanation.

Yes, he, like Jesus, entered City Hall to upend the tables.

If he loves diversity so much, why did he file suit against the bus companies bringing migrants to the city?

Brandon Johnson is trying to run Chicago while being married to a black woman and raising three black children.

We're not sure … they don't seem to be represented in this gathering.

Adams recently said the city was at its "breaking point" and soon the city we knew as New York will be "destroyed" by all the diversity arriving every day.

***

Tags: JESUS NEW YORK CITY RACE ERIC ADAMS

