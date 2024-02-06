People Hating on Mayor Eric Adams Because He Has So Much 'Chocolate' in His Administration

We saw this clip earlier and had doubts that it was real. But we've watched it again, and it's real. New York City Mayor Eric Adams explains why people are hating on him; apparently, he has too much "chocolate" in his administration." That's the only possible explanation.

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams shows off his diverse administration: "Have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the city of New York??!! This is why they hating on me!"



He then compares himself to Jesus for assembling such a non-White team. pic.twitter.com/AbhgylBBB2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 6, 2024

Yes, he, like Jesus, entered City Hall to upend the tables.

By Mark Cuban's DEI logic, NYC should be the best run, safest, and most fiscally responsible city in the western world, right? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 6, 2024

Imagine a white mayor saying, "Have you seen this much vanilla leading the city of NY?"



While going on to compare himself to Jesus. — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) February 6, 2024

He destroys NYC, then pulls out the race card to gaslight us and protect his political career.



Nobody is fooled by it anymore. — Jewish Defense Corps (@JDCUSA1) February 6, 2024

What's "diverse" about hiring only one ethnic group? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) February 6, 2024

He is very humble. 🙄 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 6, 2024

No, that's completely in line, these people genuinely view themselves in a godlike manner. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 6, 2024

They’re hating on you because you suck at your job. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) February 6, 2024

Look at all that diversity. I'm sure the city is thriving. — The Raymond G Stanley Jr (@raymondgstanley) February 6, 2024

If he loves diversity so much, why did he file suit against the bus companies bringing migrants to the city?

Hey Eric, how's it going? pic.twitter.com/Usuk8p7FmL — What the Fin (@Roninssword) February 6, 2024

Your city sucks, but hey, at least the powers-that-be are diverse, I guess. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) February 6, 2024

All these progressive democrats have a messiah complex. Just look at Brandon Johnson. The man thinks he's the second coming of MLK Jr. — Jeffrey R.J. La Tour (@Thecommander236) February 6, 2024

Brandon Johnson is trying to run Chicago while being married to a black woman and raising three black children.

Given the state of NYC and all the increases in crime, I think his chocolate endorsement is a glowing example of why DEI sucks — Geno (@geno101959) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

Do white people live in NYC too? — Chris (@subieboys2) February 6, 2024

We're not sure … they don't seem to be represented in this gathering.

Clown show — Evl_Bull (@EVL_BULL) February 6, 2024

How’s NYC doing these days? — Bo Manton (@bomanton) February 6, 2024

Adams recently said the city was at its "breaking point" and soon the city we knew as New York will be "destroyed" by all the diversity arriving every day.

***