Chicago Mayor Doing All He Can While Being Married to a Black Wife Raising Three Black Kids

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, whose sanctuary city has been overrun with illegals, much to the displeasure of black citizens who see resources for their community being diverted to migrants, was asked about visiting the border. Do you realize how many things the mayor has to do on his calendar? A lot, because his city's a dumpster fire.

But you've got to realize Johnson's not like other mayors: he has a black wife and they're trying to raise three black kids in Chicago. That's an insurmountable hill not shared by anyone in his audience.

The people of Chicago got used to a lesbian married to a white woman. This is a black man with a black wife trying to raise black kids in the city he's in charge of.

It does a little, doesn't it? Having a black wife and black kids is a commitment.

If he really cared about raising his black kids, he'd resign, pack up the family, and move to a safer city with better schools.

***

