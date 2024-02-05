Chicago Mayor Doing All He Can While Being Married to a Black Wife Raising Three Black Kids

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, whose sanctuary city has been overrun with illegals, much to the displeasure of black citizens who see resources for their community being diverted to migrants, was asked about visiting the border. Do you realize how many things the mayor has to do on his calendar? A lot, because his city's a dumpster fire.

Advertisement

But you've got to realize Johnson's not like other mayors: he has a black wife and they're trying to raise three black kids in Chicago. That's an insurmountable hill not shared by anyone in his audience.

"I'M DOING ALL THIS WITH A BLACK WIFE RAISING 3 BLACK KIDS!!!""



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blows up when a reporter asks him about his border plans: pic.twitter.com/EN2FKB6lEl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2024

Incredible! He has a wife and children AND has a job. What an amazing man. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 5, 2024

A wife, children AND a full time job. How shocking. I hope he’ll be ok…. 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 5, 2024

The people of Chicago got used to a lesbian married to a white woman. This is a black man with a black wife trying to raise black kids in the city he's in charge of.

If soccer games for his kids are preventing Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson from taking the border crisis seriously then maybe he shouldn’t be mayor.



And how does the skin color of his kids and wife have anything to do with this?



He mentions skin color as if it’s a handicap. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2024

You asked to be a sanctuary city now deal with it.



Nobody cares what color you are or your family is. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 5, 2024

They have soccer games! 😂



This is who people voted for.



Congrats — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) February 5, 2024

What does he want, a cookie? — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 5, 2024

Does he think he's the only person in America raising a family, or? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 5, 2024

Good thing NO other humans have families and work each day in this country.



This man is a pioneer and a victim rolled into one.



He's black and works and a family.

Does he want a medal? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 5, 2024

I'm so busy being black and doing activities that don't involve being mayor. Stop trying to make me do mayor things and don't hold me accountable! — Just Posting Ls (@MomsPostingLs) February 5, 2024

“Ignore all my failures, I’m black and so is my family”..



They’re failing so badly they just walk up to the microphone with excuses. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) February 5, 2024

Does he want sympathy for having a black wife and raising 3 black kids? I don’t get it. Is he saying he’s too busy to do the job? How would that work if someone used that excuse with their boss I wonder? — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) February 5, 2024

Advertisement

It sure sounds like he's saying that the public should expect less from black elected officials. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) February 5, 2024

It does a little, doesn't it? Having a black wife and black kids is a commitment.

If he really cared about raising his black kids, he'd resign, pack up the family, and move to a safer city with better schools.

***