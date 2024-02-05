Chicago Mayor Doing All He Can While Being Married to a Black Wife Raising Three Black Kids

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, whose sanctuary city has been overrun with illegals, much to the displeasure of black citizens who see resources for their community being diverted to migrants, was asked about visiting the border. Do you realize how many things the mayor has to do on his calendar? A lot, because his city's a dumpster fire.
But you've got to realize Johnson's not like other mayors: he has a black wife and they're trying to raise three black kids in Chicago. That's an insurmountable hill not shared by anyone in his audience.
"I'M DOING ALL THIS WITH A BLACK WIFE RAISING 3 BLACK KIDS!!!""— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2024
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blows up when a reporter asks him about his border plans: pic.twitter.com/EN2FKB6lEl
Incredible! He has a wife and children AND has a job. What an amazing man.— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 5, 2024
A wife, children AND a full time job. How shocking. I hope he’ll be ok…. 🙄— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 5, 2024
The people of Chicago got used to a lesbian married to a white woman. This is a black man with a black wife trying to raise black kids in the city he's in charge of.
If soccer games for his kids are preventing Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson from taking the border crisis seriously then maybe he shouldn’t be mayor.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2024
And how does the skin color of his kids and wife have anything to do with this?
He mentions skin color as if it’s a handicap.
Recommended
You asked to be a sanctuary city now deal with it.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 5, 2024
Nobody cares what color you are or your family is.
They have soccer games! 😂— Petey B (@realpeteyb123) February 5, 2024
This is who people voted for.
Congrats
What does he want, a cookie?— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 5, 2024
Does he think he's the only person in America raising a family, or?— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 5, 2024
Good thing NO other humans have families and work each day in this country.— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 5, 2024
This man is a pioneer and a victim rolled into one.
He's black and works and a family.
Does he want a medal?
I'm so busy being black and doing activities that don't involve being mayor. Stop trying to make me do mayor things and don't hold me accountable!— Just Posting Ls (@MomsPostingLs) February 5, 2024
“Ignore all my failures, I’m black and so is my family”..— Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) February 5, 2024
They’re failing so badly they just walk up to the microphone with excuses.
Does he want sympathy for having a black wife and raising 3 black kids? I don’t get it. Is he saying he’s too busy to do the job? How would that work if someone used that excuse with their boss I wonder?— Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) February 5, 2024
It sure sounds like he's saying that the public should expect less from black elected officials.— Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) February 5, 2024
It does a little, doesn't it? Having a black wife and black kids is a commitment.
If he really cared about raising his black kids, he'd resign, pack up the family, and move to a safer city with better schools.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member