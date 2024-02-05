Chicago Mayor Doing All He Can While Being Married to a Black Wife...
Border Bill Gives US District Court in DC 'Sole and Original Jurisdiction' Over Challenges to Law

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There are so many reasons to vote against the Senate's bipartisan border control (and Ukraine-funding) bill. Republican Rep. Sen. James Lankford is responsible for half of this mess along with Sen. Chuck Schumer, and he's been online for a good part of the day trying to convince us that the bill doesn't allow 5,000 illegal immigrants to cross every day; it closes the border and turns 5,000 around, he claims. No, it does not close the border. 

We've already run a piece on a damning thread complete with screenshots from the legislation. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina has put together his own thread explaining why he's giving the bill a hard pass, and one of those reasons is that any challenges to the law would be heard by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia — in other words, D.C. and not the border states would be decided what's allowed and what's not.

This alone should be a non-starter. Any Republican who agrees to this is an idiot or a traitor.

***

