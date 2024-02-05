Border Bill Gives US District Court in DC 'Sole and Original Jurisdiction' Over Challenges to Law

There are so many reasons to vote against the Senate's bipartisan border control (and Ukraine-funding) bill. Republican Rep. Sen. James Lankford is responsible for half of this mess along with Sen. Chuck Schumer, and he's been online for a good part of the day trying to convince us that the bill doesn't allow 5,000 illegal immigrants to cross every day; it closes the border and turns 5,000 around, he claims. No, it does not close the border.

We've already run a piece on a damning thread complete with screenshots from the legislation. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina has put together his own thread explaining why he's giving the bill a hard pass, and one of those reasons is that any challenges to the law would be heard by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia — in other words, D.C. and not the border states would be decided what's allowed and what's not.

All challenges to the statute or any policy, guideline, or procedure Mayorkas sees fit to issue will be heard exclusively by the federal district court in the Swamp. Tough orders from federal district courts in Texas and Florida will be no more. pic.twitter.com/Lt5HjD7tJi — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) February 5, 2024

This *should* be a poison pill but all of the Smart Set probably thinks it's just fine and dandy https://t.co/WrjLSTV8m6 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 5, 2024

This is incredible. Instead of getting a Texas judge and an appeal in the Fifth Circuit (the most conservative federal appellate circuit), this bill gives exclusive jurisdiction to the federal district court in D.C. https://t.co/2v0i8CuHqD — Molly McCann Sanders (@molmccann) February 5, 2024

Unreal. The bill about the US SOUTHERN BORDER (hint: located at our southern border) has a provision ensuring only the rigged kangaroo courts in DC can hear any challenges to DHS border malfeasance. https://t.co/Ztp3CDcpu2 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 5, 2024





This is exactly like sanctuary cities pompously telling border states how they should act. Then when the problem shows up at their doorstep, “sorry, we’re closed.” — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) February 5, 2024

Non-starter. This is criminal. — this isn’t fine (@laightrepublic) February 5, 2024

They fully admit that the DC courts are totally corrupt. — ArticGrant (@articgrant) February 5, 2024

The District Court in DC needs to be abolished if there is any hope of "draining the swamp". This court is nothing more than a kangaroo court undermining democratic principles with their biased judges and biased juries. — Texas Dug (@Rundug21) February 5, 2024

This right here is how you know this is a nefarious bill designed to bring about the end of America. Literally no reason to have this in the bill if it wasn't simply to protect the bill from reasonable judges. — ConservamemeHQ (@ConservamemeHQ) February 5, 2024

Isn't this illegal venue shopping? — John Linder (@linderje) February 5, 2024

This alone should be a non-starter. Any Republican who agrees to this is an idiot or a traitor.

