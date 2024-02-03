US Strikes Back at Iran After Leaking the Dates, Reportedly Kills 16

Father Loses Legal Battle to Stop His 8-Year-Old Son From Taking Puberty Blockers
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on February 03, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

As Twitchy reported Thursday and Friday, Biden administration officials telegraphed exactly when the United States would be making retaliatory strikes for the three American service members killed by an Iranian drone. The next day, the Biden administration went even further.

It appears that February 3 was the strike date, but some reports say hundreds of bombs were dropped, resulting in only 16 casualties. Maybe because they were all given a heads-up?

Joe Biden's former boss worked so hard on that Iran deal … and John Kerry was negotiating with Iran behind President Donald Trump's back.

Is this the same Biden who released $6 billion in oil money to Iran last year, with the promise they'd spend it on humanitarian efforts? That can buy a lot of drones, too.

***

Tags: BOMBS IRAN JOE BIDEN

