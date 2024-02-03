US Strikes Back at Iran After Leaking the Dates, Reportedly Kills 16

As Twitchy reported Thursday and Friday, Biden administration officials telegraphed exactly when the United States would be making retaliatory strikes for the three American service members killed by an Iranian drone. The next day, the Biden administration went even further.

The U.S. will strike Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria on Feb. 3-4 in response to the shelling of a U.S. base in Jordan, The Wall Street Journal cited U.S. officials as saying



The Journal's interlocutors note that the measures will be "multi-layered" and will include not only… pic.twitter.com/xe0rsyYuxv — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 2, 2024

Biden sent the mullahs a calendar invite. https://t.co/8rQiGlVRad — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 2, 2024

Yesterday: Biden admin says it will hit Iran forces in Iraq/Syria “in the next few days”



This AM: Iraqi official confirms “Militants have evacuated HQ’s and moved weapons” ahead of U.S. strikes



1 hour ago: Biden DoD officials announce they have just launched a bombing raid



FFS pic.twitter.com/q9yayoa3wy — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 2, 2024

JUST IN - A US Department of Defense official told Sky News Arabia: B-1 bombers left Lakenheath Air Base in Britain on a mission towards the Middle East. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 2, 2024

Literally broadcasting to the enemy that this is their last chance to run and hide so they don't get hurt: https://t.co/LUv9DrGZai — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 2, 2024





It appears that February 3 was the strike date, but some reports say hundreds of bombs were dropped, resulting in only 16 casualties. Maybe because they were all given a heads-up?

BREAKING:



US confirms it has struck 85 targets in Iraq and Syria tonight, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Iranian) positions. pic.twitter.com/QZc0JhJcVa — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 2, 2024

#UPDATE: 16 killed and two dozen wounded in US strikes on Iranian-backed militia positions in Iraq, currently around 3 more killed in strikes in Syria according to local reports — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) February 3, 2024

16 more than the Biden Administration wanted. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) February 3, 2024

It appears more bombs were dropped by U.S. bombers than people were killed, evidence of the advance warnings given to Iran and its proxy forces and focus by U.S. defense secretary on striking “capability.” https://t.co/kJfmhKfV1a — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 3, 2024

We're going to find out half of these were a passing school bus or something aren't we — A Deep Rumbling (@LowestOctave) February 3, 2024

When you give people 5 days to evacuate, it's no wonder there were limited casualties. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) February 3, 2024

RIP to all the camels killed.



Excellent work Joe Biden.



Those camels will never harm Americans again. — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 3, 2024

its also being reported that the 16 are civilians... iranian news is stating that no IRGC forces were hurt. — david D. (@secretsqrl123) February 3, 2024

Biden will never do anything that really threatens the regime. This is all staged and agreed upon before in my guess. — Mariam (@emaeriaeem) February 2, 2024

Joe Biden's former boss worked so hard on that Iran deal … and John Kerry was negotiating with Iran behind President Donald Trump's back.

Is this the same Biden who released $6 billion in oil money to Iran last year, with the promise they'd spend it on humanitarian efforts? That can buy a lot of drones, too.

