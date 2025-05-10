Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by...
Scott Jennings Comes Up With the PERFECT Metaphor for Joe Biden's Assertion He...
DHS Drops Bomb: Congress Members May Face Arrest for 'Body Slamming' ICE Officer
WoMEN Rule: Politico Proves Once Again Democrats Think Men Make the Best Women
Here's What Trump Will Do With the Money Biden Was Giving to Illegals...
Hakeem Jeffries Whines About 'Hands Off' While His Dem Pal Throws Punches at...
Remember When Questioning John Fetterman's Health Was 'Ableism'? We Do, but Andrew Yang...
Rep. LaMonica McIver’s ICE Tantrum Backfires Spectacularly and Twitter Has Zero Sympathy
People Are Asking When the Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Dems In This ICE...
It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Is Asked to Explain Why Newark's Mayor Should Be...
Arrested Newark Mayor Update: 'Wild to Have Your Own Political Director Admit You...
Bet She's Spitting Mad NOW: Psycho Leftist Who Hocked a Loogie on Ed...
VIP
The Lincoln Project Serves Up a Take That 'May Be the Greatest Self-Own...

Serial Road Rage Driver Released From CA Prison Early Only to Get Arrested for ANOTHER Incident In Hawaii

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 10, 2025
Bravo/Meme

Serious question: what does it take for someone to get arrested, charged, and imprisoned in a blue state?

What is the line in the sand?

Because it seems like all manner of crime, up to and including straight-up homicide, gets a pass if the state is run by Democrats.

Advertisement

In California, serial road rage attacker Nathaniel Radimak was arrested in 2023 and sentenced to five years in prison. Thanks to the Democratic-run 'justice' system, Radimak was released after just ten months in prison.

And clearly, he learned no lessons:

Just insane.

Here's more from 4 Los Angeles:

[Radimak] was driving a Tesla at the time of the traffic altercation, police said.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the department received a report of an 18-year-old woman who was parking her car with her 35-year-old mother as a passenger when she exchanged words with the driver of a gray Tesla. The Tesla driver got out of the car and assaulted the woman and her mother, police said.

The Tesla driver then left the scene.

Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.

Hawaii is also a blue state, so he'll probably walk again. Until he kills someone.

Recommended

Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by Possible Arrests of Dems
Doug P.
Advertisement

How many strikes can one guy rack up?

And don't let him out early.

They don't care about citizens.

There should come a time when you are locked up and the key thrown away. For the good of society.

As we said.

Advertisement

They don't expect anything to magically happen. The chaos and crime are what the Democrats want.

Solid advice.

All of this.

Because they like guys like Radimak, and not the women and baby he terrorized.

Light sentences and early parole would stop.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME HAWAII TESLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by Possible Arrests of Dems
Doug P.
Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Comes Up With the PERFECT Metaphor for Joe Biden's Assertion He Would've Beaten Trump
Amy Curtis
DHS Drops Bomb: Congress Members May Face Arrest for 'Body Slamming' ICE Officer
justmindy
Bet She's Spitting Mad NOW: Psycho Leftist Who Hocked a Loogie on Ed Martin Has Been Arrested
Grateful Calvin
WoMEN Rule: Politico Proves Once Again Democrats Think Men Make the Best Women
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by Possible Arrests of Dems Doug P.
Advertisement