Serial Road Rage Driver Released From CA Prison Early Only to Get Arrested for ANOTHER Incident In Hawaii

Serious question: what does it take for someone to get arrested, charged, and imprisoned in a blue state?

What is the line in the sand?

Because it seems like all manner of crime, up to and including straight-up homicide, gets a pass if the state is run by Democrats.

Advertisement

In California, serial road rage attacker Nathaniel Radimak was arrested in 2023 and sentenced to five years in prison. Thanks to the Democratic-run 'justice' system, Radimak was released after just ten months in prison.

And clearly, he learned no lessons:

Remember the dude that attacked nearly a dozen women in their cars a few years ago & was released from prison less than a year into a five year sentence, despite pleas from his victims?



I hope you’re sitting down, but he just attacked another woman & a baby in a road rage attack pic.twitter.com/TzBpz9xK6Z — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 9, 2025

Just insane.

Here's more from 4 Los Angeles:

[Radimak] was driving a Tesla at the time of the traffic altercation, police said. At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the department received a report of an 18-year-old woman who was parking her car with her 35-year-old mother as a passenger when she exchanged words with the driver of a gray Tesla. The Tesla driver got out of the car and assaulted the woman and her mother, police said. The Tesla driver then left the scene. Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.

Hawaii is also a blue state, so he'll probably walk again. Until he kills someone.

Prison for life.



Don't let this man out onto the streets. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 9, 2025

How many strikes can one guy rack up?

Restore what was left of his earlier sentence, then tack on some time for this new offense and let him use prison as an opportunity to manage anger. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) May 10, 2025

And don't let him out early.

Imagine a world where all the people screaming about due process for illegal immigrants were also worked up that citizens are exposed to violent criminals by governments that refuse to uphold laws 🤷‍♂️ — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 9, 2025

They don't care about citizens.

Nathaniel Radimak has a long criminal history that stretches across nearly two decades in eight different states since 2024. Radimak allegedly had steroids and more than $30,000 in cash when his vehicle was searched after an incident in 2020, according to the District Attorney's… pic.twitter.com/5cwCWiNPdV — MedicUSA (@MedicMaXX) May 9, 2025

There should come a time when you are locked up and the key thrown away. For the good of society.

I think once someone establishes a pattern they lose their rights https://t.co/zfECQ7JHMe — shepard lilley (@shepardlilley) May 10, 2025

As we said.

Criminal justice is all in on second chances and light sentencing but seemingly uninterested in rehabilitation or recitivism. I don't get what they expect to magically happen https://t.co/R0z0nCASFB — subtweetive streak (@simpleartfarmer) May 10, 2025

Advertisement

They don't expect anything to magically happen. The chaos and crime are what the Democrats want.

Ladies, practice your #2A rights!



Train often and carry every day. The courts won't protect you. https://t.co/9mZMJ99Fba — Moby The Bearded Viking (@Moby_TBV) May 9, 2025

Solid advice.

The guy at the end is why Blue states are so bad at fighting crime.



You don't put this animal behind bars for *his* good, so he can "learn a lesson"



You put him behind bars to make society safe from him. And he learns that if he wants to assault people we will really punish him https://t.co/C4WMz9aAer — 🇺🇲 Ken 🇺🇲 (@kbr288) May 9, 2025

All of this.

Because they like guys like Radimak, and not the women and baby he terrorized.

Judges should also be held responsible for the recidivism. https://t.co/LupQ9DsJzo — Chee (@chee_sexton) May 9, 2025

Light sentences and early parole would stop.