Democrats Vote Against Deporting Illegals Caught Driving Drunk

There's a video that's going viral today on X. It shows 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, an illegal immigrant who participated in the mob beating of two New York City police officers, flipping the bird to the cameras after he was released without bail. If beating up a police officer while being in the country illegally isn't cause for immediate deportation, we don't know what is. Instead, he's back on the street.

Do you know what else illegals shouldn't be doing? Driving. But states keep voting to give illegals driver's licenses. In 2018, Assemblyman Luis Alejo celebrated the milestone of more than 1 million illegal immigrants having obtained special California driver’s licenses since the state first began issuing them.

In 2019, there were cheers when New Jersey’s state Senate and Assembly approved a bill that would allow illegals to obtain driver’s licenses. And just last fall, Rep. Ilhan Omar was pleased to announce that illegal immigrants can now obtain driver's licenses in Minnesota, which she said made "Minnesota roads safer."

The House voted on a bill Thursday that would deport illegal immigrants who were arrested for drunk driving. All of the Republicans voted for it, while 150 Democrats voted against it.

BREAKING: 150 Democrats vote against a bill to deport illegals caught driving while drunk pic.twitter.com/YzyglXfNng — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 1, 2024

This includes Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries.



This is not the far-left fringe. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 1, 2024





Seriously, what does it take to get deported?

What the heck is going on!? https://t.co/7wbNrzt2R6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, this is what those same illegals think of Americapic.twitter.com/2EBMa5gxL5 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2024

Illegals can now opt out of our legal system.



Imagine that.



Enter a criminal.



Make yourself comfortable.



Remain a criminal.



No consequences. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) February 1, 2024

Illegals should be deported when caught in the US illegally — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 1, 2024

Exactly. You're here illegally. Get out.

Dont forget the 155 House Democrats including Vicente Gonzalez that voted AGAINST a bill to deport criminal aliens who steal social security benefits from American seniors, retirees, and the disabled. pic.twitter.com/JV8mTtW0Gs — Mayra Flores Vallejo (@MayraFloresTX34) February 1, 2024

Literally the least thing we could do is send a lawbreaker back for breaking yet another law



We are a joke — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 1, 2024

What if we deported them because they’re illegal — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 1, 2024

They should be deported regardless, that’s why they are illegal. If they are found committing a crime, it should be a no brainer. — Reality Check (@XvirtueSignaler) February 1, 2024

Did I miss the part how illegals even get driver's licenses? — DeniseVB (@blogho) February 1, 2024

We’ve had three drunk illegal aliens arrested in my town in the last few weeks for driving the wrong way on the Interstate.



One of them killed an American coming home from work.



Dems voted to keep this happening. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) February 1, 2024

They do not care what kind of issues the newcomers create, as long as they find some way to use their names to register a vote for a Dem. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) February 1, 2024

And the illegals get another win to commit crimes and face no penalties. — Joe Mirenda (@joemirenda) February 1, 2024

Consider this: When politicians make decisions that defy logic, intuition, and the apparent interests of their constituents, it's important to question whose interests are truly being served by these actions. — Phi Capital Investments (@Ghost_of_Phi) February 1, 2024

It is 100% open borders for Dems. It's not even hidden anymore. — Ganskow (@TonyGanskow) February 1, 2024

More proof that the democrats worry about maintaining power by importing more voters on welfare and government assistance than they are about our wellbeing. — NAPWP (@NAPWP587902) February 1, 2024

Just being here illegally should be enough for deportation. The next election is going to determine if we're going to let several million more illegal aliens into the country.

