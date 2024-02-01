Democrats Vote Against Deporting Illegals Caught Driving Drunk

Journal of Medical Ethics Argues That Pregnancy Can Be Considered a Disease
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

There's a video that's going viral today on X. It shows 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, an illegal immigrant who participated in the mob beating of two New York City police officers, flipping the bird to the cameras after he was released without bail. If beating up a police officer while being in the country illegally isn't cause for immediate deportation, we don't know what is. Instead, he's back on the street.

Do you know what else illegals shouldn't be doing? Driving. But states keep voting to give illegals driver's licenses. In 2018, Assemblyman Luis Alejo celebrated the milestone of more than 1 million illegal immigrants having obtained special California driver’s licenses since the state first began issuing them. 

In 2019, there were cheers when New Jersey’s state Senate and Assembly approved a bill that would allow illegals to obtain driver’s licenses. And just last fall, Rep. Ilhan Omar was pleased to announce that illegal immigrants can now obtain driver's licenses in Minnesota, which she said made "Minnesota roads safer."

The House voted on a bill Thursday that would deport illegal immigrants who were arrested for drunk driving. All of the Republicans voted for it, while 150 Democrats voted against it.


Seriously, what does it take to get deported?

Exactly. You're here illegally. Get out.

Just being here illegally should be enough for deportation. The next election is going to determine if we're going to let several million more illegal aliens into the country.

