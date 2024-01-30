MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wonders Why Congress Wants Biden to Secure the Border

Last Friday, President Joe Biden said he'd shut down the border if Congress would only pass a bill giving him the executive authority to do so. There's no point going over it again; Biden doesn't need a bill to take control of the border, and the bill he claims would "shut down the border" would still allow 1.8 million illegal immigrants to enter the country every year. Speaker Mike Johnson said as much:

Another VERY bearish statement from ⁦@SpeakerJohnson⁩ on senate border bill. pic.twitter.com/efi2zHL8MH — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 27, 2024

MSNBC's Chris Hayes doesn't understand why Congress would want to pass the ball to the Executive branch on this one.

On top of everything else this is literally the *opposite* of one would expect the constitutional equities of the different branches would be. Why on earth would *congress* be saying "no we don't want to pass a binding law, we want the executive to do it alone?" https://t.co/0DfPHcnpuq — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 30, 2024

Because it's literally Biden's job? And as Rep. Byron Donalds just informed us, the House passed its border control bill 264 days ago.

Biden lied Tuesday and said he'd done everything he could within his authority to secure the border.

I don’t know … maybe it’s because republicans don’t want to pass that bill that green lights almost 2,000,000 illegals crossing the border each year you fucking retard? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 30, 2024

Why does Biden need a “binding law” to enforce the law?



His oath of office isn’t enough? — CMC_the_HMFIC (@RetiredUSNChief) January 30, 2024

Binding law already exists. Biden merely needs to enforce it. — Steven Jay Wright (@SteveJayWright) January 30, 2024

Because sufficient authority to close the border already exists under current law and because this law is a thinly veiled attempt by Biden and the Democrats to codify an acceptable amount of illegal immigration at 150,000 per month when that number should be zero. — Conservativa Politica (@ConservativaPol) January 30, 2024

Don't try to carry water for this administration. Brandon is responsible for this mess. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Keith J.🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BlackMagic63) January 30, 2024

The deal is a joke — DC (@DC89387414) January 30, 2024

Biden broke it without Congress, he can fix it. — Katy Bell (@KatyBel12330231) January 30, 2024

Isn't House leadership just saying that existing law is sufficient for the executive branch to immediately and dramatically reduce the flow of illegal border crossings? Congress has declined to make broad changes in the INA for for many years. https://t.co/gSGbNvKrdj — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 30, 2024

1.) Existing law is sufficient.



2.) HR2 would eliminate loopholes and tighten statutes further to combat the unprecedented consequences of this administration’s actions.



3.) The executive branch has a long history of failure to enforce immigration laws. 👇 https://t.co/is2UfxBdhK — Andrew Good (@Drewbueno) January 30, 2024

Chris and his ilk exist only to provide cover for Brandon. He’s s not a serious journalist. — Josephus (@J_S_Hunny) January 30, 2024

The executive branch has all the authority to close the southern border but has willfully and intentionally invited 10 million illegal aliens in. pic.twitter.com/EE2B6kzbVd — JB_Nimble (@JB_Nimble) January 30, 2024

If @chrislhayes would stop hyperventilating for a minute while on his knees for the Biden Admin, he could acknowledge that. — No one you know (@arizgator) January 30, 2024

Why does Biden not want to take responsibility? Why is he insisting he's powerless unless Congress lets in 150,000 illegals a month?

