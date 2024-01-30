Biden Says We Will Have Discussions About Iran’s Responsibility for Soldiers’ Deaths
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wonders Why Congress Wants Biden to Secure the Border

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 30, 2024
Townhall Media

Last Friday, President Joe Biden said he'd shut down the border if Congress would only pass a bill giving him the executive authority to do so. There's no point going over it again; Biden doesn't need a bill to take control of the border, and the bill he claims would "shut down the border" would still allow 1.8 million illegal immigrants to enter the country every year. Speaker Mike Johnson said as much:

MSNBC's Chris Hayes doesn't understand why Congress would want to pass the ball to the Executive branch on this one.

Because it's literally Biden's job? And as Rep. Byron Donalds just informed us, the House passed its border control bill 264 days ago.

Biden lied Tuesday and said he'd done everything he could within his authority to secure the border.

Why does Biden not want to take responsibility? Why is he insisting he's powerless unless Congress lets in 150,000 illegals a month?

