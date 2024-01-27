NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation
Former Editor Says Laid-Off Journalists Will Have to Take on Jobs They Don't Necessarily Love

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 27, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy reported, it's been a bad couple of weeks for the mainstream media. Sports Illustrated laid off its entire staff. The Los Angeles Times laid off 115 people. Business Insider and Forbes also announced layoffs.

Back when X was Twitter, you could be suspended for telling a journalist to "learn to code" (something CNN alumnus Chris Cillizza claimed no journalist had ever said, before being inundated with screenshots of headlines). A lot of people weren't feeling much sympathy for the journalists, particularly the ones at the Los Angeles Times, the newspaper famous for its pieces on the necessity of mocking the dead who were unvaxxed and the white supremacy of Larry Elders.

Before shutting replies off, Tanya Chen, former digital culture reporter for Insider, posted a message for all the trolls junking on journalists.

We're assuming journalism was a job she loved.

Truth: We didn't just hate the brand, we hated the journalists who made up the brand.

Oh no, take on jobs they don't necessarily love or align with.

Build solar panels.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
