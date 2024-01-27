Former Editor Says Laid-Off Journalists Will Have to Take on Jobs They Don't Necessarily Love

As Twitchy reported, it's been a bad couple of weeks for the mainstream media. Sports Illustrated laid off its entire staff. The Los Angeles Times laid off 115 people. Business Insider and Forbes also announced layoffs.

Back when X was Twitter, you could be suspended for telling a journalist to "learn to code" (something CNN alumnus Chris Cillizza claimed no journalist had ever said, before being inundated with screenshots of headlines). A lot of people weren't feeling much sympathy for the journalists, particularly the ones at the Los Angeles Times, the newspaper famous for its pieces on the necessity of mocking the dead who were unvaxxed and the white supremacy of Larry Elders.

Before shutting replies off, Tanya Chen, former digital culture reporter for Insider, posted a message for all the trolls junking on journalists.

u trolls relishing in individual people getting laid off cause we were attached to a brand you hate are sooo dimwitted. If u can’t understand that some of us have to take on jobs we may not necessarily love or totally align with to make rent and have healthcare, idk how to help u — Tanya Chen (maybe: Bitchin’ Sauce 😎) (@tanyachen) January 26, 2024

Awww. She’s growing up. Tanya, meet the real world. She’ll get it, I hope, or she may choose to play victim. — Duncan Idaho 🇮🇱 (@Duncan_Idaho_fh) January 27, 2024

“…Culture Editor, Buzzfeed News.” 100% relishing. — Chance the Gardner (@C_Gardner55) January 27, 2024

For my cheat day today, I’ve had 4 donuts, a delicious sugared-up latte, and then plan to have a lots and lots of wings later.



But that tweet is the most delicious thing I’ve seen today. — Silence Dogood (@SilenceDogood46) January 27, 2024

I’m am going to show you all the same sympathy, compassion and understanding you have so generously shown oil field workers, coal miners, farmers… oh and remember when Biden shut down that oil pipeline on day one and put 1000’s out of work?



Yeah… that. https://t.co/OpgdOO3TQ1 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 27, 2024

Don't think for a second we forgot how ALL OF YOU cheered the Covid shutdowns, mocked people who died, pushed get-a-jab-or-get-fired.



Now you want grace?



Not gonna happen, honey. https://t.co/EVIQV0ZGBd — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 27, 2024

You’ve just described 99% of the normal working world and this post does not make your case any better, in fact quite the opposite. https://t.co/6AyP9TbFxQ pic.twitter.com/SV33bLf8Lf — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) January 27, 2024

Said most of America while never actually getting a shot at their dream job.



We know why you lost your job and you know why you lost your job.



If you get another like it maybe try being intellectually honest. https://t.co/Y9mBDz4PFa — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) January 27, 2024

I love the smell of accountability in the morning. https://t.co/6GZTulLnJN pic.twitter.com/IvOLZ5XI2M — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) January 26, 2024

You are a PROPAGANDIST. You know it and we know it.



Your employer failed because instead of reporting the news you reported lies and made up garbage.



I have no empathy for people who try to destroy the country.



Period https://t.co/fGvYZjlGd4 — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) January 27, 2024

You've earned every bit of the scorn you're receiving.



Posts like this simply reinforce the perception that "journalists" are both out of touch with reality and lack self awareness. https://t.co/yBZDCzCG7A — Frank (@richardrahl1086) January 27, 2024

I am not relishing- I don't take pleasure or even vindication from the misfortune of others, and being laid off is a miserable, scary experience.

But I'm fascinated by the sheer nastiness of your insistence that others treat you with a grace your industry gleefully denied others https://t.co/Juq5fKWi2V — NDencodarlin (@dencodarlin01) January 27, 2024

The propagandists didn’t want to work for media outlets where journalistic ethical standards were not a serious consideration and that would gleefully publish articles that routinely maligned approximately half the country. They just had to pay rent and get insurance coverage. 🙄 https://t.co/dRL3WLO0ba — Gregory Scott Maness (@GregorySManess) January 27, 2024

We're assuming journalism was a job she loved.

Comments shut off. Typical. Can’t handle the ratio. Well,… here is an idea. You can always learn to code. Just my 2 cents. You know the trades are always looking for people. I would suggest a trade school first. https://t.co/uALJyEG5kN — Grumpy Old Marine (@GrumpyMarine14) January 27, 2024

The individuals are why we hate the brand. The whole brand is the words they write and speak. https://t.co/34oJDBijhD — Kooka-cabra 🇺🇲✡️🛵 (@KooKooKaJu) January 27, 2024

Truth: We didn't just hate the brand, we hated the journalists who made up the brand.

"We were attached to a brand" This is why so many "journalists" are loathed. Her language choice implies she had no choice in her affiliation. Her passive language is a lie, and you cannot hate most "journalists" enough for their constant lies and attempts to manipulate language. https://t.co/4kxsmeEGzG — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) January 27, 2024

Oh we understand

It’s just we don’t care if the chronically lying activist journos don’t love their next job or don’t totally align with it.

If you can’t understand that, idk how to help you https://t.co/XL3nElpD2j — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) January 27, 2024

Right now I’m making more money in journalism & writing than you are… https://t.co/ffaXlKsSqA pic.twitter.com/N2E37ORcR3 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 27, 2024





Oh no, take on jobs they don't necessarily love or align with.

Build solar panels.

