DEVELOPING: Entire Sports Illustrated Staff Laid Off (So Much for Biden's 'Awesome Economy)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  2:35 PM on January 19, 2024
Townhall Media

Thanks to Bidenomics, everyone's future is so bright they have to wear shades. If you don't believe us, ask Ole Uncle Joe himself. 

Just don't ask the ENTIRE staff of Sports Illustrated! 

Whoo boy, times they are a-changin'! 

It's a dark day in America when an entire writing staff is laid off. This news saddens us at Twitchy. However, a stiff-upper-lip job needs to be done, and all that. And of course, Twitter/X has a lot to say about it.

What happened, indeed? 

That can't be true because we have it on good authority that people opposed to those things are in the minority.

Get woke, go broke, it's like they aren't even paying attention,

Hey, Mike! We just said that. Simpatico!

In this editor's opinion, DEI is crippling America's economy. If something doesn't change soon, there may not be anything to save.

Well played, if a bit PTSD-inducing; curse you, Oregon Trail!

Oh, and give us the meme and no one gets hurt, OK?

First, they came for our football, and we did nothing.

Then they came for our beer, and it was light beer, so we did nothing.

Now they have come for our scantily clad swimsuit models! While this editor will not speak for everyone, we should shout with one collective voice. The line must be drawn here! No further!

We're glad you approve. That Picard impression took time! Again, no one is intentionally making light of people being laid off en masse. Being part of a similar industry, we have reached the point in this absurd timeline where we can choose to laugh or cry as tragedy after tragedy seems to befall us.  

This editor will always choose laughter.

***

