President Joe Biden Does a Vigorous Micro-Hop While Ignoring Reporters

Last spring, first lady Jill Biden was asked about her husband's age and a 2024 run, to which she asked how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband. We recently posted a video of Joe Biden climbing the big stairs of Air Force One on his way to another weekend at Camp David; he looked a little wobbly as he reached the top, but he managed to make it.
Biden has this thing of doing a little sprint when he's walking, apparently to show his youthful vigor. In this video of Biden ignoring reporters while walking from Marine One to the Whtie House, he attempts a little micro-hop at 21 seconds in.
Wow, look at all that vigor he shows by not answering questions. pic.twitter.com/A6sX7KSz76— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 22, 2024
Being a White House pool reporter has to be awfully boring. Biden is on vacation 40 percent of the time, and when he is in the White House, he calls lids at 10 a.m.
HAPPENING NOW: President Biden returns back to the White House after a weekend away in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.— MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) January 22, 2024
I tried to ask him what his response is to the two Navy SEALs that died off the coast of Somalia.
No response.@OANN pic.twitter.com/Ylfohkdor0
YOU walk toward the house. DON'T STOP. https://t.co/RIDVpWfo4B— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2024
No one can keep up with Biden.— Blame Voters, Good & Hard (@BlameBigGovt) January 22, 2024
Wow! West Wing Shuffle— Greg Mullens 🇺🇸 (@MullensG) January 22, 2024
Historic.— JWF (@JammieWF) January 22, 2024
He looks like my 94-year-old neighbor when he goes out to get the mail. God bless 'em both, but neither should be president.— alboalt (@albo_alt) January 22, 2024
There was a nearly imperceptible micro-hop at :20 / :21.— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) January 22, 2024
Much spry. So athlete.
Where’s the fake quick run? That one makes him look like he’s 20.— Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) January 22, 2024
The way he does the fake-running is my favorite thing about him.— Daniel James (@av_jame34054) January 22, 2024
Wow. Didn't trip or fall ONCE! pic.twitter.com/nABpO63Lo6— JD (@m5drummer) January 22, 2024
Is it petty to pick on Biden for walking? His handlers were probably all crossing their fingers and sweating bullets. Next time land the helicopter closer to the door.
***
