President Joe Biden Does a Vigorous Micro-Hop While Ignoring Reporters

Last spring, first lady Jill Biden was asked about her husband's age and a 2024 run, to which she asked how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband. We recently posted a video of Joe Biden climbing the big stairs of Air Force One on his way to another weekend at Camp David; he looked a little wobbly as he reached the top, but he managed to make it.

Biden has this thing of doing a little sprint when he's walking, apparently to show his youthful vigor. In this video of Biden ignoring reporters while walking from Marine One to the Whtie House, he attempts a little micro-hop at 21 seconds in.

Wow, look at all that vigor he shows by not answering questions. pic.twitter.com/A6sX7KSz76 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 22, 2024

Being a White House pool reporter has to be awfully boring. Biden is on vacation 40 percent of the time, and when he is in the White House, he calls lids at 10 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden returns back to the White House after a weekend away in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.



I tried to ask him what his response is to the two Navy SEALs that died off the coast of Somalia.



No response.@OANN pic.twitter.com/Ylfohkdor0 — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) January 22, 2024





YOU walk toward the house. DON'T STOP. https://t.co/RIDVpWfo4B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2024

No one can keep up with Biden. — Blame Voters, Good & Hard (@BlameBigGovt) January 22, 2024

Wow! West Wing Shuffle — Greg Mullens 🇺🇸 (@MullensG) January 22, 2024

He looks like my 94-year-old neighbor when he goes out to get the mail. God bless 'em both, but neither should be president. — alboalt (@albo_alt) January 22, 2024

There was a nearly imperceptible micro-hop at :20 / :21.

Much spry. So athlete. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) January 22, 2024

Where’s the fake quick run? That one makes him look like he’s 20. — Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) January 22, 2024

The way he does the fake-running is my favorite thing about him. — Daniel James (@av_jame34054) January 22, 2024

Is it petty to pick on Biden for walking? His handlers were probably all crossing their fingers and sweating bullets. Next time land the helicopter closer to the door.

