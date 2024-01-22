President Joe Biden Does a Vigorous Micro-Hop While Ignoring Reporters

Are You Kitten Me? Get This Pawty Started! My Tucker and Catturd Interview...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Last spring, first lady Jill Biden was asked about her husband's age and a 2024 run, to which she asked how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband. We recently posted a video of Joe Biden climbing the big stairs of Air Force One on his way to another weekend at Camp David; he looked a little wobbly as he reached the top, but he managed to make it.

Biden has this thing of doing a little sprint when he's walking, apparently to show his youthful vigor. In this video of Biden ignoring reporters while walking from Marine One to the Whtie House, he attempts a little micro-hop at 21 seconds in.

Being a White House pool reporter has to be awfully boring. Biden is on vacation 40 percent of the time, and when he is in the White House, he calls lids at 10 a.m.


Is it petty to pick on Biden for walking? His handlers were probably all crossing their fingers and sweating bullets. Next time land the helicopter closer to the door.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN VACATION

