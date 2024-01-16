President Joe Biden Called a Lid Shortly After 10 A.M.; Here's What He's Been Up To

Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On Sunday, President Joe Biden released a statement on the 100th day of captivity for the hostages in Hamas custody, including Americans. "We will never stop working to bring Americans home," he wrote. There are also reports that two U.S. Navy SEALs have gone missing after intercepting an Iranian ship carrying missile parts to the Houthis.

Advertisement

We've been assured by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that Biden "is working around the clock," as he always does. The following day, Jill Biden told an interviewer, "People don’t see…how hard Joe works every single day!" It's true, we don't see it, Biden called a lid shorting after 10 a.m. Tuesday, and RNC Research gave us a look at Biden working around the clock:

DEC. 23: Left for vacation at Camp David

DEC. 24: Vacation at Camp David

DEC. 25: Vacation at Camp David

DEC. 26: Returned from vacation at Camp David

DEC. 27: Left for vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 28: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 29: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 30: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 31: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 1: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 2: Returned from vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 3: Nothing

JAN. 4: Nothing

JAN. 5: Gave angry speech at Valley Forge; left for vacation in Delaware

JAN. 6: Vacation in Delaware

JAN. 7: Vacation in Delaware

JAN. 8: Gave angry speech in South Carolina; attended funeral visitation in Texas; returned to White House

JAN. 9: Nothing

JAN. 10: Nothing

JAN. 11: Nothing

JAN. 12: Shuffled into a few Pennsylvania businesses; returned to White House

JAN. 13: Left for vacation at Camp David

JAN. 14: Vacation at Camp David

JAN. 15: Returned from vacation at Camp David; spent about 15 minutes at a food bank in Philadelphia; returned to White House

JAN. 16: Nothing

Jill Biden of course picked a day when her husband had nothing on his public schedule to complain that people don't see how hard he works.

Tweets are about the only proof of life we get.

Advertisement

At least his cabinet now knows to let him know if they'll be "working from home."

But Donald Trump golfed!

***

