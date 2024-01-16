President Joe Biden Called a Lid Shortly After 10 A.M.; Here's What He's Been Up To

On Sunday, President Joe Biden released a statement on the 100th day of captivity for the hostages in Hamas custody, including Americans. "We will never stop working to bring Americans home," he wrote. There are also reports that two U.S. Navy SEALs have gone missing after intercepting an Iranian ship carrying missile parts to the Houthis.

We've been assured by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that Biden "is working around the clock," as he always does. The following day, Jill Biden told an interviewer, "People don’t see…how hard Joe works every single day!" It's true, we don't see it, Biden called a lid shorting after 10 a.m. Tuesday, and RNC Research gave us a look at Biden working around the clock:

BIDEN WATCH: Biden called a "lid" shortly after 10:00 a.m. today.



He has held just four public events over the past 25 days — and spent the rest of the time on vacation or doing nothing:



DEC. 23: Left for vacation at Camp David DEC. 24: Vacation at Camp David DEC. 25: Vacation at Camp David DEC. 26: Returned from vacation at Camp David DEC. 27: Left for vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands DEC. 28: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands DEC. 29: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands DEC. 30: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands DEC. 31: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands JAN. 1: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands JAN. 2: Returned from vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands JAN. 3: Nothing JAN. 4: Nothing JAN. 5: Gave angry speech at Valley Forge; left for vacation in Delaware JAN. 6: Vacation in Delaware JAN. 7: Vacation in Delaware JAN. 8: Gave angry speech in South Carolina; attended funeral visitation in Texas; returned to White House JAN. 9: Nothing JAN. 10: Nothing JAN. 11: Nothing JAN. 12: Shuffled into a few Pennsylvania businesses; returned to White House JAN. 13: Left for vacation at Camp David JAN. 14: Vacation at Camp David JAN. 15: Returned from vacation at Camp David; spent about 15 minutes at a food bank in Philadelphia; returned to White House JAN. 16: Nothing

Jill Biden of course picked a day when her husband had nothing on his public schedule to complain that people don't see how hard he works.

Actually, we should be thankful he stays on vacation. — Michael Kight (@MichaelKight17) January 16, 2024

He is becoming less and less lucid and cognizant. Soon he will be unable to function in public at all. — Former Army Veterinarian, 1 each (@bulldog_doctor) January 16, 2024

When your handlers are FULLY aware that ANY public appearance can ONLY be a disaster, THIS is what your schedule looks like. — home cookn (@whydonchatryit) January 16, 2024

I wonder who types his tweets while he naps. — Jane Says (@Jane70083245) January 16, 2024

Tweets are about the only proof of life we get.

We have a part time POTUS at best — Michael Kilby (@kilby_370) January 16, 2024

Yeah, but he works more than the average nursing home patient. You gotta give him that. — HisWay (@NoWayHiWay1) January 16, 2024

He isn't running things. Surely people know this right? — Eric Edwards (@whodatgorebs) January 16, 2024

The folks propping up The Big Guy have told him that he has brought peace & prosperity to the USA … so now he can rest. pic.twitter.com/tzsmQcFh99 — John Nero (@realjohnnynero) January 16, 2024

His meds are wearing out.

It won’t be long — michael kosowan (@mjkjunior) January 16, 2024

It would be interesting to know who is actually running the country and making decisions since he doesn’t seem to be. — Gina ✨ (@GinaAugust) January 16, 2024

At least his cabinet now knows to let him know if they'll be "working from home."

And yet, half of America will vote for him. — Bill Scott (@BillSco84591281) January 16, 2024

But Donald Trump golfed!

***

