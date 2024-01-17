Dem Rep Says Republicans Are Targeting 'Communities of Color' by Busing Migrants

Don't blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis … he flew around 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard … it doesn't get much whiter than that. (And they had them bused to a military facility within 24 hours.) Blame President Joe Biden for flying illegal immigrants wherever they want to go — they even have special "immigration lines" at the airport for illegals who ditched their passports and other forms of ID in Mexico.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is upset that Republicans like Gov. Greg Abbott are targeting "communities of color" by busing them to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett claims "Republicans are targeting communities of color" by sending illegal immigrants from the border to "sanctuary cities" like Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/ZX8bEfL7U8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

But how do you target communities of color by sending people of color?

Republicans are targeting communities of color by sending them people of color. She said it. — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) January 17, 2024

What does she have against Hispanics, the Chinese, or Africans? Sounds racist.

No, Jasmine. You are wrong.

Texas is sending them to official sanctuary cities. — Mariana (@texas_walnut) January 17, 2024

The cities are “Sanctuary” cities by their leader’s own definition. They said all were welcome and that is why they are being sent there. It has nothing to do with color, and everything to do with Democratic policy. — Sledchick67* (@sledchick67) January 17, 2024

Then why declare themselves as sanctuary cities? — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) January 17, 2024

I was told diversity makes communities stronger — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) January 17, 2024

AOC just said they desperately need them 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Justin Gore 🇺🇸 (@gore_gorejr) January 17, 2024

Absurd. They are going to “sanctuary cities.” Bring it up with the Dem Cabal. They opened the border. Maybe they’d be willing to take some into their empty homes or gated communities. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) January 17, 2024

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett complains "Republicans are targeting communities of color" … with people of color. — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) January 17, 2024

The perpetual victims... they get what they ask for then complain when it's not what they expected. — ratsmack (@radmunkie) January 17, 2024

This diatribe is so tiring — Kina Lambert (@kdeming64) January 17, 2024

Republicans are targeting the location the immigrants want to go. They want to go to sanctuary cities. These are the locations that say they want them and will prioritize them over their citizens. — NotBot (@MikeNotice) January 17, 2024

This has nothing to do with skin color. It’s about their radical policies. We are all affected by the unvetted illegal migrants crossing into the country. — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲 (@LattinaBrown) January 17, 2024

She doesn’t understand the term “sanctuary city”, so let’s just ignore her ignorance and keep sending them there. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) January 17, 2024

Definitely, keep sending them. This is literally what the mayors of these cities asked for. Eric Adams campaigned on keeping New York a sanctuary city.

Would Crockett support a policy that would stop the influx of illegal immigrants, or would that be racist too?

