Dem Rep Says Republicans Are Targeting 'Communities of Color' by Busing Migrants

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 17, 2024
Twitter

Don't blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis … he flew around 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard … it doesn't get much whiter than that. (And they had them bused to a military facility within 24 hours.) Blame President Joe Biden for flying illegal immigrants wherever they want to go — they even have special "immigration lines" at the airport for illegals who ditched their passports and other forms of ID in Mexico.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is upset that Republicans like Gov. Greg Abbott are targeting "communities of color" by busing them to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

But how do you target communities of color by sending people of color?

What does she have against Hispanics, the Chinese, or Africans? Sounds racist.

Definitely, keep sending them. This is literally what the mayors of these cities asked for. Eric Adams campaigned on keeping New York a sanctuary city.

Would Crockett support a policy that would stop the influx of illegal immigrants, or would that be racist too?

